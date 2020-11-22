Parabolic Predictor

The Parabolic Predictor is a powerful technical indicator designed to identify precise trends and filter traditional Parabolic signals to predict market entry and exit levels. With its advanced techniques, this indicator offers an accurate visualization of trend direction, optimal entry levels, and take profit levels directly on the chart. Additionally, it features a fast alert system that sends notifications via mobile, email, and pop-up alerts whenever a signal is generated or a take profit level is reached.

By incorporating the Parabolic Predictor into your trading strategy, you can enhance your approach in several ways. Firstly, it provides signals that help identify and confirm retracements, reversals, trends, entry levels, and exit levels. These signals act as valuable tools to guide your decision making process and validate your trading positions.

For buy entries, a prominent green parabolic dot is drawn, indicating favorable market conditions. Entry and take profit levels are also plotted, allowing you to determine optimal entry points and most accurate take profit levels. Similarly, for sell entries, a significant red parabolic dot is displayed, along with corresponding entry and take profit levels. By following these levels, you can effectively manage your trades and maximize your profit potential.

To further assist you, the indicator automatically detects when the parabolic dot color changes, signaling an appropriate time to exit your position. This feature ensures that you stay informed about potential market shifts and can make timely decisions.

In terms of features, the Parabolic Predictor displays entry and take profit levels directly on the chart window, providing a clear visual representation of the trading strategy. Furthermore, the inclusion of mobile alerts, email alerts, and desktop alerts ensures that you never miss a signal or take profit hit, even when you're away from your trading platform.

With its versatility, the Parabolic Predictor can be applied to any MT4 pair and timeframe, making it suitable for various trading preferences. The indicator also boasts user friendly parameters, allowing for easy customization and adaptation to individual trading styles.

Overall, the Parabolic Predictor is a comprehensive tool that combines technical analysis techniques with advanced filtering capabilities. Its ability to identify trends, provide precise entry and take profit levels, and offer convenient alert systems makes it an invaluable asset for traders looking to enhance their trading strategies and improve their trading outcomes.


    Parameters

    • Indicator Parameters
      • Basic Inputs
        • Look Back Bars - Minimum historical bars for calculating indicator data
        • Show Entry Lines - Show entry levels
        • Show Target Lines -  Show take profit levels
      • Parabolic Indicator Inputs
        • Step - Price increment step - acceleration factor
        • Maximum - Maximum value of step
    • Alert Parameters - Customize alerts for specific conditions.
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