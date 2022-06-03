MT5 CoupleHedgeEA

4.7
It's a two (2) pairs correlation system to use 3 currencies to make 2 pairs to open hedge orders on those.

The expert starts opening four orders for each couple (2 plus and 2 minus) and wait to move prices in one direction to make a grid of orders.

The expert can use a maximum of 5 currencies to make 10 pairs and make 30 couples.

It is important the order of currencies is from the strongest to the weakest.

Strongest... EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY ...weakest.

Canto inputs minimum of three currencies and a maximum of five.


Version for MT4

Reviews 12
3228893
36
3228893 2025.01.24 15:01 
 

Amazing EA. Thanks for free.

Abd. Gafur
154
Abd. Gafur 2024.06.26 19:49 
 

I did a backtest (without optimization) on EUR/GBP/USD (default) and all the default settings except for 2 groups of important settings that I changed (manage close profit/loss orders), the result was a stable downward trend in equity. This is exactly what I've been looking for all this time. I am very grateful to the developer. Currently I am trying live test on two demo accounts. Demo account 1 is the master who runs this EA and the second demo account is the client who runs reverse trading. If the results of this test are successful, the potential profit on the second account can reach 70-100% per month or even more. I'm sure we can get optimizations from this EA that doesn't require reverse trading with the same results, but I don't have the time to do it. Once again, thanks to the developer for the free share.

Angel Larroca
958
Angel Larroca 2023.11.28 15:05 
 

I am testing the EA, I think it is very well designed and it is something that I am grateful to the author but I have a question: I have had it connected, with the original parameters, for more than 24 hours and it has only opened the initial 12 operations and nothing more Why don't you open more trades? By the way, my broker has no order opening limit. Doesn't the EA work on a real account? Because that's where I have it activated.Well, finally the EA opened operations, I imagine it was a matter of time. And by the way, with very good results. Congratulations to the developer. I recommend this robot, without a doubt.

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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
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Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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4.67 (3)
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Utilities
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4.89 (9)
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Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
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Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
ADX_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( Average Directional Movement ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
AC_Expert is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( Accelerator Oscillator ) . It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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STOCH in MA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Indicators
iSTOCH in iMA is an indicator which applies the stochastic changes to the iMA. Changes are reflected by altering the moving average colors. It is a useful tool to see easily the upsides or downsides of the stochastic. You can to get source code from here . Parameters MA_Periods - iMA period. MA_Method - iMA method. K_Period - K line period. D_Period - D line period. Slowind - slowing. STOCH_MA_METHOD - averaging method for MA. PriceField - price (Low/High or Close/Close). STOCH_LevelUp - uptre
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SailSystemEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a pure hedging system. The expert place and manage two market opposite orders. Runs perfect on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 0.5 pip). Pairs and Time Frame Pair: eurusd Time frame: M1 Default settings are good for eurusd. Information Please test expert on demo account first, before uses it on real account. Have on your mind, this expert is sensitive and depend on broker's slipping. Expert parameters UseVi
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Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (2)
Utilities
'BrokerInfo' is an indicator to show some information of account on the chart. You can to see on chart information about: GMT time. Broker time. Maximum simultaneously open orders. Leverage. Maximum lot size. Minimum lot size. Lot step. Stop level in pips. Symbol spread in pips. You can to get source code from here . Parameters SizeBackground – background size. PositionUpDn – position to show info on the chart.
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Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (2)
Indicators
iRSI in iMA is indicator to change color in iMA if iRSI crosses level up (up trend) or crosses level down (down trend). It is a useful tool to track when the upside and the downside iRSI on iMA. You can to get source code from  here. Parameters MA_Periods — Period for iMA. MA_Method — Method for iMA. RSI_Periods — Period for iRSI. RSI_ApliedPrice — Price used for iRSI. RSI_LevelsUp — Level iRSI for up trend. RSI_LevelsDN — Level iRSI for down trend. BarsCount — How many bars will show the line
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RingSystemEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
2 (3)
Experts
It's a triangular arbitrage system (three pairs correlation system) to use 3 currencies to make 3 pairs to open hedge orders on those. The expert starts opening six orders for each ring (3 plus and 3 minus) and waits to move prices in one direction to make a grid of orders. The expert can use a maximum of 8 currencies to make 28 pairs and make 56 rings. It is important the order of currencies is from the strongest to the weakest. Strongest... EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY ...weakest. Can
FREE
Filter:
LORS
26
LORS 2025.04.12 11:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Willi Bambach
326
Willi Bambach 2025.03.03 21:07 
 

I like this EA and did some optimizations. What appears to be strange is: In backtesting couplehedge produces different outcomes being on H1 or M5 basic chart. As I understood the EA´s description it is completely indifferent on what timeframe the EA works and on which instrument. Advice from the author is needed.

