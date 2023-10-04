Candle EA MT4

3.68

This expert is based on patterns
The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns
Detects trends with candlestick patterns
It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk
The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame
The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs



Attributes:

  • Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs
  • Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames
  • Has profit limit and loss limit
  • Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge
  • According to FIFO rules
  • Can be used with low capital
  • Various capital management strategies
  • Can be used in prop companies

Minimum tested capital
 100$
Minimum tested leverage
 50
best brokers for this expert
 Big and well-known brokers
best currency pairs for this expert
EURUSD , GBPUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD
best time frames for this expert
 M30 , H1 , H4


Settings:

  • magic Number: If you want to use several experts at the same time, this setting is useful for you. Each expert must have a different magic number.
  • Order Long: If you want to disable long (buy) trades, this setting is useful for you. By default, long trades are active
  • Order Short: If you want to disable short (sell) trades, this setting is useful for you. By default, short trades are active
  • comment: If you want to distinguish the trades of this expert from other experts, this setting is useful for you.
  • Risk: This setting is useful for all traders. The best amount of risk is 2%. In the beginning, don't take too many risks
  • Set the Lot value manually: If you want to set the lot value manually (not automatically in the settings above), this setting is useful for you. Specify the lot amount so that the expert trades the same amount in each trade.
  • take Profit : If you want to set the profit limit yourself, this setting is useful for you. These settings are based on points.
  • stop Loss :If you want to set the loss limit yourself, this setting is useful for you. These settings are based on points.
  • Breakeven Enable: If you want to use breakeven settings, activate this option. Protect the profit earned in each trade using these settings. Search the internet for more information.
  • Breakeven: Determine the break ion value. This setting is based on points. After reaching this amount of profit, the expert equalizes the loss limit with the entry price in the trade. (Your risk becomes zero.)
  • Max Spread : If your spread broker amount is high, this setting is useful for you. If the value of your spread broker is higher than these settings, it will not trade. This setting is based on points.
  • trailing stop: If you want to take care of your profit, this setting is useful for you.
  • days of the week: If you want the expert not to trade on some days, this setting is useful for you.


Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Does this expert comply with FIFO rules?
    Yes, this expert is fully compliant with FIFO rules.
  • Can this expert trade at the same time in the 4 currency pairs you mentioned?
    Yes, this expert can trade simultaneously in all currency pairs and all time frames.
  • Does the expert also trade with symbols that have suffixes, such as "EURUSD.c" or “EURUSD.b” or “Gold” or “EURUSD.a” or…, or does it require special settings?
    This expert automatically recognizes the symbol and trades. No special settings are required. If the gold symbol in your broker has a prefix or suffix, don't worry.
  • Will you be updating Expert in the future?
    Yes, we update the expert every 1-2 months and put it on the site. If you have any suggestion or criticism, be sure to tell us so that we can fix the problem in the next version.
  • Are the updates free?
    Yes, updates are free for those who have purchased or rented Expert. We will put the new update on the site and Metatrader.
  • Can this expert be used in other symbols?
    You can run this expert in other symbols. Expert also trades. But the results of other symbols are not like the symbols we have proposed
  • What is the average number of trades?
    The number of trades in backtest and live are exactly the same. So you can see the number of trades in the backtest with your desired settings.
    For example, in the last month, then you will get the answer. The average number of trades in live is the same as the average number of trades in the backtest.
    Because of the different settings, I can't say one number that is the same for all buyers. So based on your settings, you can find the average.
  • Should the expert be active all the time (24/7)? Does that mean I have to use VPS?
    There is no need, you can only run the expert as many times as you want. But if Expert Trade is open, it is better not to close it. So if you use VPS, it is better.


        Click here to view all the help pages

        Get a 50% bonus by buying (or even renting) any of our products. After buying (or renting), send a message for more information.


