Smart Predictor

Smart Predictor — Continuous Market Forecasting with Intelligent Signals

SmartPredictor offers a fresh perspective on technical analysis. This indicator combines price data smoothing with advanced forecasting elements to create a seamless, continuous "past-present-future" view. No more guessing where the price might go — you can now see the most probable scenario plotted directly on your chart.

Key Innovation: Zero Visual Lag

Unlike standard averaging indicators such as moving averages that always lag behind the price, SmartPredictor utilizes a proprietary offset algorithm. The smoothed line of averaged data eliminates visual lag relative to market prices. Furthermore, this line extends into a predictive section, forming a cohesive trajectory that allows traders to visualize potential price movements with high clarity.

On-Chart Visuals

  • Main Line: A smoothed, noise-filtered representation of market data. Color and thickness are fully customizable.
  • Prediction Line: An intelligent extension of the main line into the future. This is not simple extrapolation, but the result of an adaptive algorithm that accounts for current market dynamics.
  • Dynamic Price Channel: A zone built on relative market volatility analysis. The channel features a protected minimum width, preventing excessive narrowing during low-volatility periods and ensuring more reliable signals.
  • Color Signals: Clear visual markers that appear automatically when the price touches the channel boundaries.

Instant Alerts

Never miss a move! The indicator features a flexible alert system triggered by trading signals:

  • Terminal pop-up windows.
  • Audio alerts.
  • Email notifications.
  • Push notifications to your mobile device via the MetaTrader app.

Trading Logic

The indicator automatically identifies moments when the price reaches the extremes of the predictive channel, providing objective signals. These can be used as:

  • A standalone trading system for identifying entry points.
  • An additional filter to confirm signals from other indicators or strategies.
  • A guide for placing Stop-Loss and Take-Profit orders.

Flexible Customization

Adapt the indicator to your specific trading style:

  • Smoothing Period: Adjust data sensitivity.
  • Channel Management: Control display parameters, calculation periods, and minimum width.
  • Visual Control: Full customization of all on-chart elements.
  • Alert Settings: Choose your preferred notification types.

SmartPredictor Features at a Glance

  • Eliminates visual lag typical of classic indicators.
  • Provides a continuous "past-present-future" view in a single window.
  • Generates clear signals based on dynamic channel boundary touches.
  • Real-time alerts across all available channels.
  • Adapts to market conditions with protected minimum channel width.
  • Intuitive interface suitable for both beginners and pro traders.

Usage Recommendations

The indicator is effective in both trending and ranging markets, specifically when price interacts with support or resistance levels formed by the channel boundaries. SmartPredictor serves as a real-time analytical assistant, saving you time and helping you make informed, data-driven trading decisions.


