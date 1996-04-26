Super Channel Pro
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator Super Channel Pro indicator.Indicator displays trend movement.Indicator calculates automatically line.
Features
- FiltPer - displays indicator channel period.
- deviation - displays indicator channel deviation.
- deviation2 - displays indicator channel deviation.
How to understand the status:
- If the arrow is green, trend is up.
- If the arrow is red, trend is down.
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