Angry is a trend indicator, it indicates well the points of the beginning of the trend and its completion or reversal. This tool scans the market looking for the correct entry. Against the background of insignificant fluctuations, it is possible to identify a trend and indicate its direction. It uses only price data and analytics to calculate entry points. Does not use auxiliary indicators.





Angry captures moments of stable price movement direction. There are only three types of trend: Bullish - when the price moves up, bearish - when the price moves down and sideways - when the price moves in the form of small fluctuations, this type of trend is also called Flat. Working in the Forex market without trend indicators is practically impossible. Using indicators of this type in work, a trader can clearly see whether there is a trend at the moment in the market or there is a flat.





Setting the indicator.