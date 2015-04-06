Shreem Fox

Introducing Shreem.Fox: Your Premier Automated Grid Trading Bot for MetaTrader 4/5

Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Meet Shreem.Fox, the sophisticated automated trading bot meticulously crafted for traders seeking precision, efficiency, and profitability in their trading endeavors. Shreem.Fox harnesses the power of advanced grid trading strategies to revolutionize your approach to the market, offering unparalleled flexibility, customization, and performance.

At the heart of Shreem.Fox lies its innovative grid trading strategy, a proven technique utilized by seasoned traders to navigate volatile markets with finesse. By strategically placing buy and sell orders at predetermined price levels, Shreem.Fox capitalizes on market fluctuations, exploiting price differentials to generate consistent profits. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Shreem.Fox provides you with the tools and expertise to thrive in today's dynamic financial landscape.

What sets Shreem.Fox apart is its commitment to adaptability and customization. Tailor your trading experience with Shreem.Fox's comprehensive suite of customizable parameters, allowing you to fine-tune grid spacing, lot sizes, risk management settings, and more. With Shreem.Fox, you have the flexibility to design a trading strategy that aligns perfectly with your goals, preferences, and risk tolerance, empowering you to trade with confidence and precision.

Shreem.Fox doesn't just execute trades – it provides you with invaluable insights and analytics to inform your decision-making process. With real-time monitoring and reporting features, you can track your trading performance, analyze historical data, and identify patterns and trends, enabling you to refine your strategies and optimize your results over time.

Designed with user experience in mind, Shreem.Fox boasts an intuitive interface and user-friendly controls, ensuring seamless navigation and effortless execution. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, Shreem.Fox makes automated trading accessible to everyone, empowering you to harness the power of cutting-edge technology to achieve your financial goals.

Compatible with MetaTrader 4/5 platforms, Shreem.Fox seamlessly integrates into your existing trading setup, providing you with a reliable and efficient solution for automated grid trading. Say goodbye to manual trading and hello to the future of trading automation with Shreem.Fox.

Unlock the potential of grid trading and embark on a journey towards trading success like never before. Experience the power of Shreem.Fox today and join the ranks of elite traders who trust Shreem.Fox to elevate their trading performance and achieve their financial dreams.

Ready to revolutionize your trading? Get started with Shreem.Fox now and discover a world of possibilities in the financial markets.


Please Note:

For Settings use this as follows

this works best on US30(DJI),GBPUSD,EURUSD,USOIL,Etc

SET

TP for US30 should be used in 100,200,300,Etc

Recommended= 500

TP for Others should be 1,2,3,4,5,Etc

Recommended= 6 or 8.


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Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
Experts
Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
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