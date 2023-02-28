Alchemic MT4

  • Experts
  • Mrs Marta S Garrod
    Mrs Marta S Garrod

    Mrs Marta S Garrod

    3 (4)
    It took me a while to get comfortable enough with accepting the losses that came with the game of forex trading, but with every loss, I built resilience and gained essential knowledge towards the inner workings of the market, and with my 19 years of professional experience, I decided to put that
    6 products
  • Version: 1.12
  • Updated: 28 February 2023
  • Activations: 7
Alchemic's algorithm does not use martingale, grid or any other risky money management systems, it is based on candlestick analysis. Alchemic analyzes several time frames and determines the dominant price direction for entering/exiting the market. Each trade of the EA is accompanied by stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The size of Stop Loss and Take Profit is determined by market volatility. The EA can trade the specified volume or dynamically select it for each trade based on the amount of available funds, the size of the Stop Loss and the selected risk preset for the trade.



INPUTS FOR ALCHEMIC:


Comment for positions: Enter your comment for orders here 

Magic number: magic number for orders 

Lots method: lot management method

manual lots: use a static lot size for all orders

Auto Lot Size: automatically calculate the lot size based on balance percent 

Server time offset from gmt: hours shift from gmt time (default: 3)

Symbols prefix: prefix for symbols (eg enter "c" for "cAUDCAD")

Symbols suffix: suffix for symbols (eg enter ".c" for AUDCAD.c)

Maximum spread allowed: no trade will be initiated for symbols with spreads higher than this number 

Order direction filter: filters the direction of orders 

Only buys: if you want to take only buy positions 

Only sells: if you want take only sell positions 

Open both: take positions in both directions 

Change default template: if you like to use the featured template designed by author 

Show panel: hide/show the panel for information 


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Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Experts
This long-term trading system works on 3 pairs and on the H1 timeframe. It uses various trading systems such as trend trading, countertrend trading and a few others. This increases the chances of sustained growth and reduces exposure to a single pair or individual operations. The risk is very much controlled. The settings are very simple, hence, there is no need to change them except necessary. Optimization is not required as well. This demonstrates the strength of the algorithms of the EA and
Mage MT4
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The strategy is based on the algorithm of a self-learning neural network and has been  trained on history data. The EA opens a buy/sell order or avoids trading according to the  market conditions.  It is an Expert advisor that is made for a long-term vision. Considering that this expert must work 24 hours a day, it is better to use a VPS. If you have any other questions, please write me private messages and I will be happy to answer. Timeframe: H1 Symbols: EURJPY,EURGBP,NZDJPY,GBPNZD,EURCAD,GB
Gambit MT5
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3 (2)
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This long-term trading system works on 3 pairs and on the H1 timeframe. It uses various trading systems such as trend trading, countertrend trading and a few others. This increases the chances of sustain MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90740 Signal of Gambit:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1800861 INPUTS FOR GAMBIT Comment for positions: Enter your comment for orders here  Magic number: magic number for orders  Lots method: lot management method manual lots: use a st
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Experts
The strategy is based on the algorithm of a self-learning neural network and has been  trained on history data.   The EA opens a buy/sell order or avoids trading according to the  market conditions.  It is an Expert advisor that is made for a long-term vision. Considering that this expert must work 24 hours a day, it is better to use a VPS. If you have any other questions, please write me private messages and I will be happy to answer. Timeframe: H1 Symbols: EURJPY,EURGBP,NZDJPY,GBPNZD,EURCAD,
Alchemic MT5
Mrs Marta S Garrod
Experts
Alchemic's algorithm does not use martingale, grid or any other risky money management systems, it is based on candlestick analysis. Alchemic analyzes several time frames and determines the dominant price direction for entering/exiting the market. Each trade of the EA is accompanied by stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The size of Stop Loss and Take Profit is determined by market volatility. The EA can trade the specified volume or dynamically select it for each trade based on the amount of ava
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