GridSystemEA

4.71

It is a system with many options to help each user find their own settings.

There are possibilities to use a filter based on two averages, as well as the choice of whether the system will work at certain hours of the market.

The default settings are tested for the eurusd pair.

I would recommend that each user do their own testing and find settings that suit their preferences.

This is not a ready-made system that you will use without working on it.

But it is a good tool to build each user a strategy that will be based on the grid technique with or without martingale.

All parameters are understandable, no explanation is needed.

There is no set file or user manual.


Version for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80787?source=Site+Profile

Reviews 8
RedRockFXSolutions
122
RedRockFXSolutions 2024.11.04 19:49 
 

It works perfectly on my strategie

Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
12352
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.26 14:08 
 

Excelente

agbkh
64
agbkh 2023.11.13 14:14 
 

Thanks you! EA is really good. P.S. It would be cool if you add a simple "stop loss" too.

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Nikolaos Pantzos
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ADX_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( Average Directional Movement ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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Nikolaos Pantzos
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AC_Expert is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( Accelerator Oscillator ) . It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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This Expert Advisor is a pure hedging system. The expert place and manage two market opposite orders. Runs perfect on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 0.5 pip). Pairs and Time Frame Pair: eurusd Time frame: M1 Default settings are good for eurusd. Information Please test expert on demo account first, before uses it on real account. Have on your mind, this expert is sensitive and depend on broker's slipping. Expert parameters UseVi
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RingSystemEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
2 (3)
Experts
It's a triangular arbitrage system (three pairs correlation system) to use 3 currencies to make 3 pairs to open hedge orders on those. The expert starts opening six orders for each ring (3 plus and 3 minus) and waits to move prices in one direction to make a grid of orders. The expert can use a maximum of 8 currencies to make 28 pairs and make 56 rings. It is important the order of currencies is from the strongest to the weakest. Strongest... EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY ...weakest. Can
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Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (2)
Utilities
'BrokerInfo' is an indicator to show some information of account on the chart. You can to see on chart information about: GMT time. Broker time. Maximum simultaneously open orders. Leverage. Maximum lot size. Minimum lot size. Lot step. Stop level in pips. Symbol spread in pips. You can to get source code from here . Parameters SizeBackground – background size. PositionUpDn – position to show info on the chart.
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RSI in MA
Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (2)
Indicators
iRSI in iMA is indicator to change color in iMA if iRSI crosses level up (up trend) or crosses level down (down trend). It is a useful tool to track when the upside and the downside iRSI on iMA. You can to get source code from  here. Parameters MA_Periods — Period for iMA. MA_Method — Method for iMA. RSI_Periods — Period for iRSI. RSI_ApliedPrice — Price used for iRSI. RSI_LevelsUp — Level iRSI for up trend. RSI_LevelsDN — Level iRSI for down trend. BarsCount — How many bars will show the line
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RedRockFXSolutions
122
RedRockFXSolutions 2024.11.04 19:49 
 

It works perfectly on my strategie

Brgy
69
Brgy 2024.08.06 20:12 
 

this app is surprisingly good for btcusd :)

Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
12352
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.26 14:08 
 

Excelente

agbkh
64
agbkh 2023.11.13 14:14 
 

Thanks you! EA is really good. P.S. It would be cool if you add a simple "stop loss" too.

JavierMz
227
JavierMz 2022.03.30 19:37 
 

Basket of orders not being closed at the desired profit. Even if I set the Pips Close in Profit to 1 or 0.1, and Profit Mode = Basket_Orders, the basket is not being closed when reached that profit level Could you pls check it out?

Nikolaos Pantzos
89406
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2022.04.01 07:09
Hello,
I did several tests with different settings and did not find any issues.
rafacaldas
104
rafacaldas 2021.07.20 17:31 
 

muchas gracias,de lo mejor ,que he probado,aunque llevo poco tiempo con él.

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.23 10:28 
 

Good job.

free.energy
58
free.energy 2021.04.07 09:35 
 

Thank you for sharing this Very Good EA. Keep working and Good Luck !!!

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