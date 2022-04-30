HPS One Breakout

  • Experts
  • Xiongan Xu
    Xiongan Xu

    Xiongan Xu

    1. Trading Strategy: I employ a trend-following, light-position trading strategy, combining EA programs with manual trading. On average, I open one trade every two days. No grid or pyramiding is used—each trade has a take-profit, and positions are cleared weekly. For every $1,000, I open 0.01 lots.
  • Version: 1.10
  • Updated: 30 April 2022
  • Activations: 10
HPS One  Breakout EA

The EA trade one 1-hour chart is used in Gold and other mainstream pairs to breakout the trade with hanging orders. In some high and low positions in the historical market, the trading is suspended.

The EA signal monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1556025

EA characteristics:

$100 to start;

Fixed stop loss and profit, tracking stop loss;

One order at a time, no grid;

The breakthrough of hanging orders is clear at a glance.

EA parameters:

Lots sets the number of hands. After usemm is enabled, the setting is invalid;

Usemm opening fund proportion, enabled by default;

Risklevel risk level reference;

Risk ratio;

The maximum number of maxtrades is singular, fill in 1 or 4;

ATR is used as a reference for foreign exchange transactions. Generally, gold trading is not enabled;

Usehourtrade transaction time filtering;

Starttrade start time;

Endtrade end time;

Profit_ Close technical closing when making profits; It is enabled by default. When entering parameters, select not to enable (false).

Netsetp sets the interval between orders in batches when the maximum number of orders is 4;

Autostoplos automatic stop loss function;

SL stop loss parameters;

Autotakeprofit automatic profit function;

TP profit parameters;

Autotrailingstop automatic movement stop loss; It is not enabled by default. Select enable (true) when entering parameters.

Trailingstop profit stop loss parameters;

Comment EA order comments;

Magic order number;

Breakeven step moving stop loss protection switch;

Bbusize one-time protection activation points after step moving stop loss profit;

Bbusizepip one-time protection points after step movement stop loss profit;

Trailingstart continues to make profits and increase the number of steps;

Trailingstep continues to earn protection points;

Slippage slider parameter.

You can download the test history data before purchase. If you have any questions, please contact me.

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