Intense
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
A trading expert studies the volume indicator patterns and their relationship to the main price movement.
In case of detection of three or more similar patterns of price behavior, the adviser starts working. After each closed position, the adviser repeats the self-learning procedure.
Each position has a stop loss and take profit.
Each position is controlled by a trailing stop.
Not scalping, NOT a grid, NOT a martingale.
Recommended:
- Use on trading instruments (timeframe 5 minutes, default settings): EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP;
- VPS;
- Starting balance of $ 100 (or € 100).
Settings:
- Comment to order - Comment to the opened orders.
- MaxRisk - Risk for calculating the trading lot;
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If Max Risk = 0, the lot will be like this;
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Start trailing - Start Trailing Stop (if greater than zero);
- First trailing level - the first level of the stop loss setting;
- Trailing step - Step Trailing stop;
- Max Spread - Maximum Spread;
- Slippage - Maximum slippage;
- Magic Number - Magic number.