Algo Zones
- Indicators
-
Chantal SalaHi, I'm a programmer (female) from 1995 and in MQL4 from 2008.
I have released most of 2500 Expert Advisor/Indicators and Dashboard.
I have worked with many famous italian traders to automate their strategy.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 3 January 2022
- Activations: 10
Algo Zones is an indicator that simplify the visual approach and it gives you very quickly the information of your favorite indicator.
The indicator colors areas based on indicator and levels chosen in input.
This graphic display improves significantly your market attitude and it prevents you from making silly mistakes.
The zones are colored in base of levels of this indicators: ATR, Momentum, RSI, MACD and Stochastic.
Input values
- Number_of_Bars (default 100) numbers of bars where show coloured zones
- TypeIndicators:
- Average_True_Range
- MACD
- Momentum
- Relative_Strength_Index
- Stochastic_Oscillator
- ATR SETTINGS
- ATR_Period
- ATR_Up_Level
- ATR_Down_Level
- MACD SETTINGS
- Fast EMA Period
- Slow EMA Period
- Signal SMA Period
- MACD_Applied_Price
- MACD_Up_Level
- MACD_Down_Level
- MACD_Show (Signal or Value)
- MOMENTUM SETTINGS
- MOM_Period
- MOM_Applied_Price
- MOM_Up_Level
- MOM_Down_Level
- RSI SETTINGS
- RSI_Period
- RSI_Applied_Price
- RSI_Up_Level
- RSI_Down_Level
- STOCHASTIC SETTINGS
- K Period
- D Period
- Slowing
- Stoch_MA_Method
- Stoch_Price
- Stoch_Up_Level
- Stoch_Down_Level
- Stoch_Show (Signal or Value)
- COLOR-SIZE SETTINGS (zones, labels)
- TF VISIBILITY (TF label visibility on chart: true or false)
- POSITION ON CHART (position of labels: X, Y, Corner)