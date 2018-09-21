FlySystemEA Pro
- Experts
-
- Version: 5.5
- Updated: 5 October 2018
This Expert Advisor is a pure scalping system.
The expert place and manage pending orders.
Runs perfect on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 1.0 pip).
Choose a broker with zero stop level and fast execution to use expert.
Pairs and Time Frame
- Pair: eurusd
- Time frame: M1
- Default settings are good for eurusd.
Information
Please test expert on demo account first, before uses it on real account. Have on your mind, all scalpers are sensitive and depend on brokers spreading and slipping.
Set terminal to show in 'Market Watch' only the pair to expert trade. And set from 'Options>Charts', 'Max bars in history' = 1000, and 'Max bars in chart' = 1000.
Expert parameters
- ModifyPending - Switch to modify pending orders.
- ModifyMarket - Switch to modify market orders.
- PendingOrdersDist - Distance of current price for pending orders.
- DelayModifyOrders - Delay to modiyf pending orders.
- StepModifyOrders - Step in pips to modify pending orders.
- OrdersStopLoss - Stop loss for orders.
- UseTakeProfit - Switch to put take profit.
- OrdersTakeProfit - Take profit for orders.
- ManageRemainOrder - Manage remain order if triggerd one of both penting.
- TypeModifyOrders - Modify pending orders on one or both ways.
- AutoLotSize - Switch for automatically money management.
- RiskFactor - Risk for automatically money management.
- ManualLotSize - Manual lot size.
- UseTimeFilter - Use or not specific time to trade.
- TimeStartTrade - Time start trade.
- TimeStopTrade - Time stop trade
- AcceptStopLevel - Maximum accepted stop level in pips.
- Slippage - Maximum accepted slippage in pips.
- OrdersID - Magic number.
- MaxSpread - Maximum accepted spread in pips.
- TypeOfSpreadUse - Use current or average spread to check maximum spread.
- CommissionInPip - Commision of broker on pips (It is not necessary to introduce it).
- CommissionInCur - Commision of broker on currency (It is not necessary to introduce it).
- GetCommissionAuto - Getting automaticaly commission.
- CountAvgSpread - Count and show average spread of pair.
- CountAvgExecution - Count and show average execution of operations.
- CountAvgSlippage - Count and show average slipage of orders.
- TimesForAverage - Times to use for calculate averages values
- DeleteObjects - Delete objects from chart (to keep the price flow fast).
- DeleteMinutes - Every time to delete objects.
- ExpertComments - Comment for ordes.
- BackTesttingInfo - Information in log file for backtesting's results.
EXCELENTE EA de lo mejor ,FELICITACIONES