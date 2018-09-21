FlySystemEA Pro

3.23

This Expert Advisor is a pure scalping system.

The expert place and manage pending orders.

Runs perfect on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 1.0 pip).

Choose a broker with zero stop level and fast execution to use expert.


Pairs and Time Frame

  • Pair: eurusd
  • Time frame: M1
  • Default settings are good for eurusd.


Information

Please test expert on demo account first, before uses it on real account. Have on your mind, all scalpers are sensitive and depend on brokers spreading and slipping.

Set terminal to show in 'Market Watch' only the pair to expert trade. And set from 'Options>Charts', 'Max bars in history' = 1000, and 'Max bars in chart' = 1000.


Expert parameters

  • ModifyPending - Switch to modify pending orders.
  • ModifyMarket - Switch to modify market orders.
  • PendingOrdersDist - Distance of current price for pending orders.
  • DelayModifyOrders - Delay to modiyf pending orders.
  • StepModifyOrders - Step in pips to modify pending orders.
  • OrdersStopLoss - Stop loss for orders.
  • UseTakeProfit - Switch to put take profit.
  • OrdersTakeProfit - Take profit for orders.
  • ManageRemainOrder - Manage remain order if triggerd one of both penting.
  • TypeModifyOrders - Modify pending orders on one or both ways.
  • AutoLotSize - Switch for automatically money management.
  • RiskFactor - Risk for automatically money management.
  • ManualLotSize - Manual lot size.
  • UseTimeFilter - Use or not specific time to trade.
  • TimeStartTrade - Time start trade.
  • TimeStopTrade - Time stop trade
  • AcceptStopLevel - Maximum accepted stop level in pips.
  • Slippage - Maximum accepted slippage in pips.
  • OrdersID - Magic number.
  • MaxSpread - Maximum accepted spread in pips.
  • TypeOfSpreadUse - Use current or average spread to check maximum spread.
  • CommissionInPip - Commision of broker on pips (It is not necessary to introduce it).
  • CommissionInCur - Commision of broker on currency (It is not necessary to introduce it).
  • GetCommissionAuto - Getting automaticaly commission.
  • CountAvgSpread - Count and show average spread of pair.
  • CountAvgExecution - Count and show average execution of operations.
  • CountAvgSlippage - Count and show average slipage of orders.
  • TimesForAverage  - Times to use for calculate averages values
  • DeleteObjects - Delete objects from chart (to keep the price flow fast).
  • DeleteMinutes - Every time to delete objects.
  • ExpertComments - Comment for ordes.
  • BackTesttingInfo - Information in log file for backtesting's results.








Reviews 17
IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2023.12.11 23:48 
 

EXCELENTE EA de lo mejor ,FELICITACIONES

Prathamesh Prakash Gawde
385
Prathamesh Prakash Gawde 2021.12.03 14:57 
 

excellent but it does not cover commissions!

Dr Waleed Mahdy
2652
Dr Waleed Mahdy 2020.10.20 17:04 
 

there is good .......

