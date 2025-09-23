Crystal Trade Manager Advanced MT4 Risk Control

5
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT4 Risk and Trade Control Utility

Overview

Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 4 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and fast execution control.
It helps traders protect equity, manage daily drawdowns, control lot sizes, and automate key trade management functions (Auto SL/TP, Break-Even, Trailing Stop).

This tool is highly useful for manual traders, prop-firm challenges, and professional money managers who need precision and discipline in MT4.

MT5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133370

Pro Version:-https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156381
Key Features

1. Risk & Drawdown Protection

  • Daily drawdown limit adjustable (1%–70%).

  • Auto-close all trades once the limit is breached.

  • Optionally delete pending orders after breach.

  • Daily lockout mode → blocks new trades until the next day (prop-firm friendly).

2. Profit & Loss Target Control

  • Set daily profit/loss targets in account currency (USD).

  • Auto-close all trades once target is hit.

  • Supports prop firm consistency rules.

3. Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • Instantly applies SL/TP to every new trade.

  • Adjustable in pips (works with all broker digit settings).

  • No need to manually set SL/TP.

4. Break-Even Protection

  • Moves SL to Break-Even + buffer automatically.

  • Activates once profit threshold is reached.

  • Prevents winners from turning into losers.

5. Intelligent Trailing Stop

  • Activates after reaching a profit threshold.

  • Trails dynamically at a defined distance.

  • Manual activation also available via quick panel.

6. Lot Size Control

  • Define max lot per symbol.

  • Closes or partially closes trades if exceeded.

  • Prevents accidental over-leveraging.

7. Magic Keys Style Quick Panel

6 one-click actions (via chart panel or keyboard shortcuts 1–6):

  1. Close 50% of all orders

  2. Move SL to Break-Even + buffer

  3. Close all symbol orders

  4. Delete all pending orders

  5. Double current position size

  6. Secure More (advanced lock mode)

Extras:

  • Visual click confirmation

  • Sound alerts

  • Draggable & minimalistic panel

8. Real-Time Info Display

  • Shows Balance, Equity, Floating P/L, Daily P/L%.

  • Lot exposure, drawdown %, lockout status.

  • Color-coded profit/loss & alerts.

  • Auto-adapts to chart scaling.

9. Notifications & Alerts

  • On-screen banners for every action.

  • Push notifications to mobile.

  • Sound alerts for success/failure.

10. Smart Safety Logic

  • Automatically closes trades placed during lockout.

  • Broker digit auto-detection for accurate pip handling.

  • Recovers settings after terminal restart.

Input Parameters

  • Daily Drawdown Limit (%): 1–70

  • Daily Profit/Loss Target (USD)

  • Auto SL/TP (pips) – enable/disable

  • Break-Even trigger (profit + buffer in pips)

  • Trailing Stop (activation & distance in pips)

  • Max Lot Size per symbol

  • Magic Keys Shortcuts (1–6)

  • Notifications: push / sound / banners

  • Theme: Light / Dark chart compatibility

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Accounts: All brokers, hedging supported

  • Symbols: Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, Stocks

Who Should Use It?

  • Prop firm traders (FTMO, MFF, TFF, etc.)

  • Scalpers/day traders needing precision & speed

  • Swing traders requiring discipline & protection

  • Manual/Algo traders who need account safety

Disclaimer

This is a trade management utility, not a signal provider.
No guarantee of profit. Please test on demo before live use.


trade manager MT4, risk manager EA, prop firm tool, FTMO trade manager, daily drawdown EA MT4, auto SL TP MT4, break-even EA MT4, trailing stop EA MT4, manual trading panel, crystal forex, scalping risk panel, trade assistant MT4, prop firm challenge tool, auto close all MT4, partial close EA MT4, equity protection EA MT4, discipline trading MT4, professional trade manager, trading dashboard MT4


Reviews 1
ajaz tariq
68
ajaz tariq 2025.11.13 13:05 
 

best evr pruduct

