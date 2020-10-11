Magic Tornado
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.16
- Updated: 21 October 2022
- Activations: 6
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for Auto and Manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You can entry current or new candle
Arrows are not re-painted
- Trade sessions: US section
- Currency pairs: Any
- Working time frame: M1
- Expiration time: 2,3,4,5 (depend on pair)
With auto trading with Bot, buffer 1: call, buffer 0 : put
The indicator shows good results with high win rate.
For any query feel free to contact me, I will reply ASAP.
*** Use with broker adjust time GMT+2 for winter time and GMT+3 for summer to like XM, Alpari..
*** This may need fresh Mt4, if not may give malfunction
I also have Tornado, Typhoon and M2 rented. set up same as the author settings. i use mt2 auto trading. Very good profits by tornado as u can see in picture i will post in comments