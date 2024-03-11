RC Hour Interval Lines MT4

The Rayol Code Hour Interval Lines indicator was designed to assist your trading experience. It draws the range of hours chosen by the user directly on the chart, so that it enables traders to visualize price movements during their preferred trading hours, providing traders a more comprehensive view of price movements and market dynamics.

This indicator allows the user to choose not only the Broker's time, but also the Local time. This way, the user no longer needs to calculate local time in relation to the broker's time. With this indicator you choose the way to see the range of hours that best fits your analysis strategy.


Key Features:

Hourly Interval Lines: Gain granular insights into price movements with customizable hourly interval lines drawn directly on the chart. Choose specific range of hours to focus on, enabling precise analysis and informed decision-making.

Broker's time or Local time: You can choose for the lines that show the range of hours to be based on the Broker's time or on your Local time for better visualization according to your strategy or analysis.

Weekly Interval Lines: Navigate market trends effortlessly with weekly interval lines, strategically placed on the chart for clear visualization of weekly price fluctuations. Identify key support and resistance levels with ease, enhancing your trading strategy.

User-Friendly Interface: Designed with simplicity in mind, this indicator boasts an intuitive interface, making it accessible to traders of all skill levels. Effortlessly adjust settings and parameters to tailor the indicator to your unique trading preferences.

Enhanced Backtesting: Elevate your backtesting process with comprehensive visualization of price movements within your preferred trading hours. By focusing on specific timeframes, traders can effectively assess the effectiveness of their strategies and optimize their trading approach for maximum profitability.

Improved Strategy Refinement: Streamline your strategy refinement process by leveraging the insights provided by this indicator. Understand how price behaves during your available trading hours, allowing you to fine-tune your approach and mitigate the impact of signals occurring outside your trading window.


Input parameters
Hour filter:

Clock type: choose Broker's time or Local time for the hour lines to be drawn on the chart.

Time to start hour range (Format HH:MM): Define the start hour for the indicator lines.

Time to finish hour range (Format HH:MM): Define the final hour for the indicator lines.

Color for the hour lines: Define the color for the hour lines.


Weekly lines:

Show weekly lines separators: Choose to show (true) or not (false) the weekly lines separators on the chart.

Color for weekly lines:  Define the color for the weekly lines.


Disclaimer

By purchasing and using this indicator, users agree to indemnify and hold harmless its author from any and all claims, damages, losses, or liabilities arising from the use of the indicator. Trading and investing carry inherent risks, and users should carefully consider their financial situation and risk tolerance before using this indicator.


