Sweet Waffle

The arrows are calculated with:

-     2 Parabolic  parameters

-     2 ADX parameters

-     4 Stochastic parameters


We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator.

Always trade the trend!


If you make sure to draw your trend lines and support/resistance zones you will just have to wait for the signal to appear.

Take the trade.

For Binary Options it is advisable to set the expiry time to 5-15 min in M1 chart.

THIS INDICATOR IS ZERO REPAINT


Best assets to trade:

- EUR/USD

- AUD/USD

- NZD/USD

- USD/JPY


Best Timeframe: M1


Trading hours:   Avoid news and market closure / opening.


Alert parameters : 

- Sound alert 

- Push notification 

- Email notification 


The number of signals a day can vary between 2 - 8 per asset per day.

Happy trading!

hbm


Recommended products
FiboPlusWaveRunner
Sergey Malysh
3.29 (7)
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications) visual panel for opening orders in manual trading visual panel for setting up automat
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Diamond Trend
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Indicators
Indicator which identifies Trend and also buy/sell opportunities. Use for entries aligned to the Trend.  Although Diamond Trend is very accurate identifying entry points, it is always recommended to use a support indicator in order to reconfirm the operation. Remind to look for those Assets and Timeframes which best fit to your trader behavior/need... Valid for Scalping and Long Term operations. Please, set up a Bars Chart to be able to visualize the indicator properly...  ...And remind to give
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Magic Trades
Kamel Zerki
Indicators
Introducing the "Magic Trades" for MetaTrader 4 – your ultimate tool for precision trading in dynamic markets. This innovative indicator revolutionizes the way you perceive market trends by harnessing the power of advanced analysis to detect subtle changes in character, paving the way for optimal trading opportunities. The Magic Trades Indicator is designed to empower traders with insightful entry points and well-defined risk management levels. Through its sophisticated algorithm, this indicato
Quantum Smart Signals
Shaaban Riad
Indicators
Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
FREE
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Fibonacci Retracement And Trend Lines
Vasyl Kulyk
2 (1)
Indicators
Based on MACD indicator waves with standard parameters Applies Fibonacci levels to the last two MACD waves, positive and negative respectively, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of negative Wave - the color is green, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of positive Wave - the color is red. The Wave termination criterion is two ticks with a different MACD sign. Applies trend lines on the last four MACD Waves. Works well with the expert Figures MACD   https://www.mql5.com/ru/mar
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Indicators
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving you
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
SX Supply Demand Zones MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
Indicators
SX Supply Demand Zones accurately identifies and draws high-probability Supply and Demand zones using a sophisticated algorithm. Unlike traditional indicators that clutter your chart, this indicator is designed with a focus on performance and a clean user experience. New Unique Feature: Interactive Legend System What truly sets this indicator apart from everything else is the Interactive Control Legend. You have a professional dashboard directly on your chart that allows you to: Show/Hide: Ins
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as wel
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Discover Wolf Waves - Your Ultimate Trading Tool! Are you on the hunt for a powerful tool to spot Wolf Waves easily on any time frame? Look no further! Our Wolf Waves indicator does the job effortlessly. Here's why it's perfect for you: Key Features: Automatic Detection: Our Wolf Waves indicator finds key points and draws lines on your chart automati
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Voenix
Lorentzos Roussos
4.58 (12)
Experts
Harmonic patterns scanner and trader . Some Chart patterns too  Patterns included :  ABCD pattern Gartley pattern Bat pattern Cypher pattern 3Drives pattern Black Swan pattern White Swan pattern Quasimodo pattern or Over Under pattern Alt Bat pattern Butterfly pattern Deep Crab pattern Crab pattern Shark pattern FiveO pattern Head And Shoulders pattern Ascending Triangle pattern One Two Three pattern  And 8 custom patterns  Voenix is a multi timeframe and multi pair harmonic pattern scanner ,sup
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
FX Trend Oscillators
Tat Dat Nguyen
Indicators
Idea: RSI ( Relative Strength Index) and CCI ( Commodity Channel Index ) are powerfull to solved the market.  This indicator has Smoothed Algorithmic signal of RSI and CCI. So that, it separates the market into buy and sell zones, these areas are marked with arrows, red for downtrend, green for uptrend. This algorithm has the effect of predicting the next trend based on the historical trend, so users need to be cautious when the trend has gone many candles. Please visit screenshots
Trend Gap Indicator
Roberto Alexander Quan
Indicators
