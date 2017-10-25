HistoryInfoEA
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 1 February 2020
This expert is a tool which helps every trader to see the historical results by magic number or orders' comment.
You can to get source code from here.
Parameters
- MagicNumber - Here we put the orders' identifier ID we want to analyze.
- OrdersComm - Here we put the orders' comment we want to analyze.
How use it
Add file in "expert" folder.
Attach expert on a chart with your settings (MagicNumber or OrdersComm).
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