STOCH in MA
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 23 March 2020
iSTOCH in iMA is an indicator which applies the stochastic changes to the iMA.
Changes are reflected by altering the moving average colors.
It is a useful tool to see easily the upsides or downsides of the stochastic.
You can to get source code from here.
Parameters
- MA_Periods - iMA period.
- MA_Method - iMA method.
- K_Period - K line period.
- D_Period - D line period.
- Slowind - slowing.
- STOCH_MA_METHOD - averaging method for MA.
- PriceField - price (Low/High or Close/Close).
- STOCH_LevelUp - uptrend level.
- STOCH_LevelDn - downtrend level.
- BarsCount - how many bars will show the line.
- ReverseSignals - reverse an uptrend to downtrend signals.
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