Key level wedge pro

5

We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of:

Key level order block, Key level supply and demand, Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard.


Whats new

  • Dashboard: There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs.

  • Multi-timeframe button: There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timeframe of the zone you wish to see on the dashboard.

  • Risk-reward button: There is now risk-reward buttons on the dashboard for the Wedge patterns where you just the click the minimum Reward:Risk number on the dashboard, and it will fiter the wedge setups and only show the ones with the minimum Reward:Risk you selected.

  • Wedge button: For convinience, you can now view different wedge settings by clicking one button on the dashboard.



So who is this for?

  • This is for the former Key Level customers who purchased some of the indicators, and now they get a chance to use the others with major upgrades on each indicator!

  • This is for a regular ICT, Supply and Demand or SMC (smart money concept) trader who wants a good order block, supply and demand indicator or a liquidity grab indicator with a few extra perks all for the price of one!

  • This is definately for the previous Key level wedge owners as this makes their task of finding setups far more easier than ever before. It is still very important to watch wedge videos to know the characteristic of a good wedge in order to filter the bad ones.
For those new to the indicators, i would advise to watch the videos on each one of them first to familiarise with how to use them beforehand.


Feel free to see the video of it in action below and the screenshot.




Reviews 1
Rakha Putra El Syah
138
Rakha Putra El Syah 2024.06.06 12:35 
 

if u are Trading with ICT SMC SND or whatever u called , this is perfect tool for u . no need draw manually im lazy to paint monalisa on my chart

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MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the lower-timeframe confirmations align does the indicator mark a signal, together with a suggested entry trigger, stop loss, and two target levels. H
VTrende Pro mt4
Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
Indicators
VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 wave
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
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FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
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IMPORTANT: As we enter 2026, we want to start the new beginnings by making the first 100 copies of the EA have a lifetime license, then the copies sold afterwatds will be only accesible on a monthly payment plan. This is our way to say thank you to those who have supported us all the way and were patient aswell. Contact Admin before any purchase via Messages or via information in the video description for a Free guide ebook + Free trial Indicators. Account Flip MT5 – Trend Professional Trend
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The Key level wedge indicator automatically draws rising wedge pattern and falling wedge pattern for you on the chart. This pattern is really good when used as a confirmation entry at key support & resistance, supply & demand and reversal zones. Advantages  The Key level wedge block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The Key level wedge includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean after analysis by just o
Key level liquidity grab
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
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For a bullish move to occur for example, there should be alot of buying power. but you cannot buy if there is no sell on the other side, so the big players usually tend to manipulate the market in order to create available positions on the other side and be able to open their positions and one of the ways is by creating a fake breakout/ a liquidity grab. Before majority of big reversal moves and trends are formed, a liquidty grab would have occured in order to have enough orders to push for the
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Title: Key Level Order Block Pro Mt4 Key Level Order Block Pro Mt4   is the advanced version of the Key level order block. This now now includes multi-timeframe indicator designed to automatically detect and display significant Order Blocks (OBs) directly on your chart. Designed for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and price action traders, this tool streamlines chart analysis by highlighting institutional buying and selling zones where major market reversals are likely to occur. The indicator feature
Key level order block MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Indicators
The key level order block indicator automatically draws order-blocks for you on the chart. The indicator compliments any strategy and can also be used as an independent tool. It can work with smart money concepts, harmonic patterns, supply and demand, flag patterns, Quasimodo strategy and many more. Advantages  The key level order block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The key level order block includes an on/off button on the c
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Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
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The key level breaker block indicator automatically draws breaker blocks for you on the chart. Breaker blocks are, in short, failed order blocks, but create strong support and resistance zones when price comes back to re-test them. Advantages  The key level breaker block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The key level breaker block includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean after analysis by just one c
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Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
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The   key level supply and demand indicator   is the first supply and demand indicator with options to change settings to show different zones, giving you the choice to pick the zones you see are being respected the most and saving the settings. Advantages  The   key level supply and demand   DOES NOT REPAINT unlike other supply and demand currently in the market. This gives you a massive advantage to scroll back and see how price reacted on previous levels. The   key level supply and demand  
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Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
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The   Key level wedge MT5   indicator automatically draws rising wedge pattern and falling wedge pattern for you on the chart. This pattern is really good when used as a confirmation entry at key support & resistance, supply & demand and reversal zones. Advantages  The   Key level wedge MT5   block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The   Key level wedge MT5   includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean
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Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
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Its our anniversary! To give back enjoy this 60% discount for the next week (original price $239) We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block ,   Key level supply and demand ,   Key level liquidity grab   and   Key level wedge   into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, maki
Account flip mt5 bos choch
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
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Account flip mt5 bos choch  Account flip mt5 bos choch is a professional Smart Money Concept (SMC) structure indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability reversal opportunities using Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (ChoCH) logic. The indicator automatically analyzes market structure, detects liquidity zones, and highlights potential trend reversals after liquidity build-up and structural shifts . It is built for traders who use price action, institutional order f
Key level fvg pro mt5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
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Key Level FVG Pro MT5 Key Level FVG Pro   is a highly advanced, fully interactive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to detect high-probability Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) across all timeframes. Whether you are a day trader, scalper, or swing trader, this tool keeps your charts clean and highlights the most crucial imbalances in the market. Unlike basic indicators that clutter your screen,   Key Level FVG Pro   features an interactive on-chart multi-timeframe (MTF) panel. With a single cli
Key level order block pro mt5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
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Title: Key Level Order Block Pro Key Level Order Block Pro   is the advanced version of the Key level order block. This now now includes multi-timeframe indicator designed to automatically detect and display significant Order Blocks (OBs) directly on your chart. Designed for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and price action traders, this tool streamlines chart analysis by highlighting institutional buying and selling zones where major market reversals are likely to occur. The indicator features a slee
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Rakha Putra El Syah
138
Rakha Putra El Syah 2024.06.06 12:35 
 

if u are Trading with ICT SMC SND or whatever u called , this is perfect tool for u . no need draw manually im lazy to paint monalisa on my chart

Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5709
Reply from developer Presley Annais Tatenda Meck 2024.06.06 22:14
Always a pleasure to get feedback, truly means alot 🙏
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