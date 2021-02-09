MT5 VolatilityScalperEA

3.95

 

This expert is a pure volatility scalper working with market orders orders.

Expert not use any indicator, only use prices action and volatility of price to generate signals.

Using an algorithm to calculate the speed of price to generate the signals.

There are three conditions for it to work:

  1. Tight spread 
  2. Fast execution
  3. Stop level = 0

Please during the tests of this EA do not simultaneously use another EA in the same terminal because it affects the modification speed.

Try expert on demo account first before use it on real one.


Reviews 31
Pal Toth
184
Pal Toth 2025.07.22 20:34 
 

It works as in the description. Like to have an editable copy to make some fine tuning.

Aleksandr Pavlov
1181
Aleksandr Pavlov 2025.01.29 09:31 
 

Hello dear friend. This is a good algorithm, thank you for sharing the result of your work. Can I get an editable format of this robot? Best regards

Milen Cholakov
179
Milen Cholakov 2024.10.07 09:33 
 

Thank you for interesting EA.

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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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It is a system with many options to help each user find their own settings. There are possibilities to use a filter based on two averages, as well as the choice of whether the system will work at certain hours of the market. The default settings are tested for the eurusd pair. I would recommend that each user do their own testing and find settings that suit their preferences. This is not a ready-made system that you will use without working on it. But it is a good tool to build each user a strat
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DeM Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
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4.67 (3)
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MT5 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
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Nikolaos Pantzos
4.89 (9)
Indicators
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MS Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
MS_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( MACD  Oscillator   and Stochastic Oscillator ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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ADX Expert FX
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
ADX_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( Average Directional Movement ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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AC Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
AC_Expert is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( Accelerator Oscillator ) . It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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Nikolaos Pantzos
3 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a pure hedging system. The expert place and manage two market opposite orders. Runs perfect on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 0.5 pip). Pairs and Time Frame Pair: eurusd Time frame: M1 Default settings are good for eurusd. Information Please test expert on demo account first, before uses it on real account. Have on your mind, this expert is sensitive and depend on broker's slipping. Expert parameters UseVi
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RingSystemEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
2 (3)
Experts
It's a triangular arbitrage system (three pairs correlation system) to use 3 currencies to make 3 pairs to open hedge orders on those. The expert starts opening six orders for each ring (3 plus and 3 minus) and waits to move prices in one direction to make a grid of orders. The expert can use a maximum of 8 currencies to make 28 pairs and make 56 rings. It is important the order of currencies is from the strongest to the weakest. Strongest... EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY ...weakest. Can
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BrokerInfo
Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (2)
Utilities
'BrokerInfo' is an indicator to show some information of account on the chart. You can to see on chart information about: GMT time. Broker time. Maximum simultaneously open orders. Leverage. Maximum lot size. Minimum lot size. Lot step. Stop level in pips. Symbol spread in pips. You can to get source code from here . Parameters SizeBackground – background size. PositionUpDn – position to show info on the chart.
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RSI in MA
Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (2)
Indicators
iRSI in iMA is indicator to change color in iMA if iRSI crosses level up (up trend) or crosses level down (down trend). It is a useful tool to track when the upside and the downside iRSI on iMA. You can to get source code from  here. Parameters MA_Periods — Period for iMA. MA_Method — Method for iMA. RSI_Periods — Period for iRSI. RSI_ApliedPrice — Price used for iRSI. RSI_LevelsUp — Level iRSI for up trend. RSI_LevelsDN — Level iRSI for down trend. BarsCount — How many bars will show the line
FREE
Filter:
Иван Иванов
18
Иван Иванов 2026.02.09 17:13 
 

У меня вообще не открывает сделки на демо счете, только на бэктесте.

Pal Toth
184
Pal Toth 2025.07.22 20:34 
 

It works as in the description. Like to have an editable copy to make some fine tuning.

