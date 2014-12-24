ProfitLossTrailEA

4.88

This Expert Advisor is a tool for managing orders.


The EA can

  • Place/remove a take profit.
  • Place/modify/delete a stop loss.
  • Manage all orders or specific ones having a certain ID.


You can to get the source code from here.


Parameters

  • ManageOrders:
    • Order_By_Order = Manage separately each order.
    • Same_Type_As_One = manage same orders (all buy or all sell as one order, like basket system).
  • PutTakeProfit: Put take profit in orders (yes/no).
  • TakeProfitPips: Take Profit in pips.
  • PutStopLoss: Put stop loss in order (yes/no).
  • StopLossPips: Stop Loss in pips.
  • UseTrailingStop: Use trailing stop loss (yes/no).
  • PutStopLossAfter: Put stop loss in order if order has profit x pips.
  • TrailingStop: Trailing stop loss in pips (distance to follow order).
  • TrailingStep: Steps in pips to use for move stop loss.
  • UseBreakEven: Use Break Even (Put stop loss only in profit) (yes/no).
  • BreakEvenAfter: Put stop loss if order has profit x pips.
  • BreakEvenPips: Pips from order open price to put stop loss.
  • DeleteTakeProfit: Delete Take Profit if there is in order (yes/no).
  • DeleteStopLoss: Delete Stop loss if there is in order (yes/no).
  • MagicNumber:
    • >0: modify identifier orders (with special ID, this number is ID).
    • 0: modify all orders (from ea or manually).
    • -1: modify only manual orders.
    • -2: modify only chart symbol orders.
  • SoundAlert: Expert play sound in each operation.
  • ColorBackground: Option to change color comments' background.
Reviews 34
lmd
276
lmd 2025.12.11 14:08 
 

Very good

Dartmouth Robinson
261
Dartmouth Robinson 2025.01.05 19:51 
 

very useful and easy to use

Omar Alsaleem
1583
Omar Alsaleem 2024.07.30 08:35 
 

Excellent EA

