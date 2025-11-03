MultiCurrencyLite

Broker & Account Info / Network Connection / Historical Order Benchmarks / Market Watch Symbols / Current Order Status

Features:
1. Symbol’s Trading Privileges – Ensure the symbol is tradable.
2. Order Execution Mode – Check the broker’s execution type.
3. Trade Session Hours – Verify the trading hours.
4. Min/Max Lot Sizes – Check the allowed lot range.
5. Max Pending Orders – Confirm the maximum number of pending orders allowed.
6. Freeze Point & Pending Order Distance – Minimum distance required for pending orders (0 = optimal).
7. Min SL/TP Points Required by Broker – Minimum stop-loss/take-profit points (0 = optimal).
8. Account Leverage – Show the leverage level.
9. Margin Call – Required margin level must be > 100% to open an order.
10. Margin Stop-Out – Forced order closure if margin falls < 30%.
11. D1Bars – Number of D1 bars available.
12. QuoteLatency – Difference between the symbol’s server time and quote time.
13. Trade Server Name – Identify the connected trading server.
14. Terminal Version – Ensure the trading platform is up-to-date.
15. Server Time Zone – Note that on weekends, the value may be inaccurate due to market closure.
16. Current Server Time – Verify the real-time server clock.
17. Symbol’s Swap Timestamp – Swap normally occurs during the New York session.
18. Network Connection Ping – Measure the latency of the trading connection.
19. Historical Orders Holding Average Time – Analyze past order duration.
20. Historical Orders Negative Slippage Standard Deviation – Example: A sell order with SL at 1.10020 but closing at 1.10040 results in more loss.
21. Historical Orders Positive Slippage Standard Deviation – Example: A buy order with TP at 1.10100 but closing at 1.10120 results in more profit.
22. Historical Orders Excursion Points – Maximum Adverse Excursion (MAE) / Maximum Favorable Excursion (MFE).
23. Symbol Information & Spread – Check the current spread value.
24. D1 Range – Today’s High to Low.
25. D1 Gap – Difference between yesterday’s D1 close and today’s open.
26. Current Swap Short/Long – Review the latest swap rates.
27. Tick Value – Example: 1 tick = 1 lot = $1 per point.
28. Margin Requirement – Example: 3500 means holding 1 lot requires $3,500.
29. Normalized Volatility (20 Days) – Compare symbol volatility.


Magic Number=ID, if ID=-1 means no filter, otherwise specific the Record Time and ID to analyze the historical orders performance.


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Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
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Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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