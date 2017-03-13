Trade Manager 4 Lite is trading panel developed with a goal to make manual trading in some (routine) task easier.





Trade Manager 4 Lite also works in Strategy Tester. Version for Meta Trader 5 is here: Trade Manager 5 Lite





Main features of Trade Manager 4 Lite

Trading for Forex and CFDs

Support for 4 and 5 digit brokers

65 combinations to set order

Set Take Profit, Stop Loss and entry level for Pending Order with lines positioned on the chart

positioned on the chart Break Even

Trailing Stop Loss

Multiple Orders at one click

One Cancels the Other

Trailing Pending Order

Expiration of Pending Order

The possibility to set the maximum Spread value

Close Market orders (close all open positions, only Buy, only Sell, only Buy/Sell in profit/loss)

Delete Pending Orders (by type)

Switch Pips and Points (only for Forex)

It fully works under Strategy Tester





Parameters

‌Workspace - save the position and status of all Panels to the Workspace

- save the position and status of all Panels to the Workspace Strategy - set all values for your Strategy on the chart and save it to the Strategy

Name for your Workspace and Strategy set in Properties before you attach it on the chart (or change it by press F7)

- set all values for your Strategy on the chart and save it to the Strategy Name for your Workspace and Strategy set in Properties before you attach it on the chart (or change it by press F7) Theme - Trade Manager supports custom Themes (possible to download or you can create your own here: Theme Builder)

Trade Manager supports custom Themes (possible to download or you can create your own here: Chart Shift - set chart offset in % from the right side

- set chart offset in % from the right side Magic Number

[-1] - Will manage all open orders



[0] - Will manage only open orders without Magic Number



[Any number] - Will manage only open orders with specified Magic Number (opened orders by any Expert Advisor)

Symbols - Current Symbol or All Symbols

Note: Trade Manager can take the control of orders open by other Expert Advisor by Magic Number and Symbols settings and apply settings for Break Even and Trailing Stop Loss.









New Order

Lots

we can set fixed Lot size



or we can leave it empty (or zero) too and then Lot size will be calculated.

We can define Take Profit and Stop Loss in Trade Manager on 4 different ways.

Take Profit [price] - based on exactly defined price

based on exactly defined price Take Profit [pips/points] - based on the distance from market price specified by Pips/Points

- based on the distance from market price specified by Pips/Points Take Profit [money] - based on amount of money we expect as our profit

based on amount of money we expect as our profit Take Profit [%] - based on percentage of our account balance

based on percentage of our account balance Stop Loss [price]

Stop Loss [pips/points]

Stop Loss [money] - based on amount of money we want to risk

- based on amount of money we want to risk Stop Loss [%]

How to set Take Profit and Stop Loss with fixed Lot size: video

How to set Take Profit, Stop Loss and Position Size: video



Max Spread - allow to place the market order only when Spread is less than pre-set value

- allow to place the market order only when Spread is less than pre-set value Slippage

Order Comment

Orders - possible to place several orders at one click



New Pending Order

Entry level [Price or distance in pips/points] - set entry level by price or distance

- set entry level by price or distance Step [pips/points] - set step distance from other pending orders (it works when Orders>1)

- set step distance from other pending orders (it works when Orders>1) One Cancels the Other (OCO)

Trailing Pending Order

Expiry



Break Even

Break Even - set this value to True if you want to activate Break Even, otherwise to False

set this value to True if you want to activate Break Even, otherwise to False Trigger [pips/points or by RRR or by Price Line] - set the distance in profit needed to trigger Break Even for the order

set the distance in profit needed to trigger Break Even for the order Offset [pips/points] - set the offset from opening price after Break Even has been triggered



Trailing Stop Loss