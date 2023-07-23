Global Forex Session Highlighter MT4

Introducing the 'Global Forex Session Highlighter', a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by providing a visual representation of the Three major Forex trading sessions: Tokyo, London, and New York.

This indicator is designed to help traders understand the dynamics of the global Forex market by highlighting the trading sessions directly on your MT4 chart. It provides a clear view of when each session starts and ends, allowing you to strategize your trades around the most active trading hours.

Key Features:

  1. Session Highlighting: Clearly marks the start and end times of the Tokyo, London, and New York sessions on your chart.

  2. Customizable Session Times to Adapt to Your Broker's Time

  3. Customizable Colors: Each session can be assigned a different color for easy identification.

  4. Extend Lines: Option to extend the lines from the previous day's session high and low.

  5. High and Low Markers: Marks the highest high and lowest low for each session.

  6. Last Week, Month High And Low

  7. User-friendly: Easy to install and use, with customizable input parameters to suit your trading style.

  8. Compatibility: Works on any currency pair and time frame.

By understanding when the world's largest trading centers are open, you can determine the best time to trade based on your strategy and the specific currency pairs you are targeting. The 'Global Forex Session Highlighter' is an essential tool for any serious Forex trader.

Please note: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forex trading involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors.

Happy trading!



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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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