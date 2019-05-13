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HistoryInfoEA - expert for MetaTrader 4
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This expert is a tool which helps every trader to see the historical results by magic number or orders' comment.
Parameters
- MagicNumber - Here we put the orders' identifier ID we want to analyze.
- OrdersComm - Here we put the orders' comment we want to analyze.
How use it
Add file in "expert" folder.
Attach expert on a chart with your settings (MagicNumber or OrdersComm).
Update version 1.2 > Add option to calculate orders by 'magic number' or 'orders' comment' or 'ordres' symbol'.
Update version 1.3 > Fixed a minor bug about ordres' comments.
iBrokerInfo
It's an indicator to show some information about the account on the chart.CheckExecutionEA
This expert is a tool to check broker execution and spread.