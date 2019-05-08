Amazing Indicators EA

3
The Amazing Indicator EA uses four proprietor indicators(two are visible).Three indicators determine the entry and the fourth (bands) determine bot the entry and exit. The bands are our invention and are different from bollinger bands and envelopes. They constrain the daily price range with a fair level of predictability. The bottom indicator is a simplified entry indicator that is both simple and extremely important which is the reason we have called this ea the amazing indicator EA. the indicator simply changes color once a day to eithey yellow or pink. Yellow for buy and pink for sell. It is so simple that.  The ea also seeks confirmation from 12 bar patterns normally during the asian trading session. 12 is the number picked because many algos and high frequency  EAs used by major institutions have a 12 bar constant embedded and this proves to be very fundamental and incereases predictability for breakup patterns.

We have described the trading methodology in the screenshots to increase transparency on the core principle of this ea. We also dont mind improving the trading knowledge of traders out there since we also learnt from others who were ahead of us. This will allow traders to eventually be able to use this ea and also be able to trade manually. However we see no reason for this as the ea will do the same thing and avoid mistakes commonly made by traders due to greed and fear. So we suggest you let the ea run with it. We recommend using fixed lot until capital is two or three times what youu invest. Then exponential lots can be made after this. If you practice discipline you might go further. Dont be greedy and grow slowly.

NB. During backtesting, you could use control points or open prices for faster testing. Results will not differ significantly from use of ticks model.This is due to the use of buy stops and sell stops.


Timeframe

The M5 timeframe is strongly recommended.


Currency

The ea works well with all currencies. However the major currencies are recommended as a start.



Risk management
  • Trend trading
  • no martingale
  • no hedging
  • no scalping
  • no news trading
  • no grid



Parameters
  • Fixed lot size -  the EA will trade using fixed lot size defined here. 
  • Fixed_lot -  the lot size will be defined by the capital in the account 
  • Increamental lot.  a lot size equal to what you define here will be placed for exponential increase of lot.
  • Magic reference. unique number to be assigned to your trades
  • modify takeprofit and stoploss- if you wish to manage your tp sl levels, you can enable or disable this option

Reviews 3
Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.05.06 21:31 
 

Good

Crumsy
222
Crumsy 2019.05.11 09:37 
 

Forward tests are matching back tests, money management tests well. 4 Stars for the moment after 1 month will revisit to adjust rating based on performance.

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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.05.06 21:31 
 

Good

asaens15
2125
asaens15 2020.02.02 05:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Crumsy
222
Crumsy 2019.05.11 09:37 
 

Forward tests are matching back tests, money management tests well. 4 Stars for the moment after 1 month will revisit to adjust rating based on performance.

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