Samurai Jet Pro

Please download the demo and try this out!

LAUNCH PROMO:

  • Only a few copies left at current price!
  • Final price: 990$

Overview:

This EA aims for profits through contrarian trading. It primarily uses oscillator-type indicators to capture short-term price movements and enters positions at times identified as rebounding against the direction of significant trends.

It does not use martingale.

Currency Pair:

  • USD/JPY

Timeframe:

  • 5 Minute (5M) Please ensure to use the 5-minute timeframe.

Parameters:

  • MagicNumber: Set a suitable number of your choice. Be careful not to duplicate this MagicNumber with those of other EAs.
  • Lots: Lot size. Set according to your available capital.
  • Slippage: Permissible slippage. Adjust as needed.
  • MM (Money Management): On/Off for compounding.
  • Risk: Compounding interest rate.
  • StartTime: Entry start time in U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "14:00".
  • EndTime: Entry end time in U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "05:59".


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Dacota2002 Sato
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Dacota2002 Sato 2024.02.17 02:57 
 

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