Nikolaos Pantzos
89428
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2025.03.04 06:17
If use tick by tick base on real ticks modelling the time frame does not matter.
Otherwise, the time frame affects the results because the prices ​​are entered into the database according to the time frame.
Rottweilerkiller
154
Rottweilerkiller 2025.03.01 11:08 
 

Dangerous, it just comes into the market without considering whether it is the right time. At the beginning it was great, it made a lot of money in 2 weeks and now for 4 weeks it has not managed to come back from minus, so good, but very dangerous.

3228893
36
3228893 2025.01.24 15:01 
 

Amazing EA. Thanks for free.

Nikolaos Pantzos
89428
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2025.01.24 15:52
Thank you for your kind words!
Abd. Gafur
154
Abd. Gafur 2024.06.26 19:49 
 

I did a backtest (without optimization) on EUR/GBP/USD (default) and all the default settings except for 2 groups of important settings that I changed (manage close profit/loss orders), the result was a stable downward trend in equity. This is exactly what I've been looking for all this time. I am very grateful to the developer. Currently I am trying live test on two demo accounts. Demo account 1 is the master who runs this EA and the second demo account is the client who runs reverse trading. If the results of this test are successful, the potential profit on the second account can reach 70-100% per month or even more. I'm sure we can get optimizations from this EA that doesn't require reverse trading with the same results, but I don't have the time to do it. Once again, thanks to the developer for the free share.

Nikolaos Pantzos
89428
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2024.06.26 20:16
Thanks mate!
Shrestha
89
Shrestha 2024.05.14 16:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Angel Larroca
958
Angel Larroca 2023.11.28 15:05 
 

I am testing the EA, I think it is very well designed and it is something that I am grateful to the author but I have a question: I have had it connected, with the original parameters, for more than 24 hours and it has only opened the initial 12 operations and nothing more Why don't you open more trades? By the way, my broker has no order opening limit. Doesn't the EA work on a real account? Because that's where I have it activated.Well, finally the EA opened operations, I imagine it was a matter of time. And by the way, with very good results. Congratulations to the developer. I recommend this robot, without a doubt.

Nikolaos Pantzos
89428
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2023.11.29 11:56
Thank you for your kind worlds.
AHMED NOUR ELDEEN
712
AHMED NOUR ELDEEN 2023.11.13 18:19 
 

CoupleHedgeEA is a well-designed hedge expert advisor that efficiently manages multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Its ability to hedge positions offers a balanced approach to risk management. The EA displays a robust performance in diverse market conditions, showcasing adaptability and resilience. The primary drawback, however, is the relatively high account balance requirement, particularly when employing the EA across multiple currency pairs. Users may find the suggested minimum balance of $30,000 for operating with 30 couples to be a limiting factor. Overall, CoupleHedgeEA is a reliable tool for traders with substantial capital seeking a sophisticated hedging strategy. Thanks For The Developer For Good Job

Nikolaos Pantzos
89428
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2023.11.13 18:39
Thank you for your kind words!
Roberth Torres Gonzales
521
Roberth Torres Gonzales 2023.10.09 02:53 
 

All Nikolas products are excellent

Nikolaos Pantzos
89428
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2023.10.09 06:46
Thank you!
Cao Son Phung
130
Cao Son Phung 2023.09.06 09:14 
 

I'm testing from 01/01/2023 to 31/8/2023 and have a good results. Im going to test for each month and more in the part. But, it's free and it give a good profit. Thank you! Hope you can share more EA for community

Nikolaos Pantzos
89428
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2023.09.06 12:53
Thanks mate.
Fariyad husain
18
Fariyad husain 2023.08.23 11:28 
 

very very very good

Nikolaos Pantzos
89428
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2023.08.23 12:25
Thank you!
ROLF WILLY ORTMANN
929
ROLF WILLY ORTMANN 2023.02.07 18:55 
 

very nice

Nikolaos Pantzos
89428
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2023.02.07 19:02
Thank you!
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