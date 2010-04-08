Algo MTF
- Indicators
-
Chantal SalaHi, I'm a programmer (female) from 1995 and in MQL4 from 2008.
I have released most of 2500 Expert Advisor/Indicators and Dashboard.
I have worked with many famous italian traders to automate their strategy.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Algo Mtf is a multi timeframe indicator that can inform you about the situation of the indicators placed on other timeframes.
This indicator has the possibility to offer a series of algorithmic calculations such as: RSI, Vortex, MACD, Momentum, Stocastic and ATR.
The zones are colored in base of levels of this indicators on the chosen timeframe.
The confluence observation offers excellent operational tips and allows you to identify the trend tendency.
The indicator is very efficient and an indispensable tool.
Inputs
- TimeFrame to analyse
- TypeIndicators
- Average_True_Range
- MACD
- Momentum
- Relative_Strength_Index
- Stochastic_Oscillator
- ATR SETTINGS
- ATR_Period
- ATR_Up_Level
- ATR_Down_Level
- MACD SETTINGS
- Fast EMA Period
- Slow EMA Period
- Signal SMA Period
- MACD_Applied_Price
- MACD_Up_Level
- MACD_Down_Level
- MACD_Show (Signal or Value)
- MOMENTUM SETTINGS
- MOM_Period
- MOM_Applied_Price
- MOM_Up_Level
- MOM_Down_Level
- RSI SETTINGS
- RSI_Period
- RSI_Applied_Price
- RSI_Up_Level
- RSI_Down_Level
- STOCHASTIC SETTINGS
- K Period
- D Period
- Slowing
- Stoch_MA_Method
- Stoch_Price
- Stoch_Up_Level
- Stoch_Down_Level
- Stoch_Show (Signal or Value)
- COLOR-SIZE SETTINGS (zones, labels)
- TF VISIBILITY (TF label visibility on chart: true or false)
- POSITION ON CHART (position of labels: X, Y, Corner)