Sweet Waffle

The arrows are calculated with:

- 2 Parabolic parameters

- 2 ADX parameters

- 4 Stochastic parameters





We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator.

Always trade the trend!





If you make sure to draw your trend lines and support/resistance zones you will just have to wait for the signal to appear.

Take the trade.

For Binary Options it is advisable to set the expiry time to 5-15 min in M1 chart.

THIS INDICATOR IS ZERO REPAINT





Best assets to trade:

- EUR/USD

- AUD/USD

- NZD/USD

- USD/JPY





Best Timeframe: M1





Trading hours: Avoid news and market closure / opening.





Alert parameters :



- Sound alert



- Push notification



- Email notification







The number of signals a day can vary between 2 - 8 per asset per day.

Happy trading!

hbm