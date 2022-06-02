MT5 RingSystemEA
- Experts
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- Version: 3.9
It's a triangular arbitrage system (three pairs correlation system) to use 3 currencies to make 3 pairs to open hedge orders on those.
The expert starts opening six orders for each ring (3 plus and 3 minus) and waits to move prices in one direction to make a grid of orders.
The expert can use a maximum of 8 currencies to make 28 pairs and make 56 rings.
It is important the order of currencies is from the strongest to the weakest.
Strongest... EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY ...weakest.
Canto inputs minimum of three currencies and a maximum eight.
All information about parameters you can see on blog.
Version fro MT4
very good!!! thx