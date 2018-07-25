Risk Controller Free

This is a fully functional evaluation version for working on "CADCHF". Full version - Risk Controller

If there are active deals on the account when the robot is launched, then all of them except CADCHF will be closed!

Risk controller is a tool allowing you to automatically control orders, losses and emotionally motivated actions.


Main advantages

  1. Limitation of the total account loss. When the MinimalDepo value is reached, any trade will be closed.
  2. Limitation of losses per day.
  3. Limitation of losses in each trade.
  4. If a trade is accidentally opened with a large volume, the excessive volume is closed.
  5. Set the maximum number of trades opened at a time.
  6. Set the number of consecutive unprofitable trades.
  7. Set the maximum allowable number of trades per day.
  8. Send notifications to Email or MetaQuotesID.


Priority of parameters - from top to bottom

  • MinimalDepo – in the account currency. If the balance falls below this value, trading is blocked completely until the balance or this parameter changes.
  • RiskOnDay – in the account currency. Calculated relative to the account balance at 00:00 (broker time).
  • RiskPerOrder - in the account currency. Risk per trade.
  • MaxLot – volume. When a trade is opened with a larger volume, partial closing occurs.
  • MaxOpenTrades – the maximum number of trades opened at a time.
  • MaxOpenedTradeOn1Sym – the maximum number of trades opened on one instrument at a time.
  • OnlyOpenedOrders – if true, only opened trades are considered and pending orders are ignored.
  • MaxLoseTradeInARow – the number of consecutive unprofitable trades per day.
  • MaxLoseTrades – the number of unprofitable trades per day.
  • MaxTrades - the maximum number of trades per day.
  • Slippage – slippage when closing a trade by market.
  • TypeAlert - type of notifications.

When closing a trade, Risk Controller logs the reason for closing and the ticket. The main parameter is specified as the reason for closing. For example: "Current balance is lower than Minimal Depo. Reason - MinimalDepo."

Please note: if several conditions are fulfilled simultaneously, the closing and notification will be performed according to the parameter with the highest priority.

A parameter check can be disabled by setting a zero value.

If the settings are incorrect, all trades are closed, both current and new ones.

Example of the robot operation: Balance = $952, MinimalDepo = $950 and RiskOnDay = $5. After a loss of $2, the balance will be equal to $950. Despite the face that RiskOnDay of $5 has not been reached yet, MinimalDepo has a higher priority. Open orders will be closed, pending orders will be deleted, new orders will be closed due to the reached MinimalDepo.

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Risk Controler
Georgii Garanin
Utilities
Risk controller is a tool allowing you to automatically control orders, losses and emotionally motivated actions. Main advantages Limitation of the total account loss. When the MinimalDepo value is reached, any trade will be closed. Limitation of losses per day. Limitation of losses in each trade. If a trade is accidentally opened with a large volume, the excessive volume is closed. Set the maximum number of trades opened at a time. Set the number of consecutive unprofitable trades. Set the max
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