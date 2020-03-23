MACD in MA
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 23 March 2020
iMACD in iMA is indicator to change color in iMA if iMACD is upper of zero (up trend) or lower of zero (down trend). It is a useful tool to track when the upside and the downside iMACD on iMA.
You can to get source code from here.
Parameters
- MA_Periods — Period for iMA.
- MA_Method — Method for iMA.
- MACD_FastEMA — Fast EMA for MACD.
- MACD_SlowEMA — Slow EMA for MACD.
- MACD_SignalSMA — SMA signal for MACD.
- MACD_ApliedPrice — Price used for MACD.
- BarsCount — How many bars will show the line.
- ReverseSignals — Reverse up trend to down trend signals.