        Reviews 51
        Pis Aei
        47
        Pis Aei 2024.05.30 07:45 
         

        so far so good, exness broker

        Recommended products
        Gyroscopes
        Nadiya Mirosh
        Experts
        Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
        DracoAI
        Hua Manh Hung
        Experts
        DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
        Reversal Monster Mini
        Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
        Experts
        The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
        FREE
        Indicement MT4
        Profalgo Limited
        5 (2)
        Experts
        Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
        Statistical mt4 scanner dashboard
        Mark Nicole Olarte
        Experts
        THE 8 PILLARS OF STATISTICAL EDGE TRADING "Stop Guessing. Start Winning with the Truth." Pure Mathematics. Zero Indicators. Professional Edge. -------------------------------------------------- INTRODUCTION -------------------------------------------------- "If you don't know who the sucker at the table is... it's probably you." Dear Trader, Let’s be brutally honest. Why are you here?  Most people start trading because they want freedom. They want to fire their boss,  travel the world, and
        Win Sniper Follow
        Nirundorn Promphao
        1 (1)
        Experts
        I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
        Gold Crazy EA MT4
        Nguyen Nghiem Duy
        Experts
        Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
        Anubis Skunk
        Sayan Vandenhout
        Experts
        Anubis Skunk USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
        Vanglutio
        Sayan Vandenhout
        Experts
        VANGLUTIO USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 ac
        Harvest GOLD
        Sayan Vandenhout
        Experts
        Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
        The Arrow Scalper
        Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
        1 (2)
        Experts
        Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
        FREE
        Gold Label
        Tran Thanh Tuyen
        Experts
        Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
        Maxitraderpro
        Eduardo Viganotti
        Experts
        A Bot That Lets You Win Real Money Meta Trader Pro analyzes moving averages, strength of movements, market sentiment, and its very advanced trend reversal prediction algorithm is simple and reliable. It is designed for long-term operations. The Meta Trader Pro EA strategy is a combination of several trend indicators, as well as its own indicator that detects trend exhaustion and a market sentiment meter that makes it one of a kind because all of these indicators are proprietary and have not
        Magic EA MT4
        Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
        3 (1)
        Experts
        Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
        Robot Dream
        Serhii Bernatskyi
        Experts
        Multicurrency Expert Advisor with 100% adaptation for any currency pair and timeframe. Based on the Smart Gread indicator. Very flexible setup allows you to get maximum profit. Profit from transactions is set manually in TakeProfit (standart 200 ). Lot size is set manually by Lot (standart = 1 lot). Each subsequent lot is increased by Kolen (standart 2 ). Maximum lot size MaxLot (standart 10 ). To disable the adviser, there are special functions: StopRightNow - all orders will close rig
        GAlpha
        Evgenii Tarkov
        Experts
        A high-frequency analytical tool designed specifically for trading in gold (XAU/USD). It combines modern market analysis techniques, machine learning, and an adaptive risk management strategy to maximize profits in the highly volatile environment typical of the precious metals market. Key Features: Adaptive Volatility-oriented strategy: The operation of an automated correction device (stop loss, take profit) is controlled by a fluid environment using the ATR (Average True Range) indicator. H
        Koala Supply Demand
        Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
        5 (2)
        Indicators
        Introducing Koala Supply Demand Indicator for MetaTrader 4 ( We encourage you to share your review or feedback—whether positive or negative—so other traders can benefit from your experience.) : Welcome to  Koala Supply Demand Indicator. This indicators designed to identify unbroken supply and demand zones in different time frames, this indicator can help trader to view market as zone areas, you can see how price respect some power full zones, this indicator also can show you price action signal
        FREE
        Pirate
        Anatoliy Lukanin
        3.9 (20)
        Experts
        Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
        Curve Basic
        Roberto Sau
        5 (2)
        Experts
        BACKTEST NOW!  (or see backtest sreenshots below, last update: 30/4/2021 ) ( How to backtest any system correctly ) LIVE SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/995254 CURVE is a Honest, Secure and Automated Software for Generation of Daily Profits on Forex Market. With its fully automatic architecture, CURVE is an autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions. Martingale, Grid, Averaging and other dangerous strategies are NOT used. CUR
        Black Out EA
        Jason Thato Hartley
        Experts
        Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
        Voenix
        Lorentzos Roussos
        4.58 (12)
        Experts
