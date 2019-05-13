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Experts

HistoryInfoEA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
Views:
11466
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
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This expert is a tool which helps every trader to see the historical results by magic number or orders' comment.


Parameters

  • MagicNumber - Here we put the orders' identifier ID we want to analyze.
  • OrdersComm - Here we put the orders' comment we want to analyze.


How use it

Add file in "expert" folder.

Attach expert on a chart with your settings (MagicNumber or OrdersComm).


HI


Update version 1.2 > Add option to calculate orders by 'magic number' or 'orders' comment' or 'ordres' symbol'.

Update version 1.3 > Fixed a minor bug about ordres' comments.

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