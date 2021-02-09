MT5 VolatilityScalperEA

This expert is a pure volatility scalper working with market orders orders.

Expert not use any indicator, only use prices action and volatility of price to generate signals.

Using an algorithm to calculate the speed of price to generate the signals.

There are three conditions for it to work:

Tight spread Fast execution Stop level = 0

Please during the tests of this EA do not simultaneously use another EA in the same terminal because it affects the modification speed.

Try expert on demo account first before use it on real one.