EA Mining Lots

This EA is designed for mining lots. Open a buy sell order based on the timeframe M15 candle sticks. When the price goes over open order EA  keep opening orders against the price until the profit is positive and EA will close all orders and continue the new round. 

Requirement

-          Flatform: MT4

-          Symbol: XAUUSD.

-          Time frame: M15

-          Minimum deposit: >1000$

-          Leverage: 1:500 and higher

-          ECN broker

-          Virtual Private Server hosting (VPS)



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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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Truong Vu Van
3 (2)
Experts
This EA opens a buy sell order based on the H4 trend. When the price goes over 100 pips ea keep opening orders against the price until the profit is positive and EA will close all orders and continue the new round.  Requirement -          Flatform: MT4 -          Symbol: XAUUSD. -          Time frame: M15 -          Minimum deposit: >500$ -          Leverage: 1:500 and higher -          ECN broker -          Virtual Private Server hosting (VPS) Parameters
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EA Protrader Pivot
Truong Vu Van
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EA Protrader Pivot is a automate and semi-automate Expert Advisor based on candlestick charts. Each order set stop loss with 200points and take profit 250 points. If one of two orders reach stop loss the new order open with new lot size (start lot is  0.01 and max lot is 0.08 ). This EA was backtested with XAUUSD in time frame M15 and spread 20 point.   Automate - EA open buy and sell orders based on levels of candlestick chart with the first volume is 0.01 if this order touch stop loss EA cont
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EA ReplicateOrders
Truong Vu Van
Utilities
This EA will replicate active order. Using  for duplicate the orders when you copy from signals in mql5 but your balance is less than the balance of the signal of provider.  The replicated orders will close when the active orders close. PARAMETER coefficient=1; //Replicate new order with lots equal active order x 1 DisplayInfo=true; // Display information of your account Please test demo before use in real account. 
EA Protrader Gold
Truong Vu Van
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EA Protrader Gold is a automated Expert Advisor based on Japan candlestick charts.   Automate - EA auto open buy and sell orders based on levels of Japan candlestick chart with the first volume is 0.01 lot and plus more volume follow the fibonaci number if the previous order is lost. If the price go wrong trend EA will open opposit order until get profit.    Requirement -           Flatform: MT4 -           Symbol: XAUUSD -          Time frame:  M15 -           Minimum deposit: 500$ -         
EA RSI Trading DCA
Truong Vu Van
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This Expert Advisor is based on Japan Candle Sticks and RSI indicator. Combines with some indicators to get opportunities to entry. * Features - Spreads protection, - Japan  Candle Sticks - DCA until get profit * Setting   - Start Lots Size = 0.01 for 2000$:   - Minimal Lots Size = 0.01 - Maximal spread to entry (PiP) = 2 (in pips) - Stoploss (PiP) = 150 pips - TakeProfit (PiP) = 2 pipss   * Recommendations  - Broker : Tickmill, Darwinex, ... (ECN account with low spreads) - Pairs :  XAUUSD
Pamm gold vn
Truong Vu Van
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Waka EA - Smart Grid Trading System This EA opens buy/sell orders based on Moving Average trends, candlestick patterns, and pivot points analysis. When market moves against positions, EA intelligently manages multiple orders using dynamic lot sizing and smart close algorithms until achieving positive profit, then closes all orders to start a new cycle. Key Features: Adaptive grid trading with dynamic spacing Smart order management with chain magic numbers Trailing stop and partial profit taking
Advanced High Frequency Trading System
Truong Vu Van
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