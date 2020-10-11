Magic Typhoon

5


The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2 minutes. The indicator suitable for Auto and Manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes!

Arrows are not re-painted

  • Trade sessions: US section
  • Currency pairs: Any
  • Working time frame: M1
  • Expiration time: 1,2,3,4,5 (depend on pair-contact for get detail advise)

With auto trading with Bot, buffer 1: call, buffer 0 : put

The indicator shows good results with high win rate in both real trading and 20 years backtesting. 

For any query feel free to contact me, I will reply ASAP.

*** Use with broker adjust time GMT+2 for winter time and GMT+3 for summer to like XM, Alpari..

*** This may need fresh Mt4, if not may give malfunction 






Reviews 4
brzdz
617
brzdz 2021.02.05 05:13 
 

So Far good with 60 percent win rate. still M2 and Tornado is the best :)

Mohammed Kadhim
47
Mohammed Kadhim 2020.11.09 18:39 
 

this indicator is so Powerful the results are amazing thanks for this art magic bo

Andreas Bumbacher
1009
Andreas Bumbacher 2020.11.06 15:43 
 

I have Tornado, Typhoon and M2 altogether and the results are amazing, especially when you use it with mt2. Actually i can confirm the results on the signal-provider page at mt2.

Look for Magic MQL5 as provider. Thanks for this great indicator :-)

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MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
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There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
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------ GOOD LUCK   -----   (Telegram: @MagicBinary) The indicator allows you to trade binary options. T his indicator give high winning ratio with over 20 years of backtesting  The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 3, 5 minutes. The indicator suitable for Auto and Manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You can entry current candle /intrabar or can wait until candle close Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: Any/ Rec
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brzdz
617
brzdz 2021.02.05 05:13 
 

So Far good with 60 percent win rate. still M2 and Tornado is the best :)

Lai shan
41
Lai shan 2020.12.19 14:27 
 

Bad indicator and seller not refund

Mohammed Kadhim
47
Mohammed Kadhim 2020.11.09 18:39 
 

this indicator is so Powerful the results are amazing thanks for this art magic bo

Andreas Bumbacher
1009
Andreas Bumbacher 2020.11.06 15:43 
 

I have Tornado, Typhoon and M2 altogether and the results are amazing, especially when you use it with mt2. Actually i can confirm the results on the signal-provider page at mt2.

Look for Magic MQL5 as provider. Thanks for this great indicator :-)

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