Amazing Indicators EA

The Amazing Indicator EA uses four proprietor indicators(two are visible).Three indicators determine the entry and the fourth (bands) determine bot the entry and exit. The bands are our invention and are different from bollinger bands and envelopes. They constrain the daily price range with a fair level of predictability. The bottom indicator is a simplified entry indicator that is both simple and extremely important which is the reason we have called this ea the amazing indicator EA. the indicator simply changes color once a day to eithey yellow or pink. Yellow for buy and pink for sell. It is so simple that. The ea also seeks confirmation from 12 bar patterns normally during the asian trading session. 12 is the number picked because many algos and high frequency EAs used by major institutions have a 12 bar constant embedded and this proves to be very fundamental and incereases predictability for breakup patterns.





We have described the trading methodology in the screenshots to increase transparency on the core principle of this ea. We also dont mind improving the trading knowledge of traders out there since we also learnt from others who were ahead of us. This will allow traders to eventually be able to use this ea and also be able to trade manually. However we see no reason for this as the ea will do the same thing and avoid mistakes commonly made by traders due to greed and fear. So we suggest you let the ea run with it. We recommend using fixed lot until capital is two or three times what youu invest. Then exponential lots can be made after this. If you practice discipline you might go further. Dont be greedy and grow slowly.





NB. During backtesting, you could use control points or open prices for faster testing. Results will not differ significantly from use of ticks model.This is due to the use of buy stops and sell stops.









Timeframe





The M5 timeframe is strongly recommended.









Currency





The ea works well with all currencies. However the major currencies are recommended as a start.













Risk management

Trend trading

no martingale

no hedging

no scalping

no news trading

no grid













Parameters

Fixed lot size - the EA will trade using fixed lot size defined here.

- the EA will trade using fixed lot size defined here. Fixed_lot - the lot size will be defined by the capital in the account

- the lot size will be defined by the capital in the account Increamental lot . a lot size equal to what you define here will be placed for exponential increase of lot.

. a lot size equal to what you define here will be placed for exponential increase of lot. Magic reference . unique number to be assigned to your trades

. unique number to be assigned to your trades modify takeprofit and stoploss - if you wish to manage your tp sl levels, you can enable or disable this option



