Cumulated Volume Analyzer
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The indicator enables measurement and analysis of accumulated volume (tick), in any chosen swing. The user's task is to mark individual measuring sections with the help of a "crayon's". The indicator automatically sums the volumes of individual candles. Volume analysis is a basic element of the VSA (volume spread analysis) technique.
A method of using an indicator is shown on the film.
Parameters description
- Anchor_mode - If true, one end of the measuring line is always hooked on the current candle
- AutoDivider - if true, the value of the displayed volume is divided by 1000 and suffix "k" is added
- Swing_width - tickness of measuring line
- Color_Swing_UP - color of rising measuring line
- Color_Swing_DN - color of falling measuring line