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Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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3.95 (21)
Experts
This expert is a pure volatility scalper working with market orders orders. Expert not use any indicator, only use prices action and volatility of price to generate signals. Using an algorithm to calculate the speed of price to generate the signals. There are three conditions for it to work: Tight spread  Fast execution Stop level = 0 Please during the tests of this EA do not simultaneously use another EA in the same terminal because it affects the modification speed. Try expert on demo accoun
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Experts
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Experts
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4.7 (10)
Experts
It's a two (2) pairs correlation system to use 3 currencies to make 2 pairs to open hedge orders on those. The expert starts opening four orders for each couple (2 plus and 2 minus) and wait to move prices in one direction to make a grid of orders. The expert can use a maximum of 5 currencies to make 10 pairs and make 30 couples. It is important the order of currencies is from the strongest to the weakest. Strongest... EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY ...weakest. Canto inputs minimum of thr
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Nikolaos Pantzos
4.4 (10)
Experts
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ForceBB Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
ForceBB_Expert   is structured based on two specifics technical analysis indicators ( Bollinger Bands and  Force Index ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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ADX Expert FX
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
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Experts
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4.67 (3)
Experts
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MFI Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
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4.81 (27)
Utilities
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5 (4)
Experts
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Experts
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Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
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MT4 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilities
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5 (2)
Utilities
This Expert Advisor is a tool to be used for closing all open positions by ticket in profit. Does not open positions, can only close positions. You can select the type of profits (pips or currency) and type of tickets (buy or sell) to manage it, and specific ID (magic number). You can to get source code from here . Parameters ManageBuySellOrders - Way to manage opened orders, as different basket buy from sell, or same basket buy and sell. CloseBuyOrders - Close all buy positions if target achi
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CloseDeleteEA
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3.5 (2)
Utilities
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Nikolaos Pantzos
3.83 (6)
Experts
It's a multi-currency grid and martingale system that can trade all input pairs from one chart. The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level. The expert has the possibility to trade up to 100 pairs. Information Chose a broker with fast execution and low spreads for effective results. Please make some tests on a demo account to see how the expert works before using it on a real account. For 0.01 lot size and leverage 1:500, you need an initial balance of at least 10,000 f
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Nikolaos Pantzos
3 (2)
Experts
This expert is a pure volatility scalper working with two pending orders (buy stop and sell stop). Expert not use any indicator, only use prices action and volatility of price to generate signals. There are three conditions for it to work: Tight spread  Fast execution Stop level = 0 Please during the tests of this EA do not simultaneously use another EA in the same terminal because it affects the modification speed. Try expert on demo account first before use it on real one.
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Nikolaos Pantzos
4.89 (9)
Indicators
This indicator uses Bollinger Bands lines to detect markets trend. It's a very useful tool for manual trading. Furthermore it is possible to use the indicator with ATR as a filter , as well as the option to pop up an alert when a reverse trend occurs. The readings are very simple to use and understand. Indicator works best on H1 timeframe. You can to get source code from here . Parameters BarsCount - How many bars used to show the line. BBperiod - Period of Bollinger Bands. BBdeviations - Devi
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I Compass
Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator uses Moving Average to detect markets trend. It's a very useful tool for manual trading. If line is Midnight Blue, indicator detect up trend. If line is Dark Violet, indicator detect down trend. The readings are very simple to use and understand. Indicator works best on H1 timeframe. You can use this indicator with FollowLine to have more accurate signals. You can to get source code from here . Parameters BarsCount —How many bars used to show the line. MAperiods —Period of Movin
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DeM Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
DeM_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( DeMarker ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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STOCH in MA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Indicators
iSTOCH in iMA is an indicator which applies the stochastic changes to the iMA. Changes are reflected by altering the moving average colors. It is a useful tool to see easily the upsides or downsides of the stochastic. You can to get source code from here . Parameters MA_Periods - iMA period. MA_Method - iMA method. K_Period - K line period. D_Period - D line period. Slowind - slowing. STOCH_MA_METHOD - averaging method for MA. PriceField - price (Low/High or Close/Close). STOCH_LevelUp - uptre
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TimerEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.67 (3)
Experts
It's an expert to open and close orders on specific day and time. Expert open and close orders only with the same symbol it attached. Can set time open and close orders based day of year or day of week. Expert can send market orders and pending (stop or limit). Each order can placed with take profit and stop loss. There is option to use trailing stop loss and break even. Expert can manage only own orders or all orders of account. Information about the expert's parameters can find on the blog .
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CoupleHedgeEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.63 (8)
Experts
It's a two (2) pairs correlation system to use 3 currencies to make 2 pairs to open hedge orders on those. The expert starts opening four orders for each couple (2 plus and 2 minus) and wait to move prices in one direction to make a grid of orders. The expert can use a maximum of 5 currencies to make 10 pairs and make 30 couples. It is important the order of currencies is from the strongest to the weakest. Strongest... EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY ...weakest. Canto inputs minimum of thr
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SailSystemEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a pure hedging system. The expert place and manage two market opposite orders. Runs perfect on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 0.5 pip). Pairs and Time Frame Pair: eurusd Time frame: M1 Default settings are good for eurusd. Information Please test expert on demo account first, before uses it on real account. Have on your mind, this expert is sensitive and depend on broker's slipping. Expert parameters UseVi
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MT5 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilities
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
Filter:
patrickdrew
3235
patrickdrew 2025.05.16 07:44 
 

Full respect for author that provides a free EA as part of their journey... but it makes no money.

