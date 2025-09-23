Crystal Trade Manager Advanced MT4 Risk Control

Overview

Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT4 Risk and Trade Control Utility

Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 4 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and fast execution control.

It helps traders protect equity, manage daily drawdowns, control lot sizes, and automate key trade management functions (Auto SL/TP, Break-Even, Trailing Stop).

This tool is highly useful for manual traders, prop-firm challenges, and professional money managers who need precision and discipline in MT4.





1. Risk & Drawdown Protection

Daily drawdown limit adjustable (1%–70%).

Auto-close all trades once the limit is breached.

Optionally delete pending orders after breach.

Daily lockout mode → blocks new trades until the next day (prop-firm friendly).

2. Profit & Loss Target Control

Set daily profit/loss targets in account currency (USD).

Auto-close all trades once target is hit.

Supports prop firm consistency rules.

3. Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit

Instantly applies SL/TP to every new trade.

Adjustable in pips (works with all broker digit settings).

No need to manually set SL/TP.

4. Break-Even Protection

Moves SL to Break-Even + buffer automatically.

Activates once profit threshold is reached.

Prevents winners from turning into losers.

5. Intelligent Trailing Stop

Activates after reaching a profit threshold.

Trails dynamically at a defined distance.

Manual activation also available via quick panel.

6. Lot Size Control

Define max lot per symbol.

Closes or partially closes trades if exceeded.

Prevents accidental over-leveraging.

7. Magic Keys Style Quick Panel

6 one-click actions (via chart panel or keyboard shortcuts 1–6):

Close 50% of all orders Move SL to Break-Even + buffer Close all symbol orders Delete all pending orders Double current position size Secure More (advanced lock mode)

Extras:

Visual click confirmation

Sound alerts

Draggable & minimalistic panel

8. Real-Time Info Display

Shows Balance, Equity, Floating P/L, Daily P/L%.

Lot exposure, drawdown %, lockout status.

Color-coded profit/loss & alerts.

Auto-adapts to chart scaling.

9. Notifications & Alerts

On-screen banners for every action.

Push notifications to mobile.

Sound alerts for success/failure.

10. Smart Safety Logic

Automatically closes trades placed during lockout.

Broker digit auto-detection for accurate pip handling.

Recovers settings after terminal restart.

Input Parameters

Daily Drawdown Limit (%): 1–70

Daily Profit/Loss Target (USD)

Auto SL/TP (pips) – enable/disable

Break-Even trigger (profit + buffer in pips)

Trailing Stop (activation & distance in pips)

Max Lot Size per symbol

Magic Keys Shortcuts (1–6)

Notifications: push / sound / banners

Theme: Light / Dark chart compatibility

Compatibility

Platform : MetaTrader 4

Accounts : All brokers, hedging supported

Symbols: Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, Stocks

Who Should Use It?

Prop firm traders (FTMO, MFF, TFF, etc.)

Scalpers/day traders needing precision & speed

Swing traders requiring discipline & protection

Manual/Algo traders who need account safety

Disclaimer

This is a trade management utility, not a signal provider.

No guarantee of profit. Please test on demo before live use.





trade manager MT4, risk manager EA, prop firm tool, FTMO trade manager, daily drawdown EA MT4, auto SL TP MT4, break-even EA MT4, trailing stop EA MT4, manual trading panel, crystal forex, scalping risk panel, trade assistant MT4, prop firm challenge tool, auto close all MT4, partial close EA MT4, equity protection EA MT4, discipline trading MT4, professional trade manager, trading dashboard MT4