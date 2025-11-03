MultiCurrencyLite

Broker & Account Info / Network Connection / Historical Order Benchmarks / Market Watch Symbols / Current Order Status



Features:

1. Symbol’s Trading Privileges – Ensure the symbol is tradable.

2. Order Execution Mode – Check the broker’s execution type.

3. Trade Session Hours – Verify the trading hours.

4. Min/Max Lot Sizes – Check the allowed lot range.

5. Max Pending Orders – Confirm the maximum number of pending orders allowed.

6. Freeze Point & Pending Order Distance – Minimum distance required for pending orders (0 = optimal).

7. Min SL/TP Points Required by Broker – Minimum stop-loss/take-profit points (0 = optimal).

8. Account Leverage – Show the leverage level.

9. Margin Call – Required margin level must be > 100% to open an order.

10. Margin Stop-Out – Forced order closure if margin falls < 30%.

11. D1Bars – Number of D1 bars available.

12. QuoteLatency – Difference between the symbol’s server time and quote time.

13. Trade Server Name – Identify the connected trading server.

14. Terminal Version – Ensure the trading platform is up-to-date.

15. Server Time Zone – Note that on weekends, the value may be inaccurate due to market closure.

16. Current Server Time – Verify the real-time server clock.

17. Symbol’s Swap Timestamp – Swap normally occurs during the New York session.

18. Network Connection Ping – Measure the latency of the trading connection.

19. Historical Orders Holding Average Time – Analyze past order duration.

20. Historical Orders Negative Slippage Standard Deviation – Example: A sell order with SL at 1.10020 but closing at 1.10040 results in more loss.

21. Historical Orders Positive Slippage Standard Deviation – Example: A buy order with TP at 1.10100 but closing at 1.10120 results in more profit.

22. Historical Orders Excursion Points – Maximum Adverse Excursion (MAE) / Maximum Favorable Excursion (MFE).

23. Symbol Information & Spread – Check the current spread value.

24. D1 Range – Today’s High to Low.

25. D1 Gap – Difference between yesterday’s D1 close and today’s open.

26. Current Swap Short/Long – Review the latest swap rates.

27. Tick Value – Example: 1 tick = 1 lot = $1 per point.

28. Margin Requirement – Example: 3500 means holding 1 lot requires $3,500.

29. Normalized Volatility (20 Days) – Compare symbol volatility.





Magic Number=ID, if ID=-1 means no filter, otherwise specific the Record Time and ID to analyze the historical orders performance.