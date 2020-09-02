Chart Local Time

4.86

Display your Local Time on your charts

  • Display your local time instead of (or along with) MT4 server time.

  • Display crosshair which highlights current candle time.

  • Automatically adjusts based on chart zoom (zooming in or out).

  • Displays on every timeframe (M1 – Month), and auto-adjusts as chart timeframe is changed.

  • Handles special ½ hour time zones, such as India. 

  • Renders fast (no lag) as you scroll charts.

  • Customize the font family, font size, background color, and crosshair color.

  • Displays clean without overlapping intervals.

  • Standard MT4 code, no additional DLLs or fancy install.

  • Display a  Data Hover tooltip which shows the current Candle’s:
    • Local time
    • Price of the mouse pointer
    • Candle Open price
    • Candle High price
    • Candle Low price
    • Candle Close price
    • Candle volume

  • And more!  Plus it's super easy to use!


Note:  Received reports of interactions / interference with Magic Keys, Forex Trade Manager.  Highly recommend you test the Demo version before purchasing.


Reviews 22
Marlon
59
Marlon 2023.04.15 12:48 
 

The tool is very, very valuable for everbody who is not working with the server-time or the NY-time in MT4. They seem to update their product often. The feature to chose between the one-line or two-line-version of the timeline had not even been promoted on the market-site when it was already available in the software. Dan is answering to emails on the same day, latest on the next day. My experience with him has been absolutely flawless.

paranormalrob
180
paranormalrob 2023.01.23 22:11 
 

Works awesome. Lost access to my demo account, created another. How do I redownload this to install? I don't see an option. Terminal just says "product is purchased, but not downloaded yet" Thanks

simonlongster
250
simonlongster 2022.11.12 14:17 
 

Life is so much simpler with this. Great indicator which includes more than just displaying the correct time and thanks for the support with my query.

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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Key Levels and Zones
Rider Capital Group
4.5 (6)
Indicators
Key Levels + Zones Indicator cleanly displays even numbered price levels: “00s” and “50s” .  Additionally, you can display “Mid-Lines” which are preset distance levels   on both sides of the even numbered price levels (set to 12.5 pips by default).  This 25-pip zone that straddles each even numbered price relates to where many traders place their stops and therefore can be a risk “Zone” to steer clear of when placing your stops.  The zone also acts as support and resistance. Indicator  p rovide
FREE
Chart Local Time for MT5
Rider Capital Group
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Display your Local Time on your charts Now available for MT5 with new features! Display your local time   instead of (or along with) MT5 server time. Display crosshair   to highlight current candle time. Automatically adjusts based on chart zoom (zooming in or out). Displays on every timeframe (M1 - Month, including all MT5 timeframes), and auto-adjusts as chart timeframe is changed. Handles special ½ hour time zones , such as India.  Renders   fast   (no lag) as you scroll charts. Custom
Active Price Lines
Rider Capital Group
5 (2)
Indicators
Active Price Lines Indicator gives you full custom control over the Bid and Ask price lines, both color and style.  Color control is also customizable based on increased or decreased price by the tick. Options include: Show both the Bid line and the Ask line Set unique color for each Set unique line style for each Set unique color for increased price (by the tick)  Show only Bid line Show only Ask line Rider Capital Group
FREE
ZigZag Leg Break
Rider Capital Group
Indicators
Get alerted (and see on the chart) when a zigzag leg break occurs!   Indicator works in real time, alerting and cleanly displaying when price closes beyond the last high/low zigzag.   This is important to confirm a trend is evolving in a healthy manner:    To confirm a trend is evolving in a healthy manner, not only do we need to see price moving higher/lower than its previous high/low, we also expect to see at least two closes beyond that high/low as further evidence that the market is accepti
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אהרון חי
71
אהרון חי 2024.06.16 12:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ronald828
106
ronald828 2023.08.16 08:04 
 

A great time line at the bottom of the screen. However, it renders my grid trading EA non-functional (Grid Trend Multiplier EA). The MT4 platform won't respond after enabling the EA when the time indicator is active in the same chart. I've tried it several times. One other indicator, the SSL Channel, was also active in the chart and functioned by itself with the EA with no conflict. I hope this can be resolved somehow because it is otherwise a great indicator for an accurate time line.

gtlfx
22
gtlfx 2023.07.27 18:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rider Capital Group
5067
Reply from developer Arne Dale Valum 2023.07.28 02:17
Sorry to hear that -- that is very unusual behavior. Are you using any other indicators or EAs? Wondering about interactions/interference. Have heard of problematic behavior when "Forex Trade Manager" EA is used with Chart Local Time.
Does Chart Local Time run OK on it's own, when there's nothing else running on the chart? Regarding the "f icon has a grey plus instead of a yellow plus", I suspect that is the difference between a purchased indicator (which has a slightly different look) than a standard indicator.
Marlon
59
Marlon 2023.04.15 12:48 
 

The tool is very, very valuable for everbody who is not working with the server-time or the NY-time in MT4. They seem to update their product often. The feature to chose between the one-line or two-line-version of the timeline had not even been promoted on the market-site when it was already available in the software. Dan is answering to emails on the same day, latest on the next day. My experience with him has been absolutely flawless.

elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.03.17 04:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

paranormalrob
180
paranormalrob 2023.01.23 22:11 
 

Works awesome. Lost access to my demo account, created another. How do I redownload this to install? I don't see an option. Terminal just says "product is purchased, but not downloaded yet" Thanks

