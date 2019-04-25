A trading expert studies the volume indicator patterns and their relationship to the main price movement.





In case of detection of three or more similar patterns of price behavior, the adviser starts working. After each closed position, the adviser repeats the self-learning procedure.





Each position has a stop loss and take profit.





Each position is controlled by a trailing stop.





Not scalping, NOT a grid, NOT a martingale.





Recommended: Use on trading instruments (timeframe 5 minutes, default settings): EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP;

VPS;

Starting balance of $ 100 (or € 100).

Settings: