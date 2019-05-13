This expert is a tool which helps every trader to see the historical results by magic number or orders' comment.





Parameters

MagicNumber - Here we put the orders' identifier ID we want to analyze.

- Here we put the orders' identifier ID we want to analyze. OrdersComm - Here we put the orders' comment we want to analyze.





How use it

Add file in "expert" folder.

Attach expert on a chart with your settings (MagicNumber or OrdersComm).









Update version 1.2 > Add option to calculate orders by 'magic number' or 'orders' comment' or 'ordres' symbol'.

Update version 1.3 > Fixed a minor bug about ordres' comments.