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Simply... does not work at all!!!

Many pending orders - never an actual trade.

Nikolaos Pantzos
89513
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2025.05.16 08:09
It is a completely free product that is intended to help someone on their forex journey.
I am also on my forex journey and have gone through several points that I thought were profitable, but they were not.
I am providing the products I gained from this journey for educational purposes.
I am not promising anywhere that they are free, so I don't understand why you have to be so harsh on someone who is honest with you.
AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 21:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2023.12.11 23:48 
 

EXCELENTE EA de lo mejor ,FELICITACIONES

Nikolaos Pantzos
89513
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2023.12.12 07:05
Thank you!
Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.29 05:45 
 

Negative feedback!

Prathamesh Prakash Gawde
385
Prathamesh Prakash Gawde 2021.12.03 14:57 
 

excellent but it does not cover commissions!

Michael Ogbonnaya
842
Michael Ogbonnaya 2021.09.07 17:17 
 

The basktest results are super fantastic, but the forward test results are a complete failure. Like someone else said, the idea is good but requires high volatility to give any substantial profits.

Nikolaos Pantzos
89513
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2025.05.16 08:09
It is a completely free product that is intended to help someone on their forex journey.
I am also on my forex journey and have gone through several points that I thought were profitable, but they were not.
I am providing the products I gained from this journey for educational purposes.
I am not promising anywhere that they are free, so I don't understand why you have to be so harsh on someone who is honest with you.
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.22 11:03 
 

good job.

PiDollar
14
PiDollar 2021.02.17 20:15 
 

Great backtest, but when does it start to make a profit?

Nikolaos Pantzos
89513
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2025.05.16 08:09
It is a completely free product that is intended to help someone on their forex journey.
I am also on my forex journey and have gone through several points that I thought were profitable, but they were not.
I am providing the products I gained from this journey for educational purposes.
I am not promising anywhere that they are free, so I don't understand why you have to be so harsh on someone who is honest with you.
Babak Alamdar
5633
Babak Alamdar 2020.10.28 11:51 
 

Back test is different with forward test!

Dr Waleed Mahdy
2652
Dr Waleed Mahdy 2020.10.20 17:04 
 

there is good .......

LUIZ CLAUDIO TRANNIN
1687
LUIZ CLAUDIO TRANNIN 2020.03.02 00:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jeronimo Jose Miranda Lamboglia
175
Jeronimo Jose Miranda Lamboglia 2019.12.01 04:54 
 

more losses that wins , BT shows big % of profit trades , real is not the same , i followed all rules from the owner i guess that's why even him has a live signal,dont waste your time , i lost 1 month and 10 usd for vps , the idea is good but needs more updates you can do it better man.

BT are different than DEMO or REAL there is where you found the real work of any EA and following the owner rules.

Jackson Jordao
915
Jackson Jordao 2019.11.25 23:12 
 

EM CONTA REAL SÓ DAR PREJUÍZO, TESTADO EM CONTA REAL NA IC MARKETS COM SPREAD ZERO MESMO ASSIM SÓ DEU PREJUÍZO.

Arslan Khan
267
Arslan Khan 2019.11.12 21:20 
 

A great EA, I must say. Can you please make it more convenient by making it to place orders in a stealth mode and send the order only when the trade logic is met. Because it modifies orders on every tick and brokers usually don't allow more than 2000 messages from the client to the server. Well developed system but this improvement will enhance its performance and will prevent clients from unnecessary blockages from the broker side.

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2019.11.10 15:16 
 

Great EA. Thanks for sharing it

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2019.10.02 00:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dmitrii Sofronov
166
Dmitrii Sofronov 2019.09.16 04:14 
 

Отличный советник, но надо тестировать на реальном счете. Желательно на центовом. В тестере все слишком хорошо.

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