        Harmonic patterns scanner and trader . Some Chart patterns too  Patterns included :  ABCD pattern Gartley pattern Bat pattern Cypher pattern 3Drives pattern Black Swan pattern White Swan pattern Quasimodo pattern or Over Under pattern Alt Bat pattern Butterfly pattern Deep Crab pattern Crab pattern Shark pattern FiveO pattern Head And Shoulders pattern Ascending Triangle pattern One Two Three pattern  And 8 custom patterns  Voenix is a multi timeframe and multi pair harmonic pattern scanner ,sup
        Team Trading Nzdusd
        Hulya Cinar
        Experts
        Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
        Pound sterling M5 scalping
        Andrey Kozak
        Experts
        Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more. Advantages: does not use martingale. not a net. every trade has a stop loss. professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD p
        Fibo Level Management Tools
        Chen Yau Weng
        Utilities
        This indicator is a great utilities tools for Fibonacci Trader that draw their chart manually. This indicator do not draw any Fibonacci Retracement or Fibonacci Expansion. It is a utilities tool for modifying the Fibonacci level for Fibonacci object manually drawn on the chart. Just draw using the Fibonacci Retracement or other Fibonacci tool in MT4 as per normal. The select the Fibonacci you have just drawn. Make sure you have only 1 object selected. Then open up this Fibonacci Level Management
        Mk R
        Can Pei Pu
        Experts
        MK_R It is based on contrary patterns for EURUSD.  Basically, it will entry using the condition of 1 buy wave and 6 sell wave of Granville's law. The EA does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitrage.  The EA has been proven to be profitable in the six months of 2020 and is particularly suitable for the current EURUSD market since mid-December 2020. Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/789229 Timeframe is M5. EA needs M1 chart,M5 chart,M15 Chart,H1 chart,H4 chart. Maxium Spread
        Gold Bullion
        Armin Heshmat
        Experts
        Gold Bullion EA   is   VIP ,   It    was developed by   ENZOFXEA   team in Germany with experienced traders with   more than 15 years   of trading experience.The indicators used in expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy. All Trade Have StopLoss Always Behind Order An expert based on    (GOLD , XAUUSD   ) This Expert  is Day Trader and  Breakout strategy NOTE Default EA setting is correct    Time Frame :  Daily  D1 first depo
        Goal Time
        Mourad Ezzaki
        Experts
        GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
        Gold Scalping Zig Zag Pattern
        Harsh Tiwari
        Experts
        Introducing our state-of-the-art Gold Trading Robot, a revolutionary tool designed to navigate the complexities of the gold market with precision and efficiency. Engineered using advanced algorithms and cutting-edge machine learning techniques, this autonomous software operates tirelessly to capitalize on market fluctuations and deliver optimal trading outcomes. Key Features: Advanced Algorithmic Trading: The Gold Trading Robot employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze vast amounts of market d
        Quantum Gold Bot
        Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
        Experts
        Quantum Gold Bot MT4 is a high-frequency trading robot (advisor) for the gold market (XAUUSD), working on the scalping principle. It is designed to instantly capture and use price impulses - sharp price movements in short periods of time. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Introducing the Quantum Gold Bot robot, your indispensable assistant in the complex world of XAUUSD trading. Quantum Gold Bot is a forex robot designed with high a
        SynapseTrader EA
        Ruben Villarreal Barajas
        Experts
        The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
        Buyers of this product also purchase
        Vortex Gold MT4
        Stanislav Tomilov
        5 (20)
        Experts
        Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
        Quantum Emperor MT4
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.85 (172)
        Experts
        Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
        AI Forex Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.69 (13)
        Experts
        AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
        Aura Black Edition
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.6 (20)
        Experts
        Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
        Jesko
        Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
        Experts
        esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
        Gold Emperor EA
        Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
        Experts
        Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
        Aura Neuron MT4
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.58 (12)
        Experts
        Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
        XG Gold Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.32 (38)
        Experts
        The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
        The Infinity EA MT4
        Abhimanyu Hans
        3.87 (30)
        Experts
        Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
        The Gold Reaper MT4
        Profalgo Limited
        4.58 (31)
        Experts
        PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
        Blox
        Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
        5 (2)
        Experts
        One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
        Gold Trade Pro
        Profalgo Limited
        4.61 (23)
        Experts
        LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
        HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
        Martin Alejandro Bamonte
        3.67 (3)
        Experts
        ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
        Gold Medalist
        Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
        Experts
        Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
        FXbot mt4
        Marek Kvarda
        5 (1)
        Experts
        This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
        Swap Master MT4
        Thang Chu
        Experts
        Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
        GoldZ AI
        Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
        Experts
        GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
        Big Forex Players MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.81 (42)
        Experts
        We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
        The Simple Worker
        Anatoliy Ryzhakov
        Experts
        The Simple Worker is a multicurrency Expert Advisor that uses several proven trading strategies. It trades on the M1 timeframe. Few settings make the EA simple and intuitive for users, which allows it to be optimized for a certain currency pair, if necessary. The EA analyzes the market, the EA uses indicators, tick volumes, the Martingale system. How the EA works It trades only one order at a time. It enters the market with two pending orders with the volume of "Startlot". If one of the orders
        Stock Indexes EA MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4 (4)
        Experts
        Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
        HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
        Lo Thi Mai Loan
        5 (26)
        Experts
        Flash sale 24 hours - Only $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to run for the HFT challenge, trading with the US30 pair. For more top Expert Advisors and Indicators, visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller I am Los, please subscribe to receive more updates: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ What is HFT? High-frequency trading (HFT) is a trading method that utilizes powerful computer programs to execute a large number
        Algo Capital I AI Trader
        Jimitkumar Narhari Patel
        Experts
        Algo Capital I AI Trader: Empowering Traders with Integrity and Insight Algo Capital proudly introduces its inaugural state-of-the-art AI Advanced Intelligence Trader - engineered to transform your trading experience through precision, adaptability, and advanced market intelligence. Powered by proprietary algorithms and deep market research, this solution is designed to deliver consistent, high-quality performance across diverse market conditions. Why Algo Capital? Robust Trading Strategies:
        Opening Range Breakout Master
        Thushara Dissanayake
        Experts
        The   Opening Range Breakout Master  is a professional algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on institutional trading concepts such as   ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and liquidity based strategies . This expert advisor automates the detection and execution of   opening range breakouts (ORB)   across key global Forex sessions, including   London, New York, Tokyo, and Midnight Killzones , allowing traders to align with   market maker movements, liquidity hunts
        KonokaSystemNEO
        Nobuyoshi Murase
        1 (1)
        Experts
        KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
        Fundamental hunter
        Sara Sabaghi
        Experts
        Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
        ToTheMoon MT4
        Daniel Moraes Da Silva
        5 (1)
        Experts
        ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
        Candle Power EA
        Brainbug Investment GmbH
        Experts
        Please write to me after Purchase to receive the Manual as a PDF and a link to a detailed Explainer Video !!! Always start up EA with a setting!!! Here download SETFILE and instructions   Candle Power EA Mean Reversion Stock Strategy for the S+P 500 Five combined strategies as a portfolio approach – developed for volatile market phases, corrections, and as a potential tactical portfolio hedge. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________
        Crude Oil Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        Experts
        The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
        Martini EA MT4
        Abhimanyu Hans
        5 (4)
        Experts
        AI-Driven Technology with OpenAI Martini AI EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, and USDCHF. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and scalable profitability. Martini AI EA integrates a disciplined scalping strategy enhanced by neural networks, machine learning, and AI-powered analytics built on the latest ChatGPT technology. This ensures adaptive decision-making, precision trading, and an exceptional trading experience. Connect with other tr
        Daytrade Pro Algo
        Profalgo Limited
        5 (5)
        Experts
        Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent
        More from author
        Multi RsI BB MT5
        Mansour Babasafary
        5 (3)
        Indicators
        A combined indicator of two famous indicators: RSI , Bollinger Bands Can be used in all currency pairs Can be used in all time frames with many signals Very simple and fast to use Description: This indicator is made from the combination of RSI and Bollinger Bands indicators As you can see, it shows good signals and is worth using and testing We hope you are satisfied with this indicator Settings: show past show candle: Displays the number of candles that the indicator calculates. For example
