Algo Mtf is a multi timeframe indicator that can inform you about the situation of the indicators placed on other timeframes.

This indicator has the possibility to offer a series of algorithmic calculations such as: RSI, Vortex, MACD, Momentum, Stocastic and ATR.

The zones are colored in base of levels of this indicators on the chosen timeframe.



The confluence observation offers excellent operational tips and allows you to identify the trend tendency.

The indicator is very efficient and an indispensable tool.





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