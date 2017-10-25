HistoryInfoEA

5

This expert is a tool which helps every trader to see the historical results by magic number or orders' comment.


You can to get source code from here.


Parameters

  • MagicNumber - Here we put the orders' identifier ID we want to analyze.
  • OrdersComm - Here we put the orders' comment we want to analyze.


How use it

Add file in "expert" folder.

Attach expert on a chart with your settings (MagicNumber or OrdersComm).

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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ForceBB Expert
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MFI Expert
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MS Expert
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MS_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( MACD  Oscillator   and Stochastic Oscillator ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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AC Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
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AC_Expert is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( Accelerator Oscillator ) . It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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MT4 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
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Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
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Nikolaos Pantzos
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This Expert Advisor is a tool to be used for closing all open positions by ticket in profit. Does not open positions, can only close positions. You can select the type of profits (pips or currency) and type of tickets (buy or sell) to manage it, and specific ID (magic number). You can to get source code from here . Parameters ManageBuySellOrders - Way to manage opened orders, as different basket buy from sell, or same basket buy and sell. CloseBuyOrders - Close all buy positions if target achi
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CloseDeleteEA
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This Expert Advisor closes all open positions and pending orders. It is possible to close only buy or sale orders, market or pending orders, positions with profit or loss. You can to get source code from here . Parameters CloseAllBuy - close buy positions. CloseAllSell - close sell positions. CloseMarketOrders - close market orders. DeletePendingOrders - delete pending orders. CloseOnlyProfit - close only profitable orders. CloseOnlyLoss - close only loss-making orders. ClearChart - clear the
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This expert is a pure volatility scalper working with two pending orders (buy stop and sell stop). Expert not use any indicator, only use prices action and volatility of price to generate signals. There are three conditions for it to work: Tight spread  Fast execution Stop level = 0 Please during the tests of this EA do not simultaneously use another EA in the same terminal because it affects the modification speed. Try expert on demo account first before use it on real one.
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This indicator uses Bollinger Bands lines to detect markets trend. It's a very useful tool for manual trading. Furthermore it is possible to use the indicator with ATR as a filter , as well as the option to pop up an alert when a reverse trend occurs. The readings are very simple to use and understand. Indicator works best on H1 timeframe. You can to get source code from here . Parameters BarsCount - How many bars used to show the line. BBperiod - Period of Bollinger Bands. BBdeviations - Devi
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I Compass
Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator uses Moving Average to detect markets trend. It's a very useful tool for manual trading. If line is Midnight Blue, indicator detect up trend. If line is Dark Violet, indicator detect down trend. The readings are very simple to use and understand. Indicator works best on H1 timeframe. You can use this indicator with FollowLine to have more accurate signals. You can to get source code from here . Parameters BarsCount —How many bars used to show the line. MAperiods —Period of Movin
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DeM Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
DeM_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( DeMarker ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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STOCH in MA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Indicators
iSTOCH in iMA is an indicator which applies the stochastic changes to the iMA. Changes are reflected by altering the moving average colors. It is a useful tool to see easily the upsides or downsides of the stochastic. You can to get source code from here . Parameters MA_Periods - iMA period. MA_Method - iMA method. K_Period - K line period. D_Period - D line period. Slowind - slowing. STOCH_MA_METHOD - averaging method for MA. PriceField - price (Low/High or Close/Close). STOCH_LevelUp - uptre
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TimerEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.67 (3)
Experts
It's an expert to open and close orders on specific day and time. Expert open and close orders only with the same symbol it attached. Can set time open and close orders based day of year or day of week. Expert can send market orders and pending (stop or limit). Each order can placed with take profit and stop loss. There is option to use trailing stop loss and break even. Expert can manage only own orders or all orders of account. Information about the expert's parameters can find on the blog .
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CoupleHedgeEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.63 (8)
Experts
It's a two (2) pairs correlation system to use 3 currencies to make 2 pairs to open hedge orders on those. The expert starts opening four orders for each couple (2 plus and 2 minus) and wait to move prices in one direction to make a grid of orders. The expert can use a maximum of 5 currencies to make 10 pairs and make 30 couples. It is important the order of currencies is from the strongest to the weakest. Strongest... EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY ...weakest. Canto inputs minimum of thr
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SailSystemEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a pure hedging system. The expert place and manage two market opposite orders. Runs perfect on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 0.5 pip). Pairs and Time Frame Pair: eurusd Time frame: M1 Default settings are good for eurusd. Information Please test expert on demo account first, before uses it on real account. Have on your mind, this expert is sensitive and depend on broker's slipping. Expert parameters UseVi
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Ahmed Sarıkaya
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Ahmed Sarıkaya 2020.02.01 11:16 
 

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