Time Bubble
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Time Bubble
***Specialized for GBPJPY 1H time frame***
(tested for two years with success rates about 82%)
Time
Circle's smart algorithm detects the price circles with time . give
strong signals at the right time as result of combine the price and
time.our team spent months to develop this indicator
specially for GBPJPY ..with high success rates about 82% win trades
over two years .tested from December 2016 to November 2018.
*** in last two years total signals 1012 with 829 Wins and 183 Loss.
Advantages
- Easy, visual and effective Signals.
- Gives you the ability to filter and further improve your trading strategies.
- Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.
- Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar".
- Works best on GBPJPY on frame 1H.
- Integrated pop-up, sound alert.
How To Trade
follow 3 simple steps!
Step 1: Trade Setup
- Enter the signal after the candle close (Statistics Success Rate > 82%).
- Exit buy signal on close the candle below the stoploss line(look at photos below).
- Exit sell signal on on close the candle above the stoploss line(look at photos below).
- Take profit on target line (look at photos below).