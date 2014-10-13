FollowLine
- Indicators
- Nikolaos Pantzos
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 7 April 2024
This indicator uses Bollinger Bands lines to detect markets trend. It's a very useful tool for manual trading. Furthermore it is possible to use the indicator with ATR as a filter, as well as the option to pop up an alert when a reverse trend occurs.
The readings are very simple to use and understand. Indicator works best on H1 timeframe.
You can to get source code from here.
Parameters
- BarsCount - How many bars used to show the line.
- BBperiod - Period of Bollinger Bands.
- BBdeviations - Deviations of Bollinger Bands.
- ATRperiod - Period of ATR.
- UseATRfilter - Use ATR for filter.
- AlertON - Pop up an alert.
- ShowArrows - Show arrows in case of any trend change.
尊敬的FollowLine指标开发者： 我正在使用您的指标，并希望基于它编写自动交易EA。为了让EA能准确读取信号，希望您能提供以下技术细节： 1. 信号输出方式： - 通过指标缓冲区还是图表对象？ - 如果是缓冲区，买入/卖出信号的缓冲区索引分别是多少？ 2. 技术参数： - 正确的参数顺序和默认值 - 是否有隐藏或高级参数？ 3. 信号特性： - 信号是否会重绘（Repaint）？ - 箭头对象是否有特定的命名规则？ 4. 最佳实践： - 推荐的时间周期？ - 已知的局限性或注意事项？ 非常感谢您的帮助！