A Gap often occurs when the price moves with "strength" in a given direction (either up or down).  This Gap is formed when, in looking at 3 consecutive candles, the wicks of the 1st and 3rd candles do not overlap.  When this happens, the indicator creates a rectangle where the Gap is located. It identifies a zone where the price could potentially go back to (mitigation).   The Gap/rectangle is mitigated when the price returns and completely covers the rectangle. Note that the indicator also show
Vanexio
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
VANEXIO USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acco
FREE
MACD Color for GOLD
Chitipat Changsamrit
Indicators
MACD Color for GOLD  Use for looking moving-way of graph and checking will be buy or sell  Easy for looking by see the color of trand. Red is down / Blue is up.  Can to use it with every time-frame by 1. Long Trade : Use it with time-frame H1 /  H4 /  Daily  2.Short Trade : Use it with  time-frame  M5 / M15  / M 30 /  H1 and you can see when you will open or close the orders by see this indicator by well by see signal line cut with color line again in opposite. and you can use this indicator for
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicators
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
Indicators
This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
Dynamic Trading Oscillator mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Trading Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Trading Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Blue line, Overbought values: above Red line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as well. -
Shark Surfer
Roman Sheikin
Indicators
Shark Surfer is a new generation indicator applying a well-established trend-following trading. The product is good both for scalping, as well as medium- and long-term trading. Shark Surfer analyzes a selected symbol and shows the recommended market entry, take profit and stop loss levels. Shark Surfer trades on all symbols and timeframes. It also features email and push notifications concerning the new trading signals. The indicator searches for suitable market entry points on an already formed
Buyers of this product also purchase
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Basket Scanner
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 5 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24882 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 5 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25794 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
Million Dollar Challenge
Christophe Godart
Indicators
Let´s try to make some real money! Call me profit addicted. I thought why not try to make THE dream come reality. With discipline, a clear strategy and this indicator I focus on entering the perfect trades. This indicator is very easy to use as you will get perfect entry points for Put or Call trades. The arrows are calculated with: -     Momentum  parameters -     Candle stick patterns -     Fundamental Price action We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator
Golden Chip
Daishon Cotman
Indicators
Golden Chip provides Basic Market Structure, Fibonacci, supply and Demand Zones. Letting you identify when a sell off point is approaching or whne a buy opportunity is arriving. The awesome thing about Golden Chip is that, you will see rejection levels or continuation before ANYBODY ! This indicator moves directly with price and lines up perfectly with the Chart. Some indicators would lag but NOT this one ! Golden Chip is amazing for Clean chart (Naked Chart). GOLDEN CHIP IS ONLY ON METATRADER (
BING Trade Setups Arrow Indicator
Fernando Huezo
Indicators
***** The REAL , ORIGINAL, Non-Repainting, Non-Delaying, Arrow Trade Entry indicator for Very Low-Risk market execution ***** ***This is the Golden standard in arrow indicators for MT4.*** BING Setup Arrows Indicator(BSA) will show easy-to-read High Probability trading situations with Non-Repainting , Non-Delaying , Up or Down arrows on the graph.  So simple, it's brilliant. Always shows very good trading setups, no flashy colors, confusing configurations, hard-to-read dashboards, etc.  Perfec
BING Proper Path Trade Indicator
Fernando Huezo
Indicators
****** Easy to understand, correct Trade direction indicator, quick and easy to visualize******* BING Proper Path Indicator(BPP) will show BUY/SELL signals on-screen in an easy-to-understand 'Traffic Light' format. Provides a final 'reassurance' and 'peace of mind' for taking an educated, high probability, low-risk, trade decision. In the same way, you use a rearview mirror for instantaneous information while taking a driving decision, the same way BING Proper Path Indicator(BPP) will help you
BING Risk Reward Indicator
Fernando Huezo
Indicators
Risk Reward ratio indicator for MT4  BING Risk Reward indicator is a powerful, basic, very needed tool for every trader. Clearly visualize Open Price , Stop Loss , and Top Profit levels on your graphs with easy-to-see colors and trendlines. Does BING Risk Reward show alerts? Of course! BING Risk Reward Indicator offers all Alerts available for the MT4 platform(Email, Popups, Sound, and Push). It shows alerts on Open Price , Stop Loss , and Top Profit. That way, besides easily seeing what is go
The channels
Mansour Rahkhofteh
Indicators
Counter trade type indicator. Jcounter can capture the timing of the trend collapse phase. There are signs of a trend collapse. It is the world standard to confirm the sign with LSMA adopted by Jcounter. The numerical setting of LSMA is very important, but after many years of verification, the numerical value was identified and completed. When the trend starts, the rising market moves like a support, and the falling market moves like a resistance. Gradually overtake the candlestick and
