TraderTool is a tool/panel that will help any trader to perform trades quickly and easily.

The product has been developed with user friendliness and ease of use in mind.

It has the ability to manage multiple types of orders, either placed by an Expert Advisor, or manually. It also allows you to place orders in a single click.

You can add stop loss and take profit, initiate a trailing stop or start break even operation, and all these with the simple panel.

With the advanced panel (you can call it from 'CALL ORDERS PANEL'), you have the opportunity to open/send and close/delete orders.

All settings of the distances, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, break even and the lot size can be done through the chart.

There is an option to make a grid of pending orders. To do this, press the button for pending orders more than once.

The number of button presses indicates the number of pending orders to be placed.





If you press the button for pending orders more of one time, expert makes a grid of pending orders.





For Whom

It is useful and necessary for all traders with little or extensive experience in transactions.

You can use it on multiple charts with different settings simultaneously.

It is suitable both for those trading manually and for those using an Expert Advisor and willing to have full control over stops and profits.





Parameters