EquityStop UAP

Description:

EquityStop UAP is the solution designed to optimize the management of your forex operations securely and efficiently. Our software provides a superior level of control and protection for every trade.

*Key Features:*

1.  **Equity Protection:** Preserve your capital with our advanced Equity Stop feature, applying an automatic safety barrier to limit losses.

2.  **Percentage Trailing Stop:** Maximize your profits and minimize losses with the Percentage Trailing Stop feature, dynamically adapting to market movements. You can choose the percentage of TrailStart and Width that reflects your needs!

3. **Real-Time Monitoring:** Enabling alerts gives you an overview of what is happening with your trades, even without being in front of the terminal.

4. **Advanced Customization:** Adapt the software to your preferences with advanced customization options: Percentage Trailing Stop and Equity Stop settings, EmergencyStop function, and real-time notifications.

TrailingEdgePro is the reliable companion for every trader looking to optimize their operations, ensuring superior risk management and maximizing profit opportunities. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, our software is designed to adapt to your unique needs in the world of forex.
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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