Axebagsh
Batsukh Sumchin Khuyagbaatar
Indicators
Only work on Crude Oil H1  time frame  Swing follow trend.  do not trade against trends Specifies the first destination and entry and exit points For 16 years, I only traded on CrudeOil. Crude oil is one of the most extreme combinations in the world and it is safe to say that such a good indicator has never been made before.   This indicator will save you a lot of money because it introduces a new type of approach, Good luck
Forex Signal generator
Babatunde Adeniyi
Indicators
Forex Signal Generator is a cutting edge technology for Trend Trading, and filtering all inbuilt in one tool. The Signal Generator  analysis the market like a Pro  by using its smart algorithms to detect  the trend, filter out market noise  and display on  your chart with the : ENTRY, STOPLOSS AND TARGET PROFIT Advantages You Get     Access to the proven reliable trend indicator based     Easy and  effective trend detection.     Gives you the ability to filter  out  'NOISE' from the market  
More from author
Adx color candles
Christophe Godart
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is based on the ADX indicator and indicates the trend very easily. You can customize the indicator to your needs: ADXPeriod ADXSignal_Level BarWidth CandleWith HeikenAshi The    Adx color candles  indicator is fully FREE and compatible with the other part of the system; the Acc arrow >>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33770 ENJOY and check out my other indicator:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32111
FREE
Magic Macd Cross
Christophe Godart
Indicators
This classic "old school" MAGIC MACD indicator gives you the cross of the parameters you set. Standart setting is (12,26,9) . The arrows give you a possible change of trend. Be careful and do not use this indicator as a single signal source. FREE version  Please feel free to check out our other REX indicator series. We do have other free indicators.     "OLD BUT GOLD"
FREE
REXpro POWERarrow
Christophe Godart
Indicators
This indicator for MT4 is the pro version of the REX family. Perfect for beginners and intermediates. REXpro is 100% non repaint and can be used on every timeframe. The strategy is based on a mix of different strategies, statistics, including pivot points, oscillators and patterns. It is an independent strategy that is not based on any custom strategy online. As the trading idea consists of a variety of some classic indicators like CCI or Stochastic, it is clear that the fundamental indicators h
REXultra
Christophe Godart
Indicators
REXultra REVERSALarrow   This indicator for MT4 is the latest ultra   version of the REX family. Perfect for beginners and intermediates. REXultra is 100% non repaint.  The strategy is based on a mix of different strategies, statistics, including pivot points, oscillators and patterns. It is an independent strategy that is not based on any custom strategy online. REXultra has a lot more trading signals than the pro version. The accuracy is higher. The most important indicators are Momentum and W
REX complete 3in1
Christophe Godart
Indicators
This is the complete REX package. It consists of the lite, pro and ULTRA version.  Perfect for beginners and intermediates. REX complete is 100% non repaint. The strategy is based on a mix of different strategies, statistics, including pivot points, oscillators and patterns.  As the trading idea consists of a variety of some classic indicators like Momentum, Williams Percent Range, CCI, Force Index, WPR, DeMarker, CCI, RSI and Stochastic, it is clear that the fundamental indicators have being u
Free Lotus
Christophe Godart
Indicators
Due to the huge success of the limited free version, the now low priced LOTUS version will continue being updated in the future. Optimal for Binary Options and Forex. For beginners and intermediates. Lotus is 100% non repaint. The strategy is based on 4 ADX parameters, including pivot points and candle patterns.  It is recommendable to combine the arrow with an moving average, Elliot waves indicator or Parabolic SAR. The main goal was to  keep it as simple as possible ! No useless oscillators.
Million Dollar Challenge
Christophe Godart
Indicators
Let´s try to make some real money! Call me profit addicted. I thought why not try to make THE dream come reality. With discipline, a clear strategy and this indicator I focus on entering the perfect trades. This indicator is very easy to use as you will get perfect entry points for Put or Call trades. The arrows are calculated with: -     Momentum  parameters -     Candle stick patterns -     Fundamental Price action We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator
Acc arrow
Christophe Godart
Indicators
This indicator is based on the ADX indicator and gives you safe entry points. You can customize the indicator to your needs: RISK SSP COUNTBARS The only condition that has to be met when entering a trade is, that the arrow faces in the same direction as the Adx color candles. Download the FREE DEMO and test it! The   Acc arrow  indicator is compatible with the other part of the system; the fully FREE  Adx color candles   >>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33768 ENJOY and check ou
Filter:
[Deleted] 2018.10.01 21:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review