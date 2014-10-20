I Compass
- Indicators
- Nikolaos Pantzos
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 23 March 2020
This indicator uses Moving Average to detect markets trend. It's a very useful tool for manual trading.
- If line is Midnight Blue, indicator detect up trend.
- If line is Dark Violet, indicator detect down trend.
The readings are very simple to use and understand. Indicator works best on H1 timeframe. You can use this indicator with FollowLine to have more accurate signals.
You can to get source code from here.
Parameters
- BarsCount—How many bars used to show the line.
- MAperiods—Period of Moving Average.
Excellent developer and all his tools. It is up to u how u will integrate them to your trade. I always have them in my charts. Thank u Niko Ioannis M