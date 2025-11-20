Kali FX Trade Manager

🧠 KALI-FX Trade Manager – Advanced Exit & Equity Protection Utility for MetaTrader 4The KALI-FX Trade Manager is a compact yet powerful utility designed to automate and secure trade-exit management with precision, consistency, and built-in account protection.

It integrates breakeven control, trailing-stop logic, partial closing, automatic SL/TP placement, and a daily equity-protection system — ensuring every open position and overall account exposure remain under intelligent control.

This tool supports both manual and EA-initiated trades and operates seamlessly across all instruments and timeframes.

⚙️ Core Functionalities

🟢 Breakeven System


Automatically moves the stop-loss to the entry level once a trade reaches a defined profit threshold.

Parameters

  • Enable BE? – Enable or disable breakeven logic

  • BE % of Take Profit – Percentage of TP distance at which breakeven activates

  • BE Offset (points) – Buffer beyond entry price after breakeven triggers

Example:
If TP = 100 pips and BE % = 60, SL moves to breakeven after a 60-pip move in profit.


🔵 Trailing Stop System (Points-Based)


A classic trailing stop that moves the stop-loss based on fixed point distances.


Behaviour:


Activates once price moves a specified number of points in profit (Start trailing after X points profit).

SL trails the price at a fixed point distance (Trailing stop distance in points).

SL only updates when price has moved further by the defined step (Trailing step in points).


Parameters:


  • Enable trailing by points? – Turns point-based trailing on/off

  • Start trailing after X points profit – Minimum profit (in points) before trailing begins

  • Trailing step in points – Minimum movement before SL updates

  • Trailing stop distance in points – Distance between price and SL



🔶 Trailing Stop System (% of TP Based)


A dynamic trailing method that moves the SL based on percentage of the Take Profit distance and percentage of current floating profit.


Behaviour:


Activates when price reaches a specified percentage of TP (Start trailing at % of TP distance).

SL is placed to lock in a chosen percentage of the current profit.

SL only updates when the new level is farther by the step (Step update in points).


Parameters:


  • Enable trailing based on % of TP? – Turns percentage-based trailing on/off

  • Trailing start % of TP – How far toward TP price must move before trailing begins

  • Trailing step in points – Minimum movement before SL updates

  • % of profit to lock in – Portion of floating profit preserved


    🟡 Partial Close Function


    Automatically closes a defined portion of a position once a profit milestone is reached.

    Parameters

    • Enable Partial Close? – Activate or deactivate

    • Close % of Lots – Portion of position to close

    • Trigger % of TP – Profit level that triggers partial close

    Example:
    Closes 50 % of the position once price reaches 50 % of TP distance.

    🔸 Automatic SL / TP Placement


    Applies default stop-loss and take-profit distances to any trade missing them.
    Includes validation to comply with broker-minimum distance rules.

    Parameters

    • Default SL (points) – Default stop-loss distance

    • Default TP (points) – Default take-profit distance

    🔴 Daily Equity Protection

    Monitors total account equity and automatically closes all open trades when daily loss exceeds a defined percentage of starting-day equity.
    Prevents catastrophic losses while allowing continued manual trading afterward.

    Parameters

    • Enable Equity Protection? – Toggle protection on/off

    • Max Daily Loss (%) – Maximum allowable equity loss for the current day

    Behavior

    • Triggers once per day when the loss limit is reached

    • Closes all open trades across symbols

    • Resets automatically at the start of a new trading day

    💼 Technical Information

    • Works with both manual and EA-initiated trades

    • Supports all instruments and timeframes

    • ECN-compatible (modifies orders post-execution)

    • Uses magic-number filtering for trade identification

    • Automatically resets daily equity baselines

    📘 Usage Notes

    Attach the utility to any chart whose trades you wish to manage.
    All configuration is handled via the input parameters dialog.
    For initial setup, testing on a demo account is recommended to confirm broker-specific execution rules.

    Custom Trial Version Available:
    If you would like to test this product on a real chart (not only in Strategy Tester), you may request a free limited trial version.
    Send me a message through my MQL5 profile, and I will provide a trial build with limited features or limited time activation.


    🛠 Support

    For assistance, feature requests, or customization inquiries, please contact the author via the MQL5 Comments section or through private message.


