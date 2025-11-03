MultiCurrencyLite
- Utilities
-
Hao-Wei LeeMT4/5 EA Programmer
- Version: 7.0
- Updated: 3 November 2025
Broker & Account Info / Network Connection / Historical Order Benchmarks / Market Watch Symbols / Current Order Status
Features:
1. Symbol’s Trading Privileges – Ensure the symbol is tradable.
2. Order Execution Mode – Check the broker’s execution type.
3. Trade Session Hours – Verify the trading hours.
4. Min/Max Lot Sizes – Check the allowed lot range.
5. Max Pending Orders – Confirm the maximum number of pending orders allowed.
6. Freeze Point & Pending Order Distance – Minimum distance required for pending orders (0 = optimal).
7. Min SL/TP Points Required by Broker – Minimum stop-loss/take-profit points (0 = optimal).
8. Account Leverage – Show the leverage level.
9. Margin Call – Required margin level must be > 100% to open an order.
10. Margin Stop-Out – Forced order closure if margin falls < 30%.
11. D1Bars – Number of D1 bars available.
12. QuoteLatency – Difference between the symbol’s server time and quote time.
13. Trade Server Name – Identify the connected trading server.
14. Terminal Version – Ensure the trading platform is up-to-date.
15. Server Time Zone – Note that on weekends, the value may be inaccurate due to market closure.
16. Current Server Time – Verify the real-time server clock.
17. Symbol’s Swap Timestamp – Swap normally occurs during the New York session.
18. Network Connection Ping – Measure the latency of the trading connection.
19. Historical Orders Holding Average Time – Analyze past order duration.
20. Historical Orders Negative Slippage Standard Deviation – Example: A sell order with SL at 1.10020 but closing at 1.10040 results in more loss.
21. Historical Orders Positive Slippage Standard Deviation – Example: A buy order with TP at 1.10100 but closing at 1.10120 results in more profit.
22. Historical Orders Excursion Points – Maximum Adverse Excursion (MAE) / Maximum Favorable Excursion (MFE).
23. Symbol Information & Spread – Check the current spread value.
24. D1 Range – Today’s High to Low.
25. D1 Gap – Difference between yesterday’s D1 close and today’s open.
26. Current Swap Short/Long – Review the latest swap rates.
27. Tick Value – Example: 1 tick = 1 lot = $1 per point.
28. Margin Requirement – Example: 3500 means holding 1 lot requires $3,500.
29. Normalized Volatility (20 Days) – Compare symbol volatility.
Magic Number=ID, if ID=-1 means no filter, otherwise specific the Record Time and ID to analyze the historical orders performance.