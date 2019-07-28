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Quantum nest is a robot advisor using trade hedging. Refers to trend advisers, working on a quantum variable system.. The Expert Advisor applies security varnishing orders and fixes the profit with only a positive balance. Suitable for any style of trading, scalping, medium and long-term trading. It is possible to use martingale in trade. The Expert Advisor works on all market instruments of the MT4 platform.
ATTENTION! First of all, before work, it is necessary to optimize the adviser on your terminal, taking into account your broker's quotes, a prerequisite for correct setting and obtaining the expected result, you need to download the quotes of the instrument of interest to you from the archive.
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