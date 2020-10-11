Magic Tornado





The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for Auto and Manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You can entry current or new candle

Arrows are not re-painted

Trade sessions: US section

Currency pairs: Any

Working time frame: M1

Expiration time: 2,3,4,5 (depend on pair)

With auto trading with Bot, buffer 1: call, buffer 0 : put

The indicator shows good results with high win rate.

For any query feel free to contact me, I will reply ASAP.

*** Use with broker adjust time GMT+2 for winter time and GMT+3 for summer to like XM, Alpari..

*** This may need fresh Mt4, if not may give malfunction