MACD in MA

iMACD in iMA is indicator to change color in iMA if iMACD is upper of zero (up trend) or lower of zero (down trend). It is a useful tool to track when the upside and the downside iMACD on iMA.


You can to get source code from here.


Parameters

  • MA_Periods — Period for iMA.
  • MA_Method — Method for iMA.
  • MACD_FastEMA — Fast EMA for MACD.
  • MACD_SlowEMA — Slow EMA for MACD.
  • MACD_SignalSMA — SMA signal for MACD.
  • MACD_ApliedPrice — Price used for MACD.
  • BarsCount — How many bars will show the line.
  • ReverseSignals — Reverse up trend to down trend signals.
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