        FREE
        Bina EA MT4
        Mansour Babasafary
        4.75 (4)
        Experts
        Candle based EXPERT The signal is based on the number of bullish and bearish candles Interesting and useful result Can be used in all currency pairs and all time frames Can be used in all markets completely free Fast and simple Do not forget to use in each currency pair (or broker), first find the best settings for that currency pair (through optimization method in Meta Trader 4). Settings: Period: The number of candles used to predict the future. Signal: Specifies the trading time. You can se
        FREE
        Multi RsIBB MT4
        Mansour Babasafary
        4 (2)
        Indicators
        A combined indicator of two famous indicators: RSI , Bollinger Bands Can be used in all currency pairs Can be used in all time frames with many signals Very simple and fast to use Description: This indicator is made from the combination of RSI and Bollinger Bands indicators As you can see, it shows good signals and is worth using and testing We hope you are satisfied with this indicator Settings: show past show candle: Displays the number of candles that the indicator calculates. For example
        FREE
        Accelerator EA MT4
        Mansour Babasafary
        3 (1)
        Experts
        An expert based on the Accelerator indicator. Without any additional filters Interesting and useful result Can be used in all currency pairs and all time frames Can be used in all markets completely free Fast and simple With the support of the author Settings: Signal: These settings are related to the "Accelerator" Indicator. When that indicator reaches this value, the expert trades. Meta Trader Alarm: If you want to receive an alarm through Metatrader after each trade, enable this setting. Ris
        FREE
        Trend Hounter MT4
        Mansour Babasafary
        Indicators
        An indicator based on candlestick patterns To catch short-term and long-term trends If it gives a signal in the direction of the trend, it is long term And if it gives a signal in the opposite direction of the trend, it is short term Too many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Attributes: Too many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Simple settings Simple and fast usage With author lifetime support Settings: Candle back: The number
        Over Trend MT4
        Mansour Babasafary
        Indicators
        Trend based indicator Identify trends with this indicator A simple-to-use trend indicator No complicated settings Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Relatively high signals No complicated settings Specific to the trend Lifetime support Settings: Alarm Show Alert: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an alarm in Metatrader Alarm Show Notification: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive a
        Sharp EA MT4
        Mansour Babasafary
        3.67 (3)
        Experts
        A trend based expert This expert predicts the future by using trend patterns and trend indicators and short-term and long-term calculations. Trends change quickly in lower time frames, so this expert is suitable for M30 and above. In this expert, we tried to use currency pairs that are aligned with our strategy. Best currency pair: Euro Dollar In this expert, dozens of different indicators and dozens of different strategies (the main ones are trend-based strategies) are used. Attributes: Can b
        Dragon Multi EA MT4
        Mansour Babasafary
        4.5 (10)
        Experts
        3 experts in 1 expert Strategy based on price action Made specifically for the best forex currency pairs Can be used in the best time frame of the market at a very reasonable price This expert is basically 3 different experts. But we have combined these 3 experts in 1 expert so that you can use 3 experts at the lowest price. All three strategies are based on price action. But based on different trends. Long term, medium term and short term Attributes : Can be used in the EURUSD , AUDUSD , USDC
        Future EA MT4
        Mansour Babasafary
        3.67 (6)
        Experts
        This expert is the newest expert of our team. We want to implement the latest market strategies in it. A long-term project of several years If you want to be a partner in the development of this expert, you can buy it at a very low price. An expert based on mixed strategies We will combine several strategies in this expert Price action, patterns, waves, maybe even artificial intelligence and... Attributes of Version 1.0: Can be used in the GBPUSD and USDCHF , AUDUSD currency pairs Can be used
        Ai Hybrid Robot MT4
        Mansour Babasafary
        Experts
        Several experts in one expert With this expert, you can use several up-to-date strategies Enhanced with artificial intelligence Can be used in several popular forex currencies Can be used in the most popular forex time frames Without using high-risk strategies Attributes : Can be used in the EURUSD , GBPUSD , USDCHF , AUDUSD , USDCAD , NZDUSD  currency pairs Can be used in M30 , H1 , H4 , D1 time frames Has profit limit and loss limit Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge Acco
        Ai Multi Trend MT4
        Mansour Babasafary
        3.67 (3)
        Experts
        Expert trend hunter Combined with artificial intelligence Control the AI with a variety of simple settings Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit) Can be used in 6 main market currency pairs and 4 important time frames An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world) With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest ca