Aleksandr Pavlov
1181
Aleksandr Pavlov 2025.01.29 09:31 
 

Hello dear friend. This is a good algorithm, thank you for sharing the result of your work. Can I get an editable format of this robot? Best regards

Ming Kin Ip
685
Ming Kin Ip 2025.01.10 12:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Clo Clo Clovis
58
Clo Clo Clovis 2024.10.16 16:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Milen Cholakov
179
Milen Cholakov 2024.10.07 09:33 
 

Thank you for interesting EA.

mumeeza98
288
mumeeza98 2024.09.25 04:39 
 

Excellent

Nikolaos Pantzos
89406
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2024.09.25 06:37
Thank you mate!
prabs singh
24
prabs singh 2024.06.16 13:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.05.28 04:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nikolaos Pantzos
89406
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2024.05.28 06:28
Thank you!
[Deleted] 2024.05.19 04:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nikolaos Pantzos
89406
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2024.05.19 07:08
Thank you!
Seth Tetteh
2725
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 20:24 
 

nice

elkbell
16
elkbell 2023.11.24 16:42 
 

It's a very good EA. We're currently doing a demo test.

We are making really good profits. Of course, there are some regrets!

I would like to know if it works in practice.

If it becomes operational, I plan to operate it on my real account!

Does this work on a real account?

The demo works and makes a lot of money.

//---------------------------------------------------

yes Nice to meet you !

I am currently doing demo trading with this program and I think it is good enough to satisfy me.

I plan to conduct a demo test for about 1 to 3 months before putting it into actual trading.

Please wait. We always support all traders! Victory! Victory! Victory!

Igor Mishchenko
240
Igor Mishchenko 2023.11.20 20:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nikolaos Pantzos
89406
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2023.11.21 06:49
Thank mate!
Henry Combrinck
207
Henry Combrinck 2023.11.07 18:59 
 

Something strange about this EA. It always performs extremely well on backtesting (all major pairs, many minor pairs, ALL timeframes), but very very poorly on a demo/live account. This leads me to believe it is reading historical data to produce fake results during backtesting.

UPDATE: In response to author's comment below: perhaps my suspicion of the EA using historical data to fake results is incorrect (as many other very popular EA's do). However, your response does not explain or address my chief concern: the EA performs spectacularly well in backtesting, yet fails miserably - and consistently - across all pairs and all TF's when used in live or demo. How can this be explained? Sure, as you allude to, aspects such as spread and slippage will play a factor, however, those aspects will not yield the unavoidable and consistent poor result when using demo or live. Whether this EA is free or not, is irrelevant. The fact you're made it available for free is appreciated and a good thing. Gratefulness or ungratefulness is irrelevant. Facts over feelings, sorry.

Nikolaos Pantzos
89406
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2023.11.08 14:41
You accuse me unfairly..
There are huge differences between accounts (backtest, demo, real). Perhaps this is not known and therefore you cannot understand the deviation of the results.
The expert doesn't do anything sneaky, don't think sneaky and smear people for a product that's completely free.
I do not ask you to be grateful, but I do not understand why you should be ungrateful? UPDATE:Each broker uses two main types of accounts - servers. It is the A book and the B book. Book A transfers the orders from its own servers to the servers of the liquidity providers to be executed in the real market, while Book B executes the orders on the broker's servers.
Therefore, there is a big difference in the execution time of the orders in a real and in a demo account, there is also a difference in the prices that the orders execute.
This is the biggest and most basic difference between the two types of accounts.
This is also the reason why there is a discrepancy in the results in each scalper that seeks to take a few points.
Suhail Azar
39
Suhail Azar 2023.10.31 10:29 
 

thank you for this? how can we add couple of updates to the code?

Nikolaos Pantzos
89406
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2023.10.31 11:06
I have stopped working on this project.
I'm sorry but there won't be any more updates at least soon.
Kimia Tec01
18
Kimia Tec01 2023.09.05 03:31 
 

Very Good... Thanks

Nikolaos Pantzos
89406
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2023.09.05 14:59
You're welcome!
[Deleted] 2023.07.23 04:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pavel Tsebruk
193
Pavel Tsebruk 2023.07.13 17:49 
 

Объясните, Я не могу понять, когда запускаю советник в тесте за тот же период, что он торговал, выходят совсем разные значения. в реальности одни минуса, в тестере в плюсе. Что делать?? Explain, I can not understand, when I run the adviser in the test for the same period that he traded, completely different values ​​come out. in reality, there are only minuses, in the tester in the black. What to do??

Michael.winner
15
Michael.winner 2023.07.04 03:31 
 

The Best

Nikolaos Pantzos
89406
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2023.07.04 22:01
Thank you!
7Biblo7Induc7
385
7Biblo7Induc7 2023.03.31 14:27 
 

Very good!

Nikolaos Pantzos
89406
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2023.07.04 22:01
Thank you mate!
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