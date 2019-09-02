The Forex Trading Assistant

The Forex Trading Assistant is a trading utility that speeds up our execution of orders. The lot size is automatically computed based on the risk-on-balance you set in the input window. The pip value will be based on your risk-on-balance. Hence, the total stoploss is the actual risk computed based on your risk-on-balance per trade. Morever, you can drag your Order Line, Stoploss Line, and Takeprofit Line just like dragging a horizontal line on your chart. The following are the inputs.  ( Click DEMO LINK below to download demo copy.)

Inputs:
 Account Type - type of MQL4 account (Standard, Mini, and Micro).
Order Button Visible - to make the order buttons appear on the chart.
Order Type - to change the use of the order buttons (Market Order/Pending Order).
Trader Currency Analysis - changes the pair bias that will be displayed on the top right of the chart (Bullish, Bearish, None).
Trader's Currency Analysis - this is the trader's assumption as to the strength of the currency in focus (Weak, Strong, Undefined).
Sentiment Buttons Visible - to make the sentiment buttons appear on the chart.
Draw Order Line - to make the Order Line appear on the chart.
Draw Stoploss Line - to make the Stoploss Line appear on the chart.
Draw Takeprofit Line -to make the Takeprofit Line appear on the chart.
Auto Pending Distance (pip) - number of pips from the current price where the Order Line will appear.
Auto SL (pip)- number of pips from the Order Line where the Stloploss Line will appear.
Risk-On-Balance - percentage of the existing balance that the trader is willing to lose in case the  stoploss is hit.
SL-TP Ratio - the ratio of the TP with reference to the SL (1:1, 1:2, 1:3). This is used in drawing the Takeprofit Line from the Stoploss Line.
Close Orders Only in This Chart- this is to allow the closing of the orders in the current chart only using the Force Close button. Making this FALSE will close all Open and Pending orders in all currently running charts in the MT4.
Enable Trailing Stoploss- enables the trailing stoploss to move the SL from its original location if a predefined distance has been reached by the price.
Trailing Distance (pip) - the distance in pips of the trailing stoploss from the current price every time the price advances forward.
Trailing Trigger (pip) - the value in pips from the Order Price on the chart that will trigger a trailing stoploss.
when the Trailing Trigger is first hit.
Allowed Slippage (pip) - tolerable slippage.
Show Profit in Currency - display on the chart the profit in currency value including the current balance.

If the Order Line, Stoploss Line, and the Takeprofit Line, if visible, each can be dragged on the chart to your desired location. However, the lot size and the pip value will not change. To reset the three lines, there are two ways to do it. One is to delete the three lines, and then change the timeframe of the chart. The three lines will be redrawn based on your input Auto Pending Pips, Auto SL Pips, Risk-On-Balance, and the SL-TP Ratio. Two, you have to reload this tool on to the chart.

Best Use: Trading the news and data releases. Great for multiple chart executions and breakout trading. When you want instant execution of orders with one click of a button, The Forex Trading Assistant is the right tool for you. You can also visit and inquire at our Facebook page.

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/The-Forex-Trading-Assistant-2096110833787639/

Download 100% Working Demo Copy Here:  https://drive.google.com/open?id=1FZFLB67v8Cy34_o-BDxJzI5X6LvAenFd


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News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier Ultra-Fast Master–Slave Copier with Zero-Delay Execution and Cross-Platform MT5 Compatibility Architecture:   MT4 → MT4 and MT4 → MT5 Full Compatibility MT5 Version Free :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144569 MT5 Version Pro :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165051 Complete User Setup Guide:-  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764222   1. Overview Crystal CopyCat Ultimate 5.0 is a next-generation trade copy engine engineered for professi
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.88 (32)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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TheTrendHunterMax
Salvador Ursua
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Short description : TheTrendHunterMax   is a LIMITED VERSION tool that can be used either as a trading robot for automated trading or just a signal provider for manual trading.  As an EA, it uses the techniques we usually employ in trading like determining the highs and lows on the trading chart. With this, it determines the trend convergence and divergence in the chart. Combined with the volatility, price movements, it analyzes the possible order type that can be most profitable. By default,
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SureBot
Salvador Ursua
Experts
SureBot is a very simple yet powerful trading robot with initial balance as low as $100. All you need to do is install it on your MT4 platform and it will do trading automatically without you monitoring it. You will also be notified if an order has begun executing. Simply install the MT4 app on your mobile device (ex. Android/iPhone). It will execute orders based on potential trend and price strength. Order lot sizes are based on you preferred risk for each trade where the default is 1% of your
SureWIN
Salvador Ursua
Experts
SureWIN  is a very simple either "trend-following" or "trend reversal" trading program you can use. There are only few input values you may need to modify. This EA ensures the correct trend is being checked. SureWIN can generate profit in the long run even with just a 100 trading capital. Capital can be in US dollars or in US cents (USD or in any currency you prefer). Based on tests, it would be best to have 1000 capital for every pair you are trading. (Ex. 3 pairs = 3000 balance.)   Visit my M
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