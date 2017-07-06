Close Delete Orders Script
- Utilities
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Chantal SalaHi, I'm a programmer (female) from 1995 and in MQL4 from 2008.
I have released most of 2500 Expert Advisor/Indicators and Dashboard.
I have worked with many famous italian traders to automate their strategy.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 8 January 2019
This script permits to delete the pending orders or close the market positions on platform.
Very simple to use.
Upload the script on the chart and the script will done the work for you following the input values.
Input Values
- TypeOrders
- Only BUY (delete or close only BUY)
- Only SELL (delete or close only SELL)
- BUY and SELL (delete or close ALL)
- Type
- Positions (close only market orders)
- Only STOP (delete STOP pending orders)
- Only LIMIT (delete LIMIT pending orders)
- ALL Pendents (delete ALL pending orders)
- TypeChart
- Single_Chart (delete or close only orders relative of symbol where the script is uploaded)
- ALL (delete pending orders of ALL symbols)
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