Rider Capital Group
5067
Reply from developer Arne Dale Valum 2023.01.26 05:37
Happy to hear it is working awesome for you! Regarding re-downloading, that's a good question, sorry but I'm not sure the answer. It'd be more of an MQL market question. Maybe one of these articles could help: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/349837
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/363927
T A
38
T A 2023.01.22 22:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rider Capital Group
5067
Reply from developer Arne Dale Valum 2023.01.23 06:38
Can you explain what's happening and what you mean by "it wont go on my chart?"
What pair are you using? Please try a standard EUR/USD H1 chart to evaluate what's happening.
Can you take a screenshot of any error or message that occurs?
And any other pertinent information would be very helpful to know what's been tried and what has happened.
Thanks
madwt
124
madwt 2023.01.06 08:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rider Capital Group
5067
Reply from developer Arne Dale Valum 2023.01.29 05:47
Right on, happy to hear your comments (and feel the same way!) UPDATE JAN 2023... coming soon.... Chart Local Time for MT5!
simonlongster
250
simonlongster 2022.11.12 14:17 
 

Life is so much simpler with this. Great indicator which includes more than just displaying the correct time and thanks for the support with my query.

Razial187
1994
Razial187 2022.09.23 17:36 
 

Great Indicator that makes going back to review trades so much easier. MT4 time scale is always off for me, so this indicator solves that problem. My only wish was if there was a way to adjust the height of the scale. I think its takes a little too much room. But other than that it is perfect for my needs.

Rider Capital Group
5067
Reply from developer Arne Dale Valum 2022.10.04 00:21
Thanks for the review comments, happy to hear it's making charts easier to read! Regarding the height/size - have you considered adjusting the font size smaller? That will slightly adjust the height corresponding to the font size.
Florin
51
Florin 2022.09.11 02:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

NN
1174
NN 2022.03.21 16:33 
 

The Chart Local Time Indicator is simple, yet so amazing and handy. Finally, it is now easy to analyze Trades. Thank you! This makes Trading much easier and fun since we don't have to compare the Local Time with the Broker Time. Everything is now synchronized to one Time: the Local Time!

Rider Capital Group
5067
Reply from developer Arne Dale Valum 2022.03.31 22:51
Thanks for the review, awesome to hear you love it as much as we do!
rey1234l
19
rey1234l 2022.02.23 20:00 
 

is this a one time payment?,,, i purchased it and it wont load onto my charts anymore.

Rider Capital Group
5067
Reply from developer Arne Dale Valum 2022.02.24 00:52
Yes, it is a one-time payment, it is not a rental.
Please describe in more detail what you mean when you say it wont load on charts anymore, and we'll do our best to help you resolve what's happening.
Thanks
guitarman59
34
guitarman59 2021.11.02 20:22 
 

Love it!

Rider Capital Group
5067
Reply from developer Arne Dale Valum 2021.11.02 21:13
Awesome to hear -- thanks for the review!
Ken
28
Ken 2021.10.31 22:31 
 

Terrific. Wish I had found it sooner.

Rider Capital Group
5067
Reply from developer Arne Dale Valum 2021.11.02 21:16
That's excellent to hear -- thanks for your review comment! :)
Paul
271
Paul 2021.09.03 23:57 
 

Finally I can immediately see my local time on the chart, instead of having to subtract X-hours from the time shown on the chart. I am also using their Key Levels and Zones indicator (FREE). Together, these 2 indicators make it much easier to analyze my charts. I will still have to interpret the server listed time on the Trade and Account History tabs. I wonder if anyone can do something about that.

Rider Capital Group
5067
Reply from developer Arne Dale Valum 2021.09.06 19:05
Thanks for the glowing review! We're thrilled that our indicators improve your trading experience -- that's our goal! "Developing tools (that we ourselves use daily) to provide the best trading experience and assist your high-yield results."
krisnara123
2210
krisnara123 2021.09.01 09:38 
 

A Top notch that is well designed to enhance the Time Scale functionality.The developer was very helpful to add in an extra feature to the TimeZone setting.Full Marks to the team !

Rider Capital Group
5067
Reply from developer Arne Dale Valum 2021.09.06 19:01
THANK YOU! We really appreciated your enhancement request and working together to improve the indicator! :)
DuahCapital
34
DuahCapital 2021.07.31 12:05 
 

I’m made the transition over from TradingView to MT4, and this made the transition so much easier. For such a simple tool, it really does make a great difference. My only question is what’s the chances of there being a version for MT5? I’m making the transition to it, and the possibility of loosing this indicator may come to the deciding factor.

Rider Capital Group
5067
Reply from developer Arne Dale Valum 2023.01.29 05:46
Thanks for the feedback! At this time we have no plans to make this for MT5 ... maybe someday, but for now our broker is MT4 only, so our efforts are on MT4 alone. UPDATE JAN 2023... coming soon.... Chart Local Time for MT5! :)
mohdidrus
1140
mohdidrus 2021.07.20 04:46 
 

Thank you so much. Makes the tasks of attaching the local time to the chart so easy. The fonts are well displayed. Easily relate to session open and close of the major exchanges. Thank you again for the delightful app.

Rider Capital Group
5067
Reply from developer Arne Dale Valum 2021.07.29 06:52
Thank you for your review comments! Glad you enjoy the product! :)
Gerry3210
32
Gerry3210 2021.07.17 18:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rider Capital Group
5067
Reply from developer Arne Dale Valum 2021.07.20 00:32
Thanks for the review and feedback! Happy to hear your comments :)
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