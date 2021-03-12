GridSystemEA

It is a system with many options to help each user find their own settings.

There are possibilities to use a filter based on two averages, as well as the choice of whether the system will work at certain hours of the market.

The default settings are tested for the eurusd pair.

I would recommend that each user do their own testing and find settings that suit their preferences.

This is not a ready-made system that you will use without working on it.

But it is a good tool to build each user a strategy that will be based on the grid technique with or without martingale.

All parameters are understandable, no explanation is needed.

There is no set file or user manual.