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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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The Future Trend Channel is a dynamic and visually intuitive indicator designed to identify trend directions and inform potential price movements. Originally developed by ChartPrime for TradingView, this tool has been adapted for MetaTrader 4, offering traders a experience with similar functionality. Whether you're a swing trader, day trader, or long-term investor, the Future Trend Channel helps you visualize trend strength, anticipate reversals, and optimize entry/exit points. Key Features Mul
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This indicator is the converted Metatrader 5 version of the TradingView indicator "ATR Based Trendlines - JD" by Duyck. This indicator works by automatically and continuously drawing trendlines not based exclusively on price, but also based on the volatility perceived by the ATR. So, the angle of the trendlines is determined by (a percentage of) the ATR. The angle of the trendlines follows the change in price, dictated by the ATR at the moment where the pivot point is detected. The ATR percentag
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RC ATR Based Trendlines MT4
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Indicators
This indicator is the converted Metatrader 4 version of the TradingView indicator "ATR Based Trendlines - JD" by Duyck. This indicator works by automatically and continuously drawing trendlines not based exclusively on price, but also based on the volatility perceived by the ATR. So, the angle of the trendlines is determined by (a percentage of) the ATR. The angle of the trendlines follows the change in price, dictated by the ATR at the moment where the pivot point is detected. The ATR percentag
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The Rayol Code Hour Interval Lines indicator was  designed to assist your trading experience.  It  draws the range of hours chosen by the user directly on the chart, so that it enables traders to visualize price movements during their preferred trading hours, providing  traders a more comprehensive view of price movements and market dynamics. This indicator allows the user to choose not only the Broker's time, but also the Local time. This way, the user no longer needs to calculate local time in
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RC Soldiers and Crows MT4
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This indicator accurately identifies and informs market reversals and continuation patterns by analyzing and signaling the Three White Soldiers / Three Black Crows pattern. It also offers a  "real-time backtesting"  panel in the indicator itself in a way that every change made on the indicator parameters will immediately show the user how many signals are occurred, how many take profits and stop losses were hit and, by having these informations, the Win Rate and the Profit Factor of the setup ba
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This indicator informs the user when the ATR is above a certain value defined by the user, as well as when the ATR prints a percentage increase or percentage decrease in its value, in order to offer the user information about the occurrence of spikes or drops in volatility which can be widely used within volatility-based trading systems or, especially, in Recovery Zone or Grid Hedge systems. This indicator also draws on the chart the entry, re-entry and take profit zones for the Recovery Zone or
RC Range Filtered AlgoAlpha MT4
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The Range Filtered AlgoAlpha is a technical analysis tool designed to help identify potential trading opportunities by analyzing market volatility. This Metatrader adaptation of AlgoAlpha's original TradingView indicator combines several analytical methods to provide visual market assessments. Technical Features Utilizes Kalman filtering for price smoothing Incorporates ATR-based bands for volatility measurement Includes Supertrend elements for trend analysis Provides visual signals through co
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The Adaptative Moving Average Zeiierman is a technical analysis tool designed to identify trading opportunities through adaptive trend analysis. This Metatrader adaptation of Zeiierman's original TradingView indicator which combines several analytical methods to provide visual market assessments. Technical Features Utilizes an adaptive smoothing algorithm based on market volatility Calculates an Efficiency Ratio (ER) to adjust sensitivity dynamically Incorporates Sigma bands for volatility meas
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5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator accurately identifies and informs market reversals and continuation patterns by analyzing and signaling the Three White Soldiers / Three Black Crows pattern. It also offers a "real-time backtesting" panel in the indicator itself in a way that every change made on the indicator parameters will immediately show the user how many signals are occurred, how many take profits and stop losses were hit and, by having these informations, the Win Rate and the Profit Factor of the setup bas
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This indicator informs the user when the ATR is above a certain value defined by the user, as well as when the ATR prints a percentage increase or percentage decrease in its value, in order to offer the user information about the occurrence of spikes or drops in volatility which can be widely used within volatility-based trading systems or, especially, in Recovery Zone or Grid Hedge systems. This indicator also draws on the chart the entry, re-entry and take profit zones for the Recovery Zone or
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The Range Filtered AlgoAlpha is a technical analysis tool designed to help identify potential trading opportunities by analyzing market volatility. This Metatrader adaptation of AlgoAlpha's original TradingView indicator combines several analytical methods to provide visual market assessments. Technical Features Utilizes Kalman filtering for price smoothing Incorporates ATR-based bands for volatility measurement Includes Supertrend elements for trend analysis Provides visual signals through col
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The Adaptative Moving Average Zeiierman is a technical analysis tool designed to identify trading opportunities through adaptive trend analysis. This Metatrader adaptation of Zeiierman's original TradingView indicator which combines several analytical methods to provide visual market assessments. Technical Features Utilizes an adaptive smoothing algorithm based on market volatility Calculates an Efficiency Ratio (ER) to adjust sensitivity dynamically Incorporates Sigma bands for volatility meas
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RC Trade Helper is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders. The application provides a suite of visual tools for rapid order placement, advanced risk management, and efficient trade management directly on the chart. Attention:   Before purchasing, you can test the application on a demo account. The product does not operate in the Strategy Tester. Trading Operations Allows for execution and management of trades with a single click: Open market and pending orders (Stop, Limi
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sobhan Dt
28
sobhan Dt 2025.01.28 12:08 
 

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Francisco Rayol
8300
Reply from developer Francisco Rayol 2025.01.28 12:20
Thank you very much!! I really appreciate your review. God bless you.
Abraham Correa
4755
Abraham Correa 2024.06.23 06:17 
 

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Francisco Rayol
8300
Reply from developer Francisco Rayol 2024.06.23 12:06
Thank you for your kind words! That means a lot.
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