        Golden Ai EA MT4
        Mansour Babasafary
        3.67 (3)
        Experts
        Expert Golden Ai Combined with artificial intelligence Control the AI with a variety of simple settings Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit) Can be used in Gold (XAUUSD) currency pair and 3 important time frames An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world) With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest capita
        Trend Hounter MT5
        Mansour Babasafary
        4 (1)
        Indicators
        An indicator based on candlestick patterns To catch short-term and long-term trends If it gives a signal in the direction of the trend, it is long term And if it gives a signal in the opposite direction of the trend, it is short term Too many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Attributes: Too many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Simple settings Simple and fast usage With author lifetime support Settings: Candle back: The number
        Over Trend MT5
        Mansour Babasafary
        Indicators
        Trend based indicator Identify trends with this indicator A simple-to-use trend indicator No complicated settings Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Relatively high signals No complicated settings Specific to the trend Lifetime support Settings: Alarm Show Alert: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an alarm in Metatrader Alarm Show Notification: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive a
        Candle EA MT5
        Mansour Babasafary
        4.14 (22)
        Experts
        This expert is based on patterns The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns Detects trends with candlestick patterns It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames Has profit limit and loss
        Sharp EA MT5
        Mansour Babasafary
        5 (1)
        Experts
        A trend based expert This expert predicts the future by using trend patterns and trend indicators and short-term and long-term calculations. Trends change quickly in lower time frames, so this expert is suitable for M30 and above. In this expert, we tried to use currency pairs that are aligned with our strategy. Best currency pair: Euro Dollar In this expert, dozens of different indicators and dozens of different strategies (the main ones are trend-based strategies) are used. Attributes: Can b
        Dragon Multi EA MT5
        Mansour Babasafary
        4.1 (31)
        Experts
        3 experts in 1 expert Strategy based on price action Made specifically for the best forex currency pairs Can be used in the best time frame of the market at a very reasonable price This expert is basically 3 different experts. But we have combined these 3 experts in 1 expert so that you can use 3 experts at the lowest price. All three strategies are based on price action. But based on different trends. Long term, medium term and short term Attributes : Can be used in the EURUSD , AUDUSD , USDC
        Future EA MT5
        Mansour Babasafary
        3.33 (6)
        Experts
        This expert is the newest expert of our team. We want to implement the latest market strategies in it. A long-term project of several years If you want to be a partner in the development of this expert, you can buy it at a very low price. An expert based on mixed strategies We will combine several strategies in this expert Price action, patterns, waves, maybe even artificial intelligence and... Attributes of Version 1.0: Can be used in the GBPUSD and USDCHF , AUDUSD currency pairs Can be used
        Ai Hybrid Robot MT5
        Mansour Babasafary
        3.4 (5)
        Experts
        Several experts in one expert With this expert, you can use several up-to-date strategies Enhanced with artificial intelligence Can be used in several popular forex currencies Can be used in the most popular forex time frames Without using high-risk strategies Attributes : Can be used in the EURUSD , GBPUSD , USDCHF , AUDUSD , USDCAD , NZDUSD  currency pairs Can be used in M30 , H1 , H4 , D1 time frames Has profit limit and loss limit Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge Acco
        Ai Multi Trend MT5
        Mansour Babasafary
        3.13 (15)
        Experts
        Expert trend hunter Combined with artificial intelligence Control the AI with a variety of simple settings Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit) Can be used in 6 main market currency pairs and 4 important time frames An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world) With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest ca
        Golden Ai EA MT5
        Mansour Babasafary
        2.78 (27)
        Experts
        Expert Golden Ai Combined with artificial intelligence Control the AI with a variety of simple settings Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit) Can be used in Gold (XAUUSD) currency pair and 3 important time frames An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world) With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest capita
        Filter:
        Mark White
        38
        Mark White 2024.08.16 19:20 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        sue townsend
        37
        sue townsend 2024.06.12 10:17 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Steven Ashley
        47
        Steven Ashley 2024.06.11 15:34 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Eric Dixon
        29
        Eric Dixon 2024.06.10 09:56 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Robert McGuire
        28
        Robert McGuire 2024.06.09 09:11 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        HO YUEN DAVID SIN
        1819
        HO YUEN DAVID SIN 2024.06.05 16:27 
         

