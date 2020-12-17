Fibonacci calculator is used with Elliot Waves, it can generate remarkable results. A trader could use these levels or ratios to find high probability trades with very small stop loss. You may also use these ratios to find Elliott Waves extensions and to book profit near those levels. For Elliot Wave experts, Fibonacci calculator is a highly useful tool that can assist them in calculating Fibonacci extension and retracement levels for the market price.

The indicator proves itself as a useful one, as it can be drawn between any two significant price points, such as a high and a low, and then the indicator is going to create the levels between those two points.

Indicator Work with automatic High, Low and Close , we can also provide custom input High, low and Close