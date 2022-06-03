MT5 CoupleHedgeEA
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.9
Version for MT4
Version for MT4
I did a backtest (without optimization) on EUR/GBP/USD (default) and all the default settings except for 2 groups of important settings that I changed (manage close profit/loss orders), the result was a stable downward trend in equity. This is exactly what I've been looking for all this time. I am very grateful to the developer. Currently I am trying live test on two demo accounts. Demo account 1 is the master who runs this EA and the second demo account is the client who runs reverse trading. If the results of this test are successful, the potential profit on the second account can reach 70-100% per month or even more. I'm sure we can get optimizations from this EA that doesn't require reverse trading with the same results, but I don't have the time to do it. Once again, thanks to the developer for the free share.
I am testing the EA, I think it is very well designed and it is something that I am grateful to the author but I have a question: I have had it connected, with the original parameters, for more than 24 hours and it has only opened the initial 12 operations and nothing more Why don't you open more trades? By the way, my broker has no order opening limit. Doesn't the EA work on a real account? Because that's where I have it activated.Well, finally the EA opened operations, I imagine it was a matter of time. And by the way, with very good results. Congratulations to the developer. I recommend this robot, without a doubt.
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I like this EA and did some optimizations. What appears to be strange is: In backtesting couplehedge produces different outcomes being on H1 or M5 basic chart. As I understood the EA´s description it is completely indifferent on what timeframe the EA works and on which instrument. Advice from the author is needed.
Dangerous, it just comes into the market without considering whether it is the right time. At the beginning it was great, it made a lot of money in 2 weeks and now for 4 weeks it has not managed to come back from minus, so good, but very dangerous.
Amazing EA. Thanks for free.
I did a backtest (without optimization) on EUR/GBP/USD (default) and all the default settings except for 2 groups of important settings that I changed (manage close profit/loss orders), the result was a stable downward trend in equity. This is exactly what I've been looking for all this time. I am very grateful to the developer. Currently I am trying live test on two demo accounts. Demo account 1 is the master who runs this EA and the second demo account is the client who runs reverse trading. If the results of this test are successful, the potential profit on the second account can reach 70-100% per month or even more. I'm sure we can get optimizations from this EA that doesn't require reverse trading with the same results, but I don't have the time to do it. Once again, thanks to the developer for the free share.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
I am testing the EA, I think it is very well designed and it is something that I am grateful to the author but I have a question: I have had it connected, with the original parameters, for more than 24 hours and it has only opened the initial 12 operations and nothing more Why don't you open more trades? By the way, my broker has no order opening limit. Doesn't the EA work on a real account? Because that's where I have it activated.Well, finally the EA opened operations, I imagine it was a matter of time. And by the way, with very good results. Congratulations to the developer. I recommend this robot, without a doubt.
CoupleHedgeEA is a well-designed hedge expert advisor that efficiently manages multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Its ability to hedge positions offers a balanced approach to risk management. The EA displays a robust performance in diverse market conditions, showcasing adaptability and resilience. The primary drawback, however, is the relatively high account balance requirement, particularly when employing the EA across multiple currency pairs. Users may find the suggested minimum balance of $30,000 for operating with 30 couples to be a limiting factor. Overall, CoupleHedgeEA is a reliable tool for traders with substantial capital seeking a sophisticated hedging strategy. Thanks For The Developer For Good Job
I'm testing from 01/01/2023 to 31/8/2023 and have a good results. Im going to test for each month and more in the part. But, it's free and it give a good profit. Thank you! Hope you can share more EA for community
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Amazing EA. Thanks for free.