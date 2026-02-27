UltraFast Trade Manager

5

UltraFast Trade Manager V2.60 - The Ultimate "True Break-Even" Utility

The UltraFast Trade Manager is not an auto-trading robot that opens trades. It is a professional Trade Manager. Whether you use a Grid/Martingale EA, or trade manually, this tool manages your open trades, calculates your real profits, hides your targets from the broker, and closes your trades with one click.

Version 2.60 is completely dummy-proof. It calculates everything for you, so you never have to guess your profit again.

🌟 NEW IN V2.60 (The Game Changers)

  • "True" Break-Even (No more closing in minus!): Most managers only calculate the entry price. If you have high broker commissions or overnight swaps, you lose money. Our V2.60 calculates all Commissions & Swaps in real-time! It shifts the Break-Even line automatically. Your target profit is always 100% pure Net Profit.
  • Stealth Mode (Hidden Targets): Brokers often hunt your Stop Loss or Take Profit. Turn on Stealth Mode, and the EA will hide your targets. It closes the trades internally when the price is reached. The broker sees nothing!
  • 3 Target Modes: You can now choose how you want to take your profit:
    1. In fixed Points (e.g., 20 Points)
    2. In Deposit Currency (e.g., $10.00 Profit)
    3. In Percentage of your Balance (e.g., 0.20% Profit)
  • Hard Loss Protector (Account Guard): Set a maximum loss (e.g., 5% of your account). If your trades go into deep minus, the EA will automatically close everything to save your account from blowing up.
  • Multi-Currency News Auto-Close: It monitors high-impact news for USD, EUR, GBP, etc. You can set it to automatically close all trades exactly 5 minutes before dangerous news!

🔘 The Dashboard Buttons Explained

Clicking these buttons on your chart makes trading incredibly easy:

  • [AUTO BE ALL]: This is the main switch. Click it to turn it ON (it will blink green). The EA will now monitor your total Longs and Shorts. Once your chosen profit target (e.g., $10) is reached, it will automatically close all trades for you.
  • [FAST CLOSE ALL]: The Panic Button. Click it once, and it closes every single open trade instantly.
  • [CLOSE BUY] / [CLOSE SELL]: Instantly closes only your Buy trades or only your Sell trades.

📊 The Chart Lines Explained

  • Blue Dashed Line: The exact True Break-Even point for all your BUY trades.
  • Orange Dashed Line: The exact True Break-Even point for all your SELL trades.
  • Solid Magenta Line: The Global Break-Even point (If you have Buys AND Sells open together).
  • Grey Dotted Line: Your Target Line! If the current price hits this grey line, the EA will close your trades in profit.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

  • Why are the buttons grey and not clicking?
    Check the "Spread Guard" on your dashboard. If the text says "(UNSAFE!)" in red, the current broker spread is too high. The EA blocks clicks to protect you from bad prices. Wait until the spread is normal, or increase "MaxAllowedSpread" in the settings.
  • Will it manage trades opened by other EAs?
    Yes! By default, it manages manual trades (Magic 0). But you can enter specific Magic Numbers (e.g., "1111,2222") in the "TargetMagicNumbers" setting, or turn on "ManageAllMagicNumbers" to control everything.
  • Why did my previous EA close in minus?
    Because of hidden broker fees! Use our new "True Break-Even" and you will never have this problem again.

📞 Support & Community

Developed by Anh Tho Nguyen. We are committed to high-quality trading tools with clean, reliable code (0 Errors, 0 Warnings).

Join our community for updates, setups, and professional support: FX BabyTiger Telegram


Keywords: Trade Manager, Fast Close, True Break Even, Stealth Mode, Martingale Scalper, XAUUSD, News Filter, Account Protector, Equity Guard, One Click Trade, Order Manager, Profit Locker, MT4 Panel, Trading Utility, Hidden SL TP, FX BabyTiger

Reviews 2
viola1007
86
viola1007 2026.03.11 06:55 
 

The advisor is good and convenient, but who's it for? Anyone who can get the hang of it will love it.

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5 (1)
Utilities
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5 (1)
Utilities
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Utilities
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Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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5 (15)
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Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
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FX BabyTiger: Smart Defense PRO ️ The Shield & ️ The Sword – In One EA. Most Trading Robots force you to choose: Do you want to be safe? Or do you want to be rich? FX BabyTiger: Smart Defense PRO gives you both options in a single, powerful tool. By simply switching the Strategy Mode , you transform the EA's personality completely: OPTION A: LOW RISK (Capital Preservation) Perfect for: Prop Firms, Large Accounts, Passive Income. In "BE_ONLY" Mode , the EA prioritizes safety above all
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viola1007
86
viola1007 2026.03.11 06:55 
 

The advisor is good and convenient, but who's it for? Anyone who can get the hang of it will love it.

vassili zaitsev
19
vassili zaitsev 2026.03.08 08:34 
 

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