Percent Pivot
- Indicators
-
Chantal SalaHi, I'm a programmer (female) from 1995 and in MQL4 from 2008.
I have released most of 2500 Expert Advisor/Indicators and Dashboard.
I have worked with many famous italian traders to automate their strategy.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The Percent Pivot indicator is a simple indicator that calculates the main percentage values.
The graphical layout makes it very similar to the traditional pivot but its internal computing system is unique and irreplaceable.
Every day, the market creates new bullish or bearish rates.
This indicator help you to identify possible supports or resistance levels.
The main values such as 0.25% and 0.50% are good reference points to use as potential target or reversal levels.
This indicator has been designed to allow you to study an historical analysis and understand the sensitive points (percentages) of the instrument.
This indicator used correctly will provide you a valuable help to do a professional trading on all financial markets.
Input Values
- Show
- Percentage - show percentages labels on levels
- Price - show price labels on levels
- Numbers of analysis - Numbers of rectangles to show on chart
- LEVEL PRICE SETTINGS
- Positive_Percentage_5_Level - 5 levels above Open Price
- Negative_Percentage_5_Level - 5 levels under Open Price
- COLOR SETTINGS
- Show_Levels_Label - to show or not show Percentage or Price labels on chart
- Positive_Percentage_Level_Colors
- Positive_Percentage_Level_Style
- Positive_Percentage_Level_Width
- Negative_Percentage_Level_Colors
- Negative_Percentage_Level_Style
- Negative_Percentage_Level_Width
- Zero_Percentage_Level_Colors
- Zero_Percentage_Level_Style
- Zero_Percentage_Level_Width
- Label_Font
- Label_Font_Size
Nessuna risposta ai messaggi, nessun supporto dopo l'acquisto. 100 euro per questo prodotto non sono pochi e una risposta ai messaggi sarebbe dovuta. Sappiate che il prodotto è "visto e piaciuto" e nessuna assistenza da parte della programmatrice.