        I bought Candle EA MT4 on Feb. 08 2024. Till now I can not make any profit in the forward trading with Tickmill account （vip account type， very low spread). I can only make profit in the excellent backtesting. The gift of Sharp EA is keep losing. I don't while so many users are give 5 stars while I can not make any cents after few months! I will definately give 5 stars when I can make some money, at lease to cover the purchase cost. I will show my account reesults in the comment section. I use default settings·

        People，who give good comments, could you kindly show your trading record in the comments? We should give the comment to lead others to the right direction, not the opposit. Thanks a lot!

        jon Vigfusson
        40
        jon Vigfusson 2024.06.01 15:28 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        George Reynolds
        54
        George Reynolds 2024.05.31 18:05 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Pis Aei
        47
        Pis Aei 2024.05.30 07:45 
         

        so far so good, exness broker

        Kenneth Gates
        41
        Kenneth Gates 2024.05.29 08:42 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Francisco Javier Garzon Mendez
        360
        Francisco Javier Garzon Mendez 2024.05.23 17:18 
         

        this EA only works in backtesting. Take goood profit, In real market is veery bad. Im test in account all months in red Only the last mont april in profit. This mont Lost all terrible

        Peter FitzPatrick
        36
        Peter FitzPatrick 2024.04.02 10:18 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Otgonbayar purevjav
        28
        Otgonbayar purevjav 2024.03.13 09:45 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Gary Dickerson
        16
        Gary Dickerson 2024.03.11 12:05 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Robert McLean
        39
        Robert McLean 2024.03.09 08:19 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        aoizakura
        86
        aoizakura 2024.03.09 07:39 
         

        I have been using "Expert Advisor" for more than 10 years. I have actually purchased this "EA" and have been using it for more than a month. The settings of the "EA" are the recommended settings that the author has posted on the Setting page. (However, the recommended settings are frequently changed and those with poor performance are removed.) It is a scam product. The long-term back-test results are extremely good. However, the back-test results for the last 3 months are extremely poor. The reason for this is that "they are fraudulently claiming to win in backtests". The update of the product has been stopped and I think the version is stuck at 1.7. In other words, it does not retain historical data since the update stopped, so it cannot win. In short, you cannot win in actual trades. Sometimes you can win, but more often you lose. The results are really bad. Still, if you want to buy it, you should buy it. You may realize it after losing a lot of money. I want a refund.

        Mario Campuzano
        37
        Mario Campuzano 2024.03.08 08:39 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        tonha39
        68
        tonha39 2024.02.29 08:07 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        iam rachana
        29
        iam rachana 2024.02.27 06:43 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Helen Steel
        63
        Helen Steel 2024.02.26 08:14 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        123
        Reply to review