Magic Typhoon
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.13
- Updated: 31 March 2021
- Activations: 6
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2 minutes. The indicator suitable for Auto and Manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes!
Arrows are not re-painted
- Trade sessions: US section
- Currency pairs: Any
- Working time frame: M1
- Expiration time: 1,2,3,4,5 (depend on pair-contact for get detail advise)
With auto trading with Bot, buffer 1: call, buffer 0 : put
The indicator shows good results with high win rate in both real trading and 20 years backtesting.
For any query feel free to contact me, I will reply ASAP.
*** Use with broker adjust time GMT+2 for winter time and GMT+3 for summer to like XM, Alpari..
*** This may need fresh Mt4, if not may give malfunction
So Far good with 60 percent win rate. still M2 and Tornado is the best :)