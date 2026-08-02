Quant Gold Engine Mini

Quant Gold Engine - Mini

Precision-Built XAUUSD Trading, Powered by AI-Enhanced Strategy Logic

Quant Gold Engine - Mini is a purpose-built Expert Advisor engineered specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It combines rigorous quantitative analysis, disciplined risk management, and classical technical analysis with modern AI/Machine Learning enhancements — all refined under continuous human oversight and strategic control.

Rather than relying on a single indicator or blind automation, this EA is built around a structured decision framework that reads market scenarios and adapts its behavior accordingly. The strategy has been extensively validated through an extensive series of backtests across varied market conditions, with the large majority showing profitable results.

Key Highlights

  • 🥇 Gold-Specific Strategy — Designed and tuned exclusively for XAUUSD price behavior and volatility patterns
  • 🤖 AI & ML Enhanced — Machine learning components support decision-making alongside proven technical and quantitative methods
  • 🧠 Human-Supervised Logic — Strategic oversight ensures the EA's behavior stays aligned with sound trading principles, not just automated pattern-matching
  • 🛡️ Built-in Risk Management — The EA internally calculates and manages its own Stop Loss and Take Profit levels as part of its strategy logic, removing the need for manual SL/TP input
  • 💾 Crash-Resilient State Saving — The EA saves its state and can recover open orders and market data automatically after a power failure, MetaTrader crash, or internet disconnection — minimizing risk from unexpected downtime

Recommended Setup

Parameter Value
Platform MetaTrader 4
Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe M15 (auto-adjusts if changed)
Minimum Capital $2,000
Recommended Capital $4,000
Estimated Avg. Monthly Profit* ~$400 USD
Minimum Lot Size 0.01
Leverage Required 1:500 recommended — 1:100 minimum


*Estimated performance is based on backtesting and historical strategy behavior. Past performance does not guarantee future results — please trade responsibly and only with capital you can afford to allocate to automated strategies.

EA Inputs

  • SymbolName_ModifyIfRequired (default: "XAUUSD") — If your broker lists Gold under a different symbol name, enter the exact name as shown in your Market Watch window.
  • AutoStart (default: "true") — When true, the EA begins trading immediately upon loading. Set to "false" to instead start manually via the on-chart control button.

⚠️ Important: Single Instance Only

This EA is designed to run in only one chart window at a time. Do not attach it to multiple charts or run it in parallel windows. Doing so may cause it to override its saved orders and internal calculations, resulting in incorrect behavior, conflicting trade management, or corrupted state data. Always confirm only one instance of the EA is active before starting a new session.

Setup Instructions

  1. Attach the EA to the XAUUSD chart on the M15 timeframe (the EA will auto-adjust if you use a different timeframe).
  2. Ensure AutoTrade is enabled in MetaTrader 4.
  3. Run the EA on one chart window only — do not run it in parallel on additional windows.
  4. Do not close the chart window or change the timeframe while the EA is running.
  5. Maintain your account balance at or above the recommended capital at all times.
  6. In periods of high market volatility, you may use the Pause/Resume function at your own discretion and risk.
  7. Before closing the terminal, always use the Wait Exit button and confirm the EA status shows "Exited" before closing the chart window.
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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
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