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Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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The indicator calculates a combination of two moving averages and displays their trend in derivative units. Unlike traditional oscillators, the maximum and minimum values ​​in this indicator always correspond to the number of bars you want to track. This allows you to use custom levels regardless of volatility and other factors. The maximum and minimum values ​​are always static and depend only on the initial Bar review settings. The indicator can be used as an independent trading systemtrading
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Индикатор сглаженного MACD (xMACD) Входные параметры: Fast EMA Period - период быстрой EMA Slow EMA Period   - период медленной EMA Signal SMA Period   - период сигнальной SMA Applied Price - тип цены (0 - CLOSE | 1 - OPEN | 2 - HIGH | 3 - LOW | 4 - MEDIAN | 5 - TYPICAL | 6 - WEIGHTED) Принцип работы Индикатор перерассчитывает стандартный технический индикатор MACD (дважды усредняет получаемые значения). Индикаторный буфер не перерисовывается.
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Victor Golovkov
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Индикатор сглаженного DeMarker  Oscillator (xDeM) Входные параметры: Period - период усреднения Принцип работы Индикатор перерассчитывает стандартный технический индикатор DeMarker Oscillato r (дважды усредняет получаемые значения). Период усреднения индикатора соответствует двойному периоду стандартного DeMarker  Oscillato r . Например : xDeM с периодом усреднения 7 соответствует DeM c периодом 14. Индикаторный буфер не перерисовывается.
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Smoothed Moving Average
Victor Golovkov
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Индикатор сглаженного Moving Average (xMA) Входные параметры: xMA Period - период усреднения xMA Method - метод усреднения  ( 0-SMA | 1-EMA | 2-SMMA | 3 - LWMA) xMA Price - используемая цена ( 0 - CLOSE | 1 - OPEN | 2 - HIGH | 3 - LOW | 4 - MEDIAN | 5 - TYPICAL | 6 - WEIGHTED) xMA Color - цвет индикаторной линии xMA Width - толщина индикаторной линии Принцип работы Индикатор перерассчитывает стандартный технический индикатор Moving Average (дважды усредняет получаемые значения iMA). Период с
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Victor Golovkov
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Trend indicator with oscillator. Displays price area between two moving averages and an oscillator. An uptrend is indicated in red, a downtrend in blue. Settings: Slow MA Period - Slow MA period Fast MA Period - Fast MA period Smoothed Data - Smoothing data Show Area MA - Display MA price areas Show Oscillation - Display MA oscillation Move Oscillation to Slow MA - Display an oscillator on a slow MA Color Up - Uptrend color Color Down - Downtrend color Size Arrow - The size of the oscillator ic
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Victor Golovkov
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The indicator searches for matches in history for a specified range of the latest known oscillated Moving Average data. Found matches are indicated on the graph as colored fields. Analysis of historical data (the behavior of quotes in history) will help make decisions in trading. The matches found are updated when a new bar is opened (i.e., the calculation is performed upon opening prices). The value of the increase accuracy (Accuracy) must be changed with a decrease in the timeframe, and de
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Victor Golovkov
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The Extremum Average signal indicator works on all timeframes and any markets. Analyzes the smoothed data of extremums and gives signals to sell or buy. The indicator has only two settings: Number of Bars - the number of last bars to search for an extremum Period Average - Period (number of last bars) for data smoothing For each timeframe and market, you need to select its own values. Additionally, in the indicator settings, you can set your own style of signal display: Size Arrow Code Arrow B
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Victor Golovkov
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The Changend signal indicator works on all timeframes and any markets. Analyzes data in the specified period and gives signals for a possible trend change (sell or buy). The indicator has only two settings: Period bars   - the number of last bars for data analysis Deviation level of bars  -the degree of deviation from the analyzed data Additionally, in the indicator settings, you can set your own style of signal display: Size Arrow Code Arrow Buy Color Arrow Buy Code Arrow Sell Color Arrow Sel
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Full automatic. Does not require technical settings. Works on all currency pairs. The indicator has a built-in zigzag filter that limits repetitions of unidirectional signals (i.e. after a buy signal, the next one will be a sell signal, and vice versa). For the convenience of displaying, the indicator provides settings for the type of icons, their color and size: Size Arrow Code Arrow Buy Color Arrow Buy Code Arrow Sell Color Arrow Sell Indicator signals are not redrawn.
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Victor Golovkov
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Tame the trend just got easier! The PDS indicator will signal the use of price sentiment. Just one setting! Study the offer of the indicator and get the opportunity for profitable trading based on a proven and tested strategy. The mathematical algorithm proves its performance even to skeptics under any market conditions. It goes well with any trading strategy. Never recalculates signals. Signals appear at the opening of the bar. Works with any financial instruments, including forex, cryptocurr
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Martingale grid panel - a semi-automatic Expert Advisor with a built-in trading panel. The Expert Advisor is activated by standard MT4 tools (or via its own panel) and automatically sets Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop. Automatically or manually opens averaging orders. Changes the volume of orders in accordance with the Martingale strategy. Works with all orders of the selected symbol or only those opened from the panel, when the ID number is set. The Expert Advisor (and its Free Demo) are
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The Bars Deflection trend indicator can be used with any trading pair and on any time frame. With this indicator it is impossible to miss the beginning of a trend. Use Bars Deflection as a standalone strategy or as an addition to yours. Signal arrows appear on the chart at the moment the bar opens and are located at the breakout level of the reverse movement. Thus, the arrows not only indicate the possible direction of movement of the quote, but also act as levels for analyzing the placement of
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Victor Golovkov
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The trend indicator processes each bar of the chart and displays signal arrow on it. In the default display settings: red arrow - sell signal blue arrow - buy signal If the arrows are missing on some bars, this means that the algorithm has not identified a consensus on the signal on this bar. The indicator does not have any technical settings for the algorithm. The process of finding a consensus is fully automated. For ease of visualization on charts, user settings allow you to set the size of
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Victor Golovkov
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Hashman: Pattern Builder & Autopilot (3-in-1) Market Research Lab Smart Indicator Automated Trading Robot It does not use hard-coded templates. Instead, it empowers you to create, save, and test any combination of candlesticks across any currency pair and timeframe! Core System Features You Are the Strategy Creator: The robot does not generate ideas on its own. You spot an interesting candlestick pattern on the chart, digitize it with a single click, and add it to your personal database. Crea
Innovator Trend Sniper
Victor Golovkov
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Innovator Trend Sniper This trend indicator combines the power of an adaptive trend filter with dynamic volatility assessment (ATR), filtering out false flat-market movements. 100% NO REPAINT:   The arrow appears strictly at the close of the current candle. Once the candle closes — the signal remains on the chart forever. You can easily verify the entire history of the indicator manually. Smart False-Entry Filter:   The indicator ignores "sleepy" sideways markets. A buy or sell signal is generat
Anomalous dispersion level
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
Technical Indicator: Anomalous Dispersion Level Anomalous Dispersion   is an innovative technical analysis tool based on the study of dynamic volatility and mathematical price variance. The indicator is specifically designed to detect hidden phases of market culmination, extreme energy compression, and to pinpoint high-probability, historically significant price levels. Trading Logic and Level Mechanics At the exact moments when anomalous dispersion occurs, the indicator captures   "Moment X"
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