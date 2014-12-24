ProfitLossTrailEA
- Utilities
- Nikolaos Pantzos
- Version: 2.30
- Updated: 20 March 2024
This Expert Advisor is a tool for managing orders.
The EA can
- Place/remove a take profit.
- Place/modify/delete a stop loss.
- Manage all orders or specific ones having a certain ID.
You can to get the source code from here.
Parameters
- ManageOrders:
- Order_By_Order = Manage separately each order.
- Same_Type_As_One = manage same orders (all buy or all sell as one order, like basket system).
- PutTakeProfit: Put take profit in orders (yes/no).
- TakeProfitPips: Take Profit in pips.
- PutStopLoss: Put stop loss in order (yes/no).
- StopLossPips: Stop Loss in pips.
- UseTrailingStop: Use trailing stop loss (yes/no).
- PutStopLossAfter: Put stop loss in order if order has profit x pips.
- TrailingStop: Trailing stop loss in pips (distance to follow order).
- TrailingStep: Steps in pips to use for move stop loss.
- UseBreakEven: Use Break Even (Put stop loss only in profit) (yes/no).
- BreakEvenAfter: Put stop loss if order has profit x pips.
- BreakEvenPips: Pips from order open price to put stop loss.
- DeleteTakeProfit: Delete Take Profit if there is in order (yes/no).
- DeleteStopLoss: Delete Stop loss if there is in order (yes/no).
- MagicNumber:
- >0: modify identifier orders (with special ID, this number is ID).
- 0: modify all orders (from ea or manually).
- -1: modify only manual orders.
- -2: modify only chart symbol orders.
- SoundAlert: Expert play sound in each operation.
- ColorBackground: Option to change color comments' background.
Very good