BuildYourGridEA

4.65

BUILD YOUR GRID

The expert is a system to help any trader to make a grid of orders (without martingale, lite martingale, or full martingale) easy and simple.

Please make your test to find your settings.

Default settings are just to take an idea of how the expert works.

The expert can make according or contrary grid of orders.

You can set the expert to work in hedge mode if the losses are huge.

The system uses a high-risk strategy. It's better to test it first in a demo account.

Version for MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80424?source=Site

Reviews 21
12160504 Kumar
19
12160504 Kumar 2025.10.11 01:59 
 

very nice

gerace1968
77
gerace1968 2025.04.22 10:27 
 

buon lavoro..ammirevole questo E.a.

cacagimenis
14
cacagimenis 2023.11.14 21:37 
 

parabéns pelo extraordinário trabalho, é o melhor robô que eu já experimentei

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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
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Experts
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Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
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Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
AC_Expert is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( Accelerator Oscillator ) . It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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3 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a pure hedging system. The expert place and manage two market opposite orders. Runs perfect on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 0.5 pip). Pairs and Time Frame Pair: eurusd Time frame: M1 Default settings are good for eurusd. Information Please test expert on demo account first, before uses it on real account. Have on your mind, this expert is sensitive and depend on broker's slipping. Expert parameters UseVi
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RingSystemEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
2 (3)
Experts
It's a triangular arbitrage system (three pairs correlation system) to use 3 currencies to make 3 pairs to open hedge orders on those. The expert starts opening six orders for each ring (3 plus and 3 minus) and waits to move prices in one direction to make a grid of orders. The expert can use a maximum of 8 currencies to make 28 pairs and make 56 rings. It is important the order of currencies is from the strongest to the weakest. Strongest... EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY ...weakest. Can
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5 (2)
Utilities
'BrokerInfo' is an indicator to show some information of account on the chart. You can to see on chart information about: GMT time. Broker time. Maximum simultaneously open orders. Leverage. Maximum lot size. Minimum lot size. Lot step. Stop level in pips. Symbol spread in pips. You can to get source code from here . Parameters SizeBackground – background size. PositionUpDn – position to show info on the chart.
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RSI in MA
Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (2)
Indicators
iRSI in iMA is indicator to change color in iMA if iRSI crosses level up (up trend) or crosses level down (down trend). It is a useful tool to track when the upside and the downside iRSI on iMA. You can to get source code from  here. Parameters MA_Periods — Period for iMA. MA_Method — Method for iMA. RSI_Periods — Period for iRSI. RSI_ApliedPrice — Price used for iRSI. RSI_LevelsUp — Level iRSI for up trend. RSI_LevelsDN — Level iRSI for down trend. BarsCount — How many bars will show the line
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Filter:
12160504 Kumar
19
12160504 Kumar 2025.10.11 01:59 
 

very nice

Yassin Al
38
Yassin Al 2025.06.22 10:05 
 

excellent

gerace1968
77
gerace1968 2025.04.22 10:27 
 

buon lavoro..ammirevole questo E.a.

Manh Hung Nguyen
157
Manh Hung Nguyen 2024.09.19 05:28 
 

Really interesting EA. Been testing for a week now and outcome is positive. It would be really nice if you can add description on each parameter. For someone who is new to EA as me, I only able to guess the effect of each parameter to the behaviour of EA. A little more description would help to configure the EA more effectively. Thanks for a great EA!

cacagimenis
14
cacagimenis 2023.11.14 21:37 
 

parabéns pelo extraordinário trabalho, é o melhor robô que eu já experimentei

Gourav Gandhi
18
Gourav Gandhi 2023.10.18 14:32 
 

HOW CAN I ADD IT IN DEMO ACCOUNT

gremnorT
16
gremnorT 2023.07.26 21:49 
 

WELL it doesn't stack trader while being in buy or sell only mode could you sort out that issue

Edwin Jimenez
24
Edwin Jimenez 2022.10.29 19:24 
 

Hi and thank you very much. After 6 days trying different ways of my strategy, I did it. 100% wining in 1 year backtesting. No I am wining on real too.

mkkwan
14
mkkwan 2022.10.12 06:20 
 

Very GOOD EA for the Oscillation Situation. Only be careful on wild swings market.

Francesco Di Michele
1472
Francesco Di Michele 2022.06.21 10:21 
 

Very good!

Petr Zharuk
1623
Petr Zharuk 2022.05.18 01:19 
 

Thanks!!

Francisco Helio Braga Junior
126
Francisco Helio Braga Junior 2022.04.02 20:10 
 

tem que melhorar.

JavierMz
227
JavierMz 2022.03.30 19:33 
 

Basket of orders not being closed at the desired profit. Even if I set the Profit For Close (Pips) to 1 or 0.1, the basket is not being closed when reached that profit level Could you ples check it out?

fabiodp69
14
fabiodp69 2022.03.22 18:00 
 

Il "BUIL YOUR GRID" risulta al momento il Robot più affidabile che ho provato. Ho effettuato il backtest su alcuni scambi valutari Forex ed il risultato è soddisfacente.

Tra le opzioni più significative da potere modificare per i vari backtest, troviamo:

- Tipologia di ordini piazzati (Solo vendita, solo acquisto oppure sia acquisto che vendita);

- Tecnica di Buy/Sell contraria al trend - tecnica di Buy/Sell a favore di trend;

- Time Frame del grafico;

- Quantità di lotti acquistabili in base ad un calcolo esponenziale, geometrico o statico.

Spero che ci siano ulteriori aggiornamenti affinchè questo Robot possa ulteriormente migliorare ed avere il giusto apprezzamento per ritrovarsi nelle prime pagine dei Robot utilizzati.

Nikolaos Pantzos
89406
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2022.03.22 19:08
Thanks for recognizing my work.
Achmad Muchtar
245
Achmad Muchtar 2022.02.19 00:57 
 

Great EA for entry and exit in any trend. Thanks Nikolaos. God Bless you.

Nikolaos Pantzos
89406
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2022.03.22 19:09
Thank you.
VijiBlr
34
VijiBlr 2022.02.04 21:29 
 

This is Very Good EA. I need the MT4 Version for the same. Kindly Send me the MT4 version as well. Thank you.

Nikolaos Pantzos
89406
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2022.03.22 19:10
I have not written a version for MT4.
Marcel Machado Gumiero
605
Marcel Machado Gumiero 2021.10.16 09:37 
 

Please, need magic number

Nikolaos Pantzos
89406
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2021.12.21 10:29
There is. 'Orders' ID (0=Generate Automatically)'
rafacaldas
104
rafacaldas 2021.07.20 12:03 
 

muy,completo y fácil de configurar,gracias Nikolaos

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.23 10:24 
 

Good job.

Ahmed Sarıkaya
2724
Ahmed Sarıkaya 2021.02.11 08:28 
 

